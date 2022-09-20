Bridgeport Police said: At 2242hrs on Wednesday September 21, 2022 the Bridgeport ECC received a 911 call from a female party indicating she is homeless and sometimes sleeps at the bus stop area at Huntington Plaza and wants to report a male party on a scooter threw a white product at her and her adult son. Bridgeport Police, Fire and AMR responded. BFD and AMR assessed both parties who both refused medical assistance. At this time the product was deemed to be a dry chem/extinguisher product or baking soda however; it was deemed nonhazardous.

BRIDGEPORT, CT ・ 3 DAYS AGO