Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission. At least in New York, the weather has already turned from the sweltering humidity of summer to the chilly breezes of fall and as excited as I am about it, I realize that the blankets I own are woefully unprepared for this shift. The most important thing I need right now is a blanket that gives me enough coziness and comfort to use every day casually around my house, and is durable enough to use even outdoors if needed. Rumpl has come through with a new line specifically built for this very purpose. The Rumpl Cozyhemp Collection is designed to give you all the warmth you need with the softness of your favorite hoodie in the fabric.

APPAREL ・ 2 DAYS AGO