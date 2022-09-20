Read full article on original website
Shocking drone footage captures ‘catastrophic’ Puerto Rico floods after Hurricane Fiona
Aerial images have shown the full extent of devastation caused by hurricane Fiona as it barreled through Puerto Rico on Monday, leaving at least two people dead.The storm made landfall along the southwestern coast of Puerto Rico with “historic” rains and severe winds as the island suffered from a complete island-wide power outage.Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) coordinating officer Robert Little told CNN’s Erin Burnett on Monday evening that the “catastrophic rain that won’t stop” is “the biggest challenge” for responders.“The first responders, the local responders, the responders of the government of Puerto Rico, are not able to get...
Why Hurricanes Are Such a Disaster for Puerto Rico
By Carlos A. Suárez Carrasquillo and Fernando Tormos-AponteFive years after Hurricane Maria wreaked havoc on Puerto Rico, Hurricane Fiona has killed at least four people, caused widespread flooding and left hundreds of thousands of residents without water or power. Maria caused extensive damage to Puerto Rico’s power grid in 2017 that left many residents without electricity for months. Rebuilding it has been hampered by technical, political and financial challenges.Carlos A. Suárez and Fernando Tormos-Aponte are social scientists who study Latin American politics and environmental justice. They explain some of the factors that have hindered efforts to recover from Maria and...
Hurricane Fiona hits Dominican Republic after causing "catastrophic" damage, "historic" flooding in Puerto Rico
Hurricane Fiona made landfall over the Dominican Republic early Monday after knocking out the power grid and unleashing floods and landslides in Puerto Rico, whose governor called the damage "catastrophic." The hurricane center said Fiona reached the Dominican Republic near Boca de Yuma at 3:30 a.m. EDT, with sustained winds...
Category 3 Fiona wallops Turks and Caicos, much of Puerto Rico still without electricity
CAYEY, Puerto Rico (AP) — Hurricane Fiona blasted the Turks and Caicos Islands on Tuesday as a Category 3 storm after devastating Puerto Rico, where most people remained without electricity or running water and rescuers used heavy equipment to lift survivors to safety. The storm’s eye passed close to...
The next named storm could become a monster hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico
Hurricane Fiona is the strongest hurricane of the Atlantic season, and now forecast models show a developing storm could become a monstrous threat to the US Gulf Coast by next week.
Tropical Storm Ian forecast to reach Category 4 strength as it tracks toward Florida
Tropical Storm Ian, the ninth named storm of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season is forecast to reach up to Category 4 hurricane strength before hitting Florida next week. If it does, it will be the first major hurricane to impact the state since 2018.
Tropical Storm Ian forms in Caribbean, could hit Florida as a major hurricane: What we know
Forecasts show the storm strengthening into a major hurricane as it approaches Florida by the middle of next week.
Tropical system in Caribbean could become next major hurricane to strike the US
Meteorologists are closely watching a tropical system - currently dubbed “Invest 98L” - with the potential to build into a major storm in the Caribbean or Gulf Coast region next week.The storm has a high chance of forming into cyclone in the next five days as it moves through the southern Caribbean, according to the National Hurricane Centre (NHC). If so, it will likely be called Hermine or Ian from the official list of hurricane names.While the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season got off to a slow start, Hurricane Fiona battered Puerto Rico earlier this week and is now tracking...
Hurricane warning issued in Puerto Rico for Tropical Storm Fiona
A Hurricane Watch has been issued for parts of the Dominican Republic after Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunters found Tropical Storm Fiona a little farther south. The National Hurricane Center said tropical storm conditions would continue to affect parts of the Leeward Islands and reach the U.S. and British Virgin Islands through Saturday morning.
Flooding and landslides in Puerto Rico after Hurricane Fiona knocks out power to island
Category 1 storm damage ‘catastrophic’, says governor, while it continues to strengthen and barrels toward Dominican Republic
Hurricane Fiona rips through powerless Puerto Rico
Hurricane Fiona was expected to cause massive flooding and threatened to dump "historic" levels of rain, with up to 30 inches (76 centimeters) possible in eastern and southern Puerto Rico. Fiona was forecast to swipe the Dominican Republic on Monday and then northern Haiti and the Turks and Caicos Islands...
Meteorologists Forecast Major Hurricane to Hurl Towards the United States Next Week
A major hurricane threat has raised concern for its potential to hit the United States next week from Monday, September 26. A storm system is hovering off the northern coast of South America, which has been projected to navigate the Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico. The same system could directly hit the US, breaking what appeared to be a relatively quiet hurricane season for the country this year.
Tropical Storm Fiona forecasted to bring heavy rains to areas south of the Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico
Tropical Storm Fiona was forecast to move across the Caribbean's easternmost islands Friday night before slowing to a spot just south of the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico late Saturday and Sunday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said. Friday's forecast increased the estimated rainfall totals for the affected islands, to...
Fearsome Hurricane Fiona could be Canada's strongest-ever storm
Canadians are bracing for what could be the strongest storm to ever hit their country's coast.
Tropical Storm Ian Path, Tracker as Florida Warned of Hurricane
Florida could face it's biggest hurricane since 2018 as Tropical Storm Ian rapidly gains strength, with flood warnings in place.
Storm Fiona - live: Hurricane continues to ravage Canada as death toll rises to 16 in Puerto Rico
Fiona made landfall in Canada on Saturday morning after taking 16 lives in Puerto Rico.The storm, which was downgraded from a hurricane to a post-tropical cyclone on Friday, first barrelled into the Atlantic province of Nova Scotia, with heavy rain drenching the region and hurricane-strength winds downing power lines and trees.As Fiona continued on its destructive path through Canada’s eastern seaboard throughout the day, around a dozen homes were washed out to sea off the coast of Newfoundland and Labrador.In one terrifying ordeal, a woman had to be rescued from the water when her home collapsed into the sea...
Biden declares state of emergency in Florida as Tropical Storm Ian strengthens into hurricane
President Joe Biden has declared a state of emergency in Florida as Tropical Storm Ian is on track to strengthen into a major hurricane over the coming few days.The emergency declaration authorises the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to coordinate disaster relief efforts and provide assistance if or when Ian makes landfall on the Sunshine State.Mr Biden has also postponed a trip to southern Florida which was scheduled for Tuesday in anticipation of the extreme weather event.The president had been expected to give a speech about Medicare and Social Security in Fort Lauderdale...
Hurricane Fiona overwhelms Puerto Rico with flooding, mudslides; power partially restored
Meanwhile, LUMA and other power distribution companies worked to recover services to over 200K customers around Puerto Rico late Monday.
'Significant intensification' predicted for Caribbean storm as it tracks toward Gulf of Mexico and Florida
Tropical Depression Nine is poised to strengthen significantly as it tracks north toward the Gulf of Mexico and Florida.
Tropics busy with 2 named storms, 3 tropical disturbances
Forecasters are watching three tropical systems in the Atlantic Wednesday, including a disturbance that has the potential to make its way into the Gulf of Mexico by next week. A tropical wave a few hundred miles east of the southern Windward Islands is growing more organized and could become a tropical depression within the next two or three days, according to a Wednesday morning update from the National Hurricane Center. The storm is expected to move over the southern Windward Islands on Wednesday and into the central Caribbean Sea later this week, forecasters say.
