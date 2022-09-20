Read full article on original website
2 Virginia Beach historic sites added to Virginia Landmarks Register
Virginia has added nine new historic sites to the Virginia Landmarks Register and two of them are in Virginia Beach.
Gov. Youngkin announces Pangiam to establish headquarters in Fairfax, creating 200+ jobs
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — Governor Glenn Youngkin announced that Pangiam, an emerging technology company will invest $3.1 million to establish its global headquarters in Fairfax County. The project will create 201 new jobs over the next three years, according to Youngkin. Pangiam is a leading provider of facial recognition...
Behind-the-scenes look at the State Fair of Virginia
The ticket plaza opens at 10 a.m. daily. Click here for ticket prices. General parking and shuttle rides are free. Premium parking is available online. It is pay as you go for food and rides.
CDC Map: Masks recommended for just 11 Virginia localities
Universal masking is now recommended for just 11 localities in Virginia, according to this week's updated COVID Community Levels from the CDC.
Accreditation results released for Virginia public schools: Where does your child’s school stand?
The results of Virginia's 2022-23 school accreditation ratings are in, creating a general picture of how Virginia public schools are faring this school year.
NAACP disapproves of Gov. Youngkin's efforts to remove Regional Greenhouse Gas initiative
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — The Virginia State Conference NAACP (Virginia NAACP) disapproves of Governor Youngkin's efforts to remove the Commonwealth from participation in the multi-state Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI). The Commonwealth joined RGGI with the purpose to lower carbon dioxide emissions and mandated proceeds generated from RGGI to...
More Lynchburg families to receive affordable housing because of HUD funding
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Millions of dollars through the Department of Housing and Urban Development are going toward helping families across Virginia have access to affordable housing. On Friday, Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine announced that $4,275,080 in federal funding is being awarded to Public Housing Authorities across...
Youngkin's K-12 Digital Mapping Program supports best-in-class tech to protect VA schools
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — Governor Glenn Youngkin announced on Thursday that over 1,000 schools and 85 school divisions have participated in the K-12 Digital Mapping Program, originally announced on April 25. The Department of Criminal Justice Services’ (DCJS) Virginia Center for School and Campus Safety (VCSCS) is coordinating this...
AG Miyares and former VT football coach announce partnership with Child ID Program
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WSET) — Kits to help find missing children are going out to families across the Commonwealth. On Thursday, Attorney General Jason Miyares and former Virginia Tech football coach Frank Beamer announced they are partnering up with the National Child Identification program. They're going to provide Child ID...
'Turning cant's into cans:' Virginia 10 Miler groups make sure everyone can participate
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The 48th Annual Virginia 10 Miler took place Saturday morning with people from all over the country and the world participating. For one special group though, it's all about making sure that everyone gets a chance to be a part of the fun. Sophie Brooks...
Governor Youngkin Announces Over $1.2 Million in Virginia Grants
Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced more than $1.2 million in Growth and Opportunity for Virginia (GO Virginia) grant awards for four projects focused on innovative workforce development initiatives designed to expand talent pipelines in technology sectors, as well as foster entrepreneurial startups, business development and venture investment. “GO Virginia allows...
Virginia county hires superintendent with no education experience
The Spotsylvania School Board has finalized their choice for the district's new superintendent, a controversial candidate with no educational background and a history of inflammatory social media posts.
More than $2M in federal funds awarded for water projects in Southwest Virginia
More than $2 million in federal funding has been awarded to improve water service in Southwest Virginia. Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine made the announcement Thursday. One million dollars in funding was awarded for Project Jonah water and sewer improvements. Project Jonah will be the world's "largest vertically integrated indoor aquaculture facility," according to an announcement made in 2020. The facility will be located at the border of Tazewell County and Russell County and is expected employ more than 200 people.
Gov. Youngkin made a statement on 2022-2023 school accreditation ratings
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — Governor Glenn Youngkin made a statement on school accreditation ratings. These accreditation ratings are for the 2022 through 2023 school year. 9-22-22-accreditation (1) by Kaylee Shipley on Scribd. His statement is outlined below. "Today’s accreditation ratings do not reflect catastrophic learning loss and growing achievement...
Virginia schools show problems with chronic absenteeism
ROANOKE, Va. – It’s the first time we’ve had accreditation numbers from the Virginia Department of Education since before the pandemic. Eighty-nine percent of schools earned full accreditation. That’s three percent lower than 2019-2020. 121 Virginia schools that are below state standard had problems with chronic...
Virginia State Fair kicks off 10-day festival
The 168th annual State Fair of Virginia kicks off at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 23. Thousands of Virginians come from all over the state to enjoy numerous activities for the 10-day festival.
3 Great Burger Places in Virginia
If you live in Virginia or you travel there often and you also love to eat burgers from time to time then keep on reading because I've put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Virginia that you must visit if you haven't already. All of them have excellent online reviews and are highly praised by both local people and travellers. That's because they are known for serving truly delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. Are you curious to see if your favorite burger place is on the list?
Fiona to bring strong winds to Chesapeake, east coast of Virginia
The combination of Hurricane Fiona passing well offshore near Bermuda tonight and a strong cold front driving through Virginia will create windy conditions along the Chesapeake Bay as well as near Virginia's coastline.
Virginia launches Cold Case website: Bringing attention to unsolved crime mysteries
As families, friends and law enforcement gather Sunday for the National Day of Remembrance for Homicide Victims, many are hopeful that Virginia’s new Cold Case website will help renew the public’s attention to those cases that remain unsolved. The website is a searchable database that features information, photographs,...
Are you the winner? There’s an unclaimed $1 million lottery ticket somewhere in Virginia
There is a $1 million ticket floating around somewhere in the state after Tuesday night's Mega Millions drawing.
