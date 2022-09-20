Read full article on original website
Register Citizen
Milford's Porchfest to feature 102 bands, 72 locations
MILFORD — The Milford community will have 72 porches to choose from to hear live music on Oct. 1. The third annual Milford Porchfest is part of the annual music event held across the country, where bands gather on front porches in a community. The event started in Ithaca, N.Y., in 2007 to bring local musicians and neighbors together and celebrate. A volunteer committee is organizing Milford's Porchfest with cooperation from the Milford Arts Council.
NBC Connecticut
Four Milford Businesses Targeted by Burglars
Four businesses in Milford are left picking up the pieces following a string of burglaries in the city on Friday. “For Milford, it’s pretty shocking,” store manager Furkan Tas said. PuffCity smoke shop was one of the four businesses targeted by burglars Friday morning, according to authorities. “Took...
NBC Connecticut
Bristol Mum Festival Celebrates 60th Anniversary This Weekend
The Bristol Mum Festival is happening this weekend and this year, they're celebrating their 60th anniversary. "Generations come home, grandparents, parents, kids and it's our hometown, you know," Mum Festival committee member Mickey Goldwasser said. For six decades, the Mum Festival has brought families back to the heart of Bristol...
Sidewalk Plan Sparks Safety Debate
New sidewalks are en route to Southern Hamden as part of a revived effort to protect pedestrians — leading some neighbors to question whether safer places to stroll are needed where not many people currently walk. At a Thursday night public input session, Hamden Town Engineer Stephen White detailed...
zip06.com
Detective Moynihan Retires from Branford PD
Branford Police Department (BPD) recognized and thanked Detective Patrick Moynihan upon his retirement September 22, following a 34 year-career in law enforcement which included 14 with BPD. “We wish him luck as he retires from us today,” BPD stated, in message posted to the department’s Facebook page Sept. 22....
4 early Friday Milford business break-ins under investigation
MILFORD, Conn. — Four Milford businesses were broken into over a span of four hours early Friday morning. It's too early in the investigation to determine whether these incidents are related, according to police. KS Mart on 548 Naugatuck Ave. was broken into at around 4:38 a.m., followed by...
Liquor, smoke shops burglarized across Milford: PD
MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Milford police are on the scene of multiple commercial burglaries that occurred on Friday at liquor and smoke shops across Milford. Investigators released the following list of businesses that have reported burglaries: KS Mart, 548 Naugatuck Ave. PuffCity Smoke Shop, 874 Boston Post Rd. Viola Wine & Liquor Store, 975 Bridgeport […]
WTNH.com
Fall in Connecticut: Your guide to Halloween, autumn events
Conn. (WTNH) — Spooky season is here as September marks the unofficial start of Halloween. Whether you’re a horror fan or pumpkin pie enthusiast, we’ve rounded up a list of all the best events to celebrate fall in Connecticut. Haunted Houses. Nothing screams Halloween like a good...
Hartford Hospital doctor recognized for saving neighbor
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — West Hartford is honoring some of its, community heroes, on Thursday. The West Haven Police Department recognized those who have gone “above and beyond” to help others. Among the group is Hartford Hospital Dr. Avital Porat, who helped save the life of a fellow community member. Porat spotted his neighbor, […]
Eyewitness News
Beacon Falls Train Station service halted after body found on tracks
BEACON FALLS, Conn. (WFSB) - Beacon Falls Fire Department responded to the train station for a report of a body on the railroad tracks. They said there was no indication of contact with a train, and described the death as “untimely.”. The investigation was handed over to Connecticut State...
Matt Scott's beard: Shave it or Save it?
HARTFORD, Conn. — Over the past month, Meteorologist Matt Scott has sported a beard after having grown it while on vacation. FOX61 has teamed up with The Village with the goal to help keep kids warm this winter season with "Save It or Shave It: The Village Winter Coat Drive."
Bristol Press
PET OF THE WEEK: Camille
*I can live in a single family home, condos and apartments considered. *I want to live with dog savvy kids over age 14. *I have not had much experience with cats or dogs but am willing to consider sharing my home with a furry friend. *I am a high energy...
mycitizensnews.com
Sandy Hook responder found dead in Naugatuck cemetery
NAUGATUCK — A retired Newtown police sergeant, who responded in the wake of the Sandy Hook School shooting, was found dead Monday afternoon at a local graveyard. Borough police identified the man as John Cole, 60, of Naugatuck. Police were dispatched to Holy Saviour Polish National Catholic Cemetery at...
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Homeless Family Doused
Bridgeport Police said: At 2242hrs on Wednesday September 21, 2022 the Bridgeport ECC received a 911 call from a female party indicating she is homeless and sometimes sleeps at the bus stop area at Huntington Plaza and wants to report a male party on a scooter threw a white product at her and her adult son. Bridgeport Police, Fire and AMR responded. BFD and AMR assessed both parties who both refused medical assistance. At this time the product was deemed to be a dry chem/extinguisher product or baking soda however; it was deemed nonhazardous.
Bristol Press
Condo fire in Bristol displaces one family
BRISTOL – A condo fire in Bristol on Thursday displaced one family. The fire was reported around 2:43 p.m., at 183 Robertson St., a two-story, three-unit condo, where police had responded for a medical call when they called in to the fire department upon seeing heavy smoke coming from the building.
Register Citizen
Abandoned Hamden middle school could become 'community campus'
HAMDEN — Picture driving down Newhall Street in the heart of southern Hamden. As you approach Villano Park, you look to the right, at the site of the former middle school. Instead of the overgrown lot and brick building studded with broken windows that now towers over a silent field, a bustling “community campus” greets you, complete with a library branch, senior center, early learning classrooms, gym, commercial kitchen and food pantry.
WTNH.com
Small State Great Beer Festival comes to CT
(WTNH) — This Saturday, Sept. 24, the Small State Great Beer Festival will be held in Hartford and is expected to feature beer from 45 different breweries all around Connecticut. On top of the selection of local beer will be a swarm of local food trucks plus live music!...
Who Should Lease the Old Bacco’s in Waterbury? Bacco’s.
I saw an old friend pop in my feed last night, 1230 Thomaston Ave in Waterbury will always be Bacco's to me. It burned, it got flooded, and it kept coming back until it didn't. Well, the place is back up for lease again, isn't it time that Bacco's returned?
Eyewitness News
Man killed in Watertown crash
WATERTOWN, CT (WFSB) - A man is dead after a crash in Watertown Tuesday night. Police said the single car crash happened on Litchfield Road near Plungis Road. First responders found a sedan crashed into a tree. The driver was pronounced dead on scene, authorities said. Police identified the victim...
Bristol Press
Recreational cannabis sales will be allowed in Bristol
BRISTOL – Recreational cannabis sales shall be allowed within Bristol. Council members voted to allow hybrid retailer sales, limited to two such dispensaries, in a four to three vote during a special City Council meeting Thursday night, after having listened to dozens debate the benefits and issues with the substance.
