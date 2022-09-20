ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anderson County, SC

1 dead, child injured in Anderson Co. crash

By Robert Cox
WSPA 7News
 4 days ago

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person has died and a child was taken to the hospital following a crash Tuesday in Anderson County.

The crash happened around 3:30 p.m. along Highway 81 near Whit Chamblee Road, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The Anderson County Coroner said a child was taken by ambulance to AnMed Health Medical Center.

South Carolina Highway Patrol said an SUV headed southbound attempted to make a left turn from the right lane and was struck by a vehicle which was headed southbound in the left lane.

The coroner’s office said the SUV overturned into an open field after being struck.

The driver of the SUV died from his injuries at the scene of the crash.

The victim was identified as 74-year-old James McMahan of Iva.

Troopers said the juvenile passenger in the SUV was taken to the hospital with injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening.

WSPA 7News

