Oklahoma City Public Schools offering childcare option for district employees
At a time when teachers are in short supply, Oklahoma City Public Schools is trying to eliminate one major barrier to employment for many - childcare.
75 animals to be moved from OK shelters to Oregon
Dozens of abandoned dogs will find new homes with families over a thousand miles away.
OU now offering financial incentives to get teaching degree
Teacher shortages continue to plaque classrooms across Oklahoma.
Scissortail Park unveils lower addition to OKC’s green space
Downtown Oklahoma City will be buzzing with activity this weekend because Scissortail Park is growing!
New law gives hope to solving State Fair Murders
Friday, September 23, marks 35 years since Oklahoma’s high-profile “State Fair Murders” occurred.
An Alpaca open house: This Guthrie farm family dresses up their animals for a nationwide party
Every one at Alpacas-N-Moore has a name, and several outfits from which to choose.
Agency recovers $100K in back wages for employees
Officials with the U.S. Department of Labor say they have recovered thousands of dollars for almost 500 employees in back wages.
OKC Fire: Crane crashes into building in downtown OKC
According to the Oklahoma City Fire Department, a crane crashed into a building in downtown Oklahoma City Saturday afternoon.
60-ton crane tips over, hits building in downtown Oklahoma City
A 60-ton crane tipped over and hit a building on the corner of Robinson and Sheridan Avenue in downtown Oklahoma City.
Photos: Dogs, cats seeking loving homes
Officials with Oklahoma City Animal Welfare say they are searching for loving homes for more than a hundred adoptable animals.
‘He punched him several times’: OKC road rage lands 17-year-old in hospital
A 17-year-old boy was in a nearby hospital Sunday night after allegedly being struck in the face almost a dozen times by a fellow driver.
Officials: 2 injured in Pottawatomie County shooting
Authorities are investigating a shooting in Pottawatomie County on Friday morning.
OSBI: Argument between neighbors ends in gunfight, injuring both
Oklahoma authorities say an argument between neighbors led to a shooting in Asher on Friday morning.
Del City home surveillance records catalytic converter theft in broad daylight
Major Michael Arterbury with the Del City Police Department said they’ve had eight catalytic converter thefts just this month and the thieves have been difficult to catch.
Edmond PD: Sergeant Joseph Wells in critical condition after pursuit and wreck
Edmond Police have now identified the motorcycle officer who was critically injured during a police pursuit near Boulevard and Memorial just before 2 p.m. Friday afternoon.
Motorcyclist dead after colliding with another vehicle overnight
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – One person was confirmed dead shortly after a motorcycle crash that occurred near Southeast 39th St. and South Shields Boulevard early on Sunday morning. The motorcyclist was travelling with two others at high rates of speed, with the victim eventually colliding with a car near the area. According to the Oklahoma […]
Edmond PD: Motorcycle officer in critical condition following wreck
The Edmond Police Department says one of their own was injured in a automotive incident Friday afternoon.
Venables asking OU fans to make stadium ‘deafening’ against K-State
As the Oklahoma Sooners prepare to take on the Kansas State Wildcats on Saturday, OU head coach Brent Venables is asking fans for help keeping their winning streak alive.
New details released in officer-involved shooting
Authorities are releasing more information about an officer-involved shooting in southwest Oklahoma City.
