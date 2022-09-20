ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

KFOX 14

3K walk/run pet event to be held in west El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A 3K walk/run pet event will be held in west El Paso on Saturday. The city of El Paso's Live Action and Animal Services is hosting the event. The event begins at 8 a.m. at the Westside Community Park located at 7400 High Ridge Drive.
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

2022 El Paso Space Festival happening this week

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The 2022 El Paso Space Festival is underway and has two more events before it wraps up on Saturday. On Friday, the El Paso International Airport will be hosting a “Sustainability in Space” event. Attendees will learn about supporting life in space...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

El Paso to host Festival of Chariots in downtown El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Festival of Chariots will take place in downtown El Paso in October. The event will take place on October 8 from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the parking lot located at 401 East Main Street (across from Hotel Indigo). The Festival of...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

El Paso Police Department 'Most Wanted' for September 25

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributes fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department every week through the Most Wanted feature. The attached fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful. The agencies submit these...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

2 Canutillo elementary school receive Purple Star designation by TEA

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Two Canutillo Independent School Districts elementary schools received a prestigious award from the Texas Education Agency. Childress and Reyes elementary schools received the prestigious Purple Star Designation by the TEAfor their continued commitment to military-connected families. The two Canutillo ISD schools are among the...
CANUTILLO, TX
KFOX 14

Kendra Scott gives pediatric cancer children opportunity to become designers

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso Children's Hospital pediatric care patients received a special treat thanks to Texas-owned Kendra Scott. Kids and their families were given a special moment that allowed them to customize their very own pieces of designer jewelry on Thursday. The jewelry store brought the...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Star on Franklin Mountain goes black to return brighter

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The star on the mountain will be off for some days. The El Paso Chamber, the group that operates the star, announced it underwent maintenance Friday. El Pasoans can expect the star to shine brighter on October 1, explained Andrea Hutchins, President and CEO...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

War Eagles Air Museum celebrates 33 years with $3.33 admission

SANTA TERESA, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Families are invited to a museum celebrating its 33rd anniversary in the Borderland. The War Eagles Air Museum is hosting an event Saturday, which includes discounted entry fees. The public can attend for $3.33. The event will have activities such as face painting and...
SANTA TERESA, NM
KFOX 14

Las Cruces considers allowing outdoor cannabis consumption at dispensaries

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14) — The City of Las Cruces is considering the possibility of allowing people to consume cannabis outside of licensed dispensaries. Over 30 people, most of who were business owners, made their way to City Hall on Thursday evening to give their input as to why the city should allow people to use cannabis outside of dispensaries.
LAS CRUCES, NM
KFOX 14

El Paso Downtown Art and Farmers market temporarily relocates

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Market-goers will have to head to far east El Paso for this Saturday's El Paso Downtown Art and Farmers market. Organizers announced its temporary relocation will be set up at Beast Urban Park. The market offers arts and crafts, food vending, grown agricultural products,...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

NMSU works to educate and prevent large student loan debt

LAS CRUCES, NM (KFOX14) — It’s been a month since President Biden announced that millions of federal borrowers will receive up to $20,000 in student loan relief. New Mexico State University is working hard to educate and prevent large student loan debt in the first place. Over 3400...
LAS CRUCES, NM
KFOX 14

Police officers within SISD will soon have body worn cameras

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — The Socorro Independent School District is hoping to buy 54 body cameras for its police force. The costs of the program will over $100,000, but none of the money will come from taxpayer dollars. The funding will come from a grant from the State...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Doña Ana County in application process for multi-million dollar grant

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Doña Ana County is in the process of submitting an application for a $40 million grant from the United States Department of Transportation. If the USDOT grants the award, the county plans to design and construct an overpass bridge to help alleviate traffic backup in the area.
EL PASO, TX

