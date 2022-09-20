Read full article on original website
Exercises to help prevent falling
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - As people grow older the risk of getting injured from a fall becomes more significant, but there are ways that you can help prevent that fall. Dr. Gerad Robertson, the regional director for Fyzical Therapy and Balance Centers, joined Dakota News Now to...
Jam Against Cancer in Brandon
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Jam Against Cancer raising funds for families struggling with the disease takes place in Brandon Sunday. Joni Heggen, the director of the event, joined Dakota News Now to explain more about its significance.
South Dakota man arrested for kidnapping baby
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls man is behind bars accused of kidnapping a 1-year-old baby. Police say Saturday morning 36-year-old Michael Neal Jr. forced his way into an apartment where a babysitter was watching the child. Police say the caregiver wasn’t able to stop him and he took off with the baby. […]
Amendment D supporters host rally in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Those that were at the rally believe it is time that South Dakota joined the thirty-eight other states that offer Medicaid. However, opponents of Amendment D believe it is too soon to make the jump. Dave Kapaska is a retired physician and former CEO...
Sioux Falls woman loses over 93 pounds through non-profit
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Rhonda Dangel continues to be an example of success when it comes to weight loss. Rhonda lost 93.5 pounds through the non-profit TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), a non–commercial weight loss, education, and support organization. Her success story was recognized as “royalty” in 2021 by TOPS by recording the largest weight loss from starting weight regardless of the time it took to reach their goal. Dangel was consequently named the 2021 South Dakota Queen. Dangel was accompanied on Dakota News Now by TOPS Chapter Leader and the previous year’s South Dakota Queen runner-up Donna Rearick.
Sioux Falls iron company visible all across the country
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A new industrial park broke ground in Sioux Falls this week for the future new headquarters of Maguire Iron. It’s a company with a long local history. “Our family and our company has been based in Sioux Falls for over 60 years,” Maguire...
Today is Hunger Action Day
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - September is Hunger Action Month, and today is Hunger Action Day. Lori Dykstra, the CEO of Feeding South Dakota, joined Dakota News Now, to talk about it.
Another ‘Silver Coin Schemer’ pleads guilty
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — You may remember our KELOLAND Investigation into the “Silver Coin Schemers:” the $12 million dollar plot to use investor money to buy silver coins. Those investors include victims in South Dakota. Authorities seized nearly $3 million in silver coins in Norway in...
Police: Car follows 10-year-old near downtown Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police said a 10-year-old girl reported a car was following her as she walked home from school. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said the incident happened on Thursday, close to downtown Sioux Falls. The girl said she noticed the car following her, so she started to run, and the driver sped up to follow her. The child said the car drove away when she found her friends. Authorities do not know the driver’s motives since he did not talk to the little girl. The only information the girl was able to provide was that the suspect’s car was silver.
Harrisburg road closed for construction
HARRISBURG, S.D. (KELO)-If you’re traveling in northwestern Harrisburg today, there is a road closure we want to tell you about. The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office says Tom Sawyer Trail will be closed near Oxford Avenue. Crews will be tying in to the existing water main. Work is expected to take a day.
Sioux Area Metro to provide free rides for early voters
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Area Metro is offering free bus rides to help people to vote early in the Sioux Falls November election. Early voters who need a ride can use Route 6 or Route 8 to vote on the second floor of the Minnehaha County Administration Building through Monday, Nov. 7. Free daily passes will be provided to any rider who uses one of the nearby bus stops at 5th Street and Minnesota Ave. to vote early. SAM also offers free rides to the Minnehaha County Administration Building for paratransit riders who want to vote early.
SD Veterans claim VA hospital care, referral programs getting worse
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -It’s been almost a year since a joint group of South Dakota Veterans Associations wrote a letter of no confidence regarding the Director of the Sioux Falls VA hospital. The Director was reassigned, and the VA secretary, Denis McDonough, visited Sioux Falls, making a promise.
Will we see 90 degrees again in 2022?
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The week started with record highs in the 90s. We even found a 100-degree temperature in northwest Iowa. Now that we’ve cooled, what’s the chance of return to summer heat?. The recent cool air has been refreshing with highs falling to the...
Semi-truck tipped on I-29, closing ramp for hours
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Thursday morning, a semi-truck tipped over on I-29, leading authorities to close an exit for a few hours. Authorities say that at approximately 8 a.m., the semi-truck driver accelerated to pass a vehicle and enter the I-29 off-ramp when the speed and weight of the truck and trailer caused it to tip over onto its driver’s side. The 38-year-old male driver was wearing his seatbelt and received minor injuries. He was transported to a Sioux Falls health care center.
Sunday Boredom Busters: September 25th
BROOKINGS, SD (KELO) — The South Dakota Festival of Books wraps up with special events taking place today at McCrory Gardens in Brookings. Events include a tour and discuss of “The Prairie is My Garden,” by W. Carter Johnson at 10 a.m. A panel discussion on Keeping Seeds, Restoring Gardens and Writing Culture takes place at 11 a.m., followed by a Party on the Porch at noon.
South Dakota Man Accused of Possessing Stolen Motor Vehicle
An out-of-state man is facing a felony charge in Grundy County. Leto Czar, 44, of Sioux Falls South Dakota was arrested by the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office for possession of a stolen motor vehicle. Czar was taken in to custody following a traffic stop in the 1700 block of...
Empire Mall hosts holiday job fair
FOOTBALL FRIDAY-Week 5 (9-23-22) Updated: 23 hours ago. Featuring highlights from 17 prep football games in South Dakota, Northwest Iowa & Southwest Minnesota. ‘March into the Light’ highlights addiction wellness. Updated: Sep. 23, 2022 at 5:13 PM CDT. Saturday’s ‘March into the Light’ organized by the non-profit Face it...
Sioux Falls kidnapping thwarted by citizens
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Some concerned citizens are being credited with stopping a kidnapping by flagging down police about a suspicious man carrying a young child. Sioux Falls police say a group of people flagged down officers on patrol Saturday and directed them to the man and child. Officers stopped the 36-year-old man who told them he was the uncle of the 1-year-old child, but who couldn’t identify the parents. Officers arrested the man on an outstanding warrant.
Semi rollover on I-29 in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — First responders were called to a semi rollover on an I-29 exit near I-90 Thursday morning. Troopers say the semi was headed south on Interstate 29 and sped up to pass a car before getting on the exit to head west on I-90. The speed and the weight of the truck caused it to tip on its side.
‘March into the Light’ highlights addiction wellness
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Saturday’s ‘March into the Light’ organized by the non-profit Face it TOGETHER takes place at Good Earth State Park and focuses on addiction wellness. “It’s about coming together as a community, we don’t want anyone to be alone when they’re...
