Many New Yorkers having problems with self checkoutsJake WellsNew York City, NY
The World's Largest Go-Kart Track is Opening Soon in New JerseyTravel Maven
The First Black Woman to Be Nominated for President of the United StatesHdogarBrooklyn, NY
Opinion: Roy White Doesn't Get the Credit He DeservesIBWAABronx, NY
This NJ Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Barbeque in the StateTravel MavenSomerville, NJ
Martha Stewart & Her Team Swear By This $12 Ingredient With Nearly 13,000 5-Star Reviews
Whether it’s a kitchen tool, we didn’t know we needed or a recipe that quickly becomes our next dinner staple, Martha Stewart knows how to enrich our lives. We’ve fawned over her recipes for years now, but we always want to know what she personally frequently uses in her recipes. She’s given us hints before, like with her go-to all-purpose flour, but we finally figured out another go-to product of hers that pops up in hundreds of her recipes. We’ve seen it pop up in her Everything Cookies, Daffodil Cake recipe, and much more. It’s a small, but might ingredient needed...
Rumpl’s New Hemp Blanket Collection Is Its Coziest Line Yet
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission. At least in New York, the weather has already turned from the sweltering humidity of summer to the chilly breezes of fall and as excited as I am about it, I realize that the blankets I own are woefully unprepared for this shift. The most important thing I need right now is a blanket that gives me enough coziness and comfort to use every day casually around my house, and is durable enough to use even outdoors if needed. Rumpl has come through with a new line specifically built for this very purpose. The Rumpl Cozyhemp Collection is designed to give you all the warmth you need with the softness of your favorite hoodie in the fabric.
From Forehead Diamonds to Koi Ponds: 11 Crazy Splurges from Chart-Topping Musicians
Making it in the highly competitive music industry is no easy feat. However, many artists still go on to have wildly successful (and very profitable) careers even if they haven’t reached megastar status. How one chooses to spread their wealth, however, is entirely up to them. Since these 11 top-earning performers got their big break, they’ve managed to amass millions of dollars, streams and fans. But did they spend their newfound funds wisely? Well, that’s up for debate considering celebs often have more money than sense. In fact, some of the items these chart-toppers have chosen to buy when strapped with boatloads of cash now have people scratching their heads, and...
Travel the World Without Killing Your Feet in These Comfy Walking Shoes
Everyone wants to see the world, but traveling can take a toll on the body. Hours of walking, tours with no place to sit, and long days make for unhappy feet and irritable travelers. Comfortable shoes can make the difference between skipping a long-awaited day of sightseeing and crossing a long-awaited item off the bucket list. Orthofeet have designed shoes specifically to enhance comfort and alleviate pain for a variety of issues like back pain, swollen feet, overpronation, and arthritis.
