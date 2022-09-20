Read full article on original website
Related
SheKnows
General Hospital May Have Just Accidentally Revealed Nina’s Next Move — and Carly Ain’t Gonna Like It
General Hospital may have only intended to jolt viewers with the sight of Nelle appearing to mom Nina at her gravesite. But we suspect that ABC’s soap did a whole lot more — as in lay the groundwork for a reign of terror the likes of which Port Charles has rarely seen!
SheKnows
Willow Has Blood on Her Hands — Literally — as Nelle Appears and Threatens to Take Wiley Away
At the Savoy, Marshall warns Sonny that they don’t want trouble — this is a celebration. Curtis says it’s not the time for him and Sonny to talk. Later, Curtis assures Marshall that he can handle Sonny but his father knows Sonny’s kind and warns that they have to deal with the situation now.
SheKnows
General Hospital Preview: Nina Comes Face to Face With [Spoiler] While at the Cemetery
It’s all fun and games until someone gets hurt. In the preview for General Hospital for the week of September 5 – 9, Trina has reason to celebrate, but others aren’t having much fun. Read on for the scoop and watch the teaser video. In a preview...
SheKnows
Look Who General Hospital’s Carly Is About to Cross Paths With!
As desperate as General Hospital‘s Carly has been to get out of Jacksonville, it looks like she might be stuck in Florida a bit longer. And while travel plans being changed is always frustrating, Sonny’s ex could be dealing with much bigger problems in the days to come… and they’ll come in the form of a very familiar face.
RELATED PEOPLE
SheKnows
Young & Restless’ Eileen Davidson Says a Heartfelt Farewell: ‘We All Love You and Will Miss You Terribly’
It’s time for a goodbye. Outside of plotting with Phyllis and Nikki to take Diane down a peg or two, we haven’t been seeing a whole lot of Ashley lately on The Young & the Restless. Of course, unlike Phyllis’ single-minded vendetta, Ashley’s concerns are a bit more about protecting her family, and that, we’re sure, is something Eileen Davidson could understand in her own life!
SheKnows
Bold & Beautiful Preview: Ridge Finally (!) Makes the Decision That ‘Changes Lives Forever’ — and We Know Who He Picks
His years of waffling are down to mere days. It’s time. Past time, Bold & Beautiful fans would probably say, for Ridge to make up his mind and choose between current wife Brooke and former wife Taylor. And this fall, it sounds like the flip-flopping dressmaker finally will decide which woman is his Mrs. Right.
Rena Sofer Opens up About Returning to GENERAL HOSPITAL
When news came that she was leaving THE BOLD & THE BEAUTIFUL, some ABC soap fans immediately wondered if Rena Sofer would return to GENERAL HOSPITAL! The actress announced in August that she was leaving the CBS sudser where she had been playing Quinn Fuller for the past nine years in order to pursue other opportunities. But might one of those opportunities be a return to Port Charles as Lois Cerullo?
Mark Ballas Fans Cry ‘Never Thought This Day Would Come’ Ahead of ‘DWTS’ Return
'Dancing with the Stars' fans claimed they never believed Mark Ballas would return to the ballroom after leaving in 2017.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yellowstone's Kevin Costner Has Bad News For Fans Hoping John And Jamie Mend Their Relationship In Season 5
Details about Yellowstone’s upcoming supersized Season 5 premiere are still relatively scarce, but we do know Kelly Reilly’s Beth Dutton will be in good spirits early on, thanks to her iron thumbs once again pressing against the carotid arteries of brother Jamie. Beyond all of their personal baggage, Beth and John now have Garrett’s murder to hold against the politically motivated lawyer going forward, which obviously fits squarely into Beth’s vengeful playbook. Their sibling relationship can likely never be repaired, despite what Wes Bentley himself may hope, but is it at least possible-by-miracle that Jamie could win his way back on John’s good side for at least a couple of minutes? Kevin Costner makes it seem…not so likely.
‘Chicago PD’: Photos From Jesse Lee Soffer’s Last Episode Revealed
In a move that is breaking fans’ hearts, Jesse Lee Soffer will not be returning to Chicago PD after this season. NBC shared some photos of his last few episodes. Jesse Lee Soffer, who has been on the show since season 1, portrays Detective Jay Halstead. He has appeared in every single episode of the show. There were rumors of his exit, and he confirmed them on Twitter. Variety tweeted out: “Jesse Lee Soffer is turning in his badge on #ChicagoPD. The upcoming 10th season will be the last for Soffer. He will be departing sometime in the fall.”
Who Was Virginia Benson on GENERAL HOSPITAL?
Mention of Carly’s mother, Virginia Benson, on GENERAL HOSPITAL had some newer viewers curious about who this woman was, and perhaps even longtime fans needing a bit of a refresher. Well, we’re happy to help! The character first appeared on GH back in 1996 and was played by Lois Nettleton until the character died in 1998. During some flashback scenes in a 2020 episode, Virginia was portrayed by Cynthia Watros (Nina).
SheKnows
General Hospital’s Maurice Benard May Have Just Stumbled Upon Scotty’s Ultimate Revenge on Sonny
It’s time to get serious about payback. It’s no secret that Scotty has always and will always have it out for Sonny on General Hospital. It may have been decades ago, but Scotty will never forgive the his nemesis for getting a teenaged Karen hooked on drugs and working in his strip club. To this day, Scotty still blames Sonny for his daughter’s death, and delights in twisting a knife in the mobster every chance he gets.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
‘NCIS’ Confirms Return of Fan Favorite Character in Season 20
NCIS will start its 20th season when it returns on September 19th, and an original cast member is set to return. Joe Spano will reprise his role as FBI agent Tobias Fornell. Long-time fans will recall that Spano was with the series on the very first episode from 2003, “Yankee White.”
SheKnows
General Hospital Recast Could Present a Major Obstacle for ‘Sante’
They grow up so quickly… especially on soaps! Viewers watching the September 14 episode did a double-take when a little girl ran into the arms of General Hospital‘s Drew in the opening moments and called him daddy. “Wait?” asked the twitterverse in unison, “Is that Scout?”
The View host Whoopi Goldberg gives ‘fond farewell’ live on air to beloved colleague
THE View host Whoopi Goldberg has given a sweet goodbye live on air to one of her beloved colleagues. The daytime talk show has only just returned with a new season after a month-long hiatus. At the end of Thursday’s show, Whoopi shared that she had an announcement to make...
SheKnows
Are The Rumors True? Is Bold & Beautiful’s Thorsten Kaye Leaving?
Maybe you’ve heard: The more interesting the rumor, the faster it spreads — and the longer it keeps circulating. Which might explain why even now, years after a Q&A sparked fears that Thorsten Kaye might be leaving The Bold and the Beautiful, fans continue to wonder whether he’s on his way out as Ridge.
The Young and the Restless spoilers: Sally is stunned when she witnesses a close moment beween Adam and Chelsea
Looks can be deceiving and Monday on The Young and the Restless Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) will read more into a scene she witnesses in Chancellor Park than she should. Last week Sally and Chelsea Newman (Melissa Claire Egan) were trying to make each other jealous whereas Adam Newman (Mark Grossman) is concerned. Each woman knows the other still has feelings for the bad boy and desires to make each other jealous.
‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: What to Expect for the Fall 2022 Season
'General Hospital' spoilers indicate that the 2022 fall season will be filled with secrets and romance for Port Charles citizens.
SheKnows
There’s More to Young & Restless ‘Exits’ Than Meets the Eye
As The Young and the Restless shipped off Faith to college this week, viewers did not hold back their feelings. They took to social media in droves to cry foul over the fact that the Nick and Sharon’s daughter had been recast with Reylynn Caster after Alyvia Alyn Lind left to star in the Chucky series, then given next to no storyline with love interest Moses and finally shown the door.
Soaps In Depth
New York City, NY
33K+
Followers
2K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Soaps In Depth in home of the latest news, interviews, spoilers, and features from America's favorite soap operas including General Hospital, The Bold and The Beautiful, The Young and The Restless, and Days of Our Lives.https://www.soapsindepth.com/
Comments / 2