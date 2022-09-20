Read full article on original website
Marquette Man Convicted On 66 Felony Child Sex-Related Charges
Edward James Charboneau, 52, of Marquette, was convicted after a three-day jury trial of the following Crimes:. 28 Counts of Child Sexually Abusive Activity which carries a maximum penalty of 20 years. 28 Corresponding counts of Using a Computer to Commit a Crime which carries a maximum penalty of 20...
Forum On Wild Turkeys Scheduled Next week In Marquette
The Michigan Department of Natural Resources will continue its popular Wildlife Through Forestry series of special events next week with a turkey forum being presented in Marquette Township. “Wild turkeys have long been established in southern parts of the Upper Peninsula but have been expanding their range north in increasing...
U.P. Singer To Give Concert At Bay College October 7th
U.P. singer/songwriter, Michael Waite, will celebrate the release of his new album “We’ve Always Been at Home” with a concert at the Besse Center at Bay College in Escanaba on Friday, October 7 at 7pm ET. This new album was recorded in the house Waite built for...
Day Passes On Sale For October Cannabis Event In Marquette
Day passes are now on sale for The Fire Station’s upcoming event, Camp Cannabis. General admission day passes will cost $75 and are available for purchase online at thefirestation.com/camp-cannabis. General admission and VIP weekend passes are still available. Day and weekend passes will be available for purchase online and...
