El Paso, TX

KFOX 14

El Pasoans hopeful Downtown Arena will bring more events

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — El Pasoans now have several options to choose from about what they'd like to see go in the Union Plaza neighborhood where they want to build the Multi-Purpose Performing Arts and Entertainment Center (MPC), also known as the Downtown Arena. A new survey was...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

War Eagles Air Museum celebrates 33 years with $3.33 admission

SANTA TERESA, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Families are invited to a museum celebrating its 33rd anniversary in the Borderland. The War Eagles Air Museum is hosting an event Saturday, which includes discounted entry fees. The public can attend for $3.33. The event will have activities such as face painting and...
SANTA TERESA, NM
KFOX 14

El Paso to host Festival of Chariots in downtown El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Festival of Chariots will take place in downtown El Paso in October. The event will take place on October 8 from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the parking lot located at 401 East Main Street (across from Hotel Indigo). The Festival of...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Star on Franklin Mountain goes black to return brighter

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The star on the mountain will be off for some days. The El Paso Chamber, the group that operates the star, announced it underwent maintenance Friday. El Pasoans can expect the star to shine brighter on October 1, explained Andrea Hutchins, President and CEO...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

2022 El Paso Space Festival happening this week

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The 2022 El Paso Space Festival is underway and has two more events before it wraps up on Saturday. On Friday, the El Paso International Airport will be hosting a “Sustainability in Space” event. Attendees will learn about supporting life in space...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

La Union Maze opens this weekend with alien invasion theme

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — La Union Maze in Dona Ana County is set to open this weekend for the Fall with a theme that's out of this world. This year's maze design includes an alien and a flying saucer. "We have our main maze, which is on 12...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

'The Rocky Horror Show' musical to take stage at UTEP

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Rocky Horror Show will take stage in October. UTEP Dinner Theatre is putting on the cult musical. Tickets go on sale August 30. The "normal" dinner theater performances runs October 7 through 23 and its "audience participation" will be October 28 through 31.
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

3K walk/run pet event to be held in west El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A 3K walk/run pet event will be held in west El Paso on Saturday. The city of El Paso's Live Action and Animal Services is hosting the event. The event begins at 8 a.m. at the Westside Community Park located at 7400 High Ridge Drive.
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

El Paso Downtown Art and Farmers market temporarily relocates

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Market-goers will have to head to far east El Paso for this Saturday's El Paso Downtown Art and Farmers market. Organizers announced its temporary relocation will be set up at Beast Urban Park. The market offers arts and crafts, food vending, grown agricultural products,...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

El Paso Police Department 'Most Wanted' for September 25

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributes fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department every week through the Most Wanted feature. The attached fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful. The agencies submit these...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

2 Canutillo elementary school receive Purple Star designation by TEA

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Two Canutillo Independent School Districts elementary schools received a prestigious award from the Texas Education Agency. Childress and Reyes elementary schools received the prestigious Purple Star Designation by the TEAfor their continued commitment to military-connected families. The two Canutillo ISD schools are among the...
CANUTILLO, TX
KFOX 14

Doña Ana County in application process for multi-million dollar grant

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Doña Ana County is in the process of submitting an application for a $40 million grant from the United States Department of Transportation. If the USDOT grants the award, the county plans to design and construct an overpass bridge to help alleviate traffic backup in the area.
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Woman dies after getting hit by truck in south-central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — One woman is dead after getting hit by a truck in south-central El Paso on Friday. The incident happened around 9:45 a.m. at St. Vrain and San Antonio Street. The woman was identified as 57-year-old Maria Lorena Ponce Velasquez. Officials said a 2018 Chevrolet...
EL PASO, TX

