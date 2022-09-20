Read full article on original website
The Super Mario Bros. Teaser Trailer Set to Debut at New York Comic-Con
Universal Pictures has announced that the teaser trailer premiere for Nintendo and Illumination Entertainment’s upcoming The Super Mario Bros. animated feature will have its world premiere at the New York Comic-Con next month. The teaser trailer will premiere on October 6 at 4:00 pm ET at NYCC. The upcoming...
Ms. Marvel Directors Hint That Season 2 Is Coming
While it has yet to be officially renewed, two directors on Ms. Marvel have hinted that another installment may be on the way. The MCU series premiered on Disney+ in June and earned a lot of praise from critics and fans. Disney has yet to announce a new season of the show but Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, who directed two episode of the show, have taken to Instagram to ask fans if they’re “ready for season two”:
James Earl Jones Steps Back From Darth Vader Role, Signs Over Voice Rights To Lucasfilm
Vanity Fair reports that James Earl Jones recently stepped back as the voice of Star Wars villain Darth Vader and signed over his voice rights. This ends over forty years of voicing one of the most iconic villains in cinema history. The last time Jones provided a voice for the...
Lineup For WOW – Women of Wrestling Episode 2, New Preview Clip Online
– WOW – Women of Wrestling has released a new synopsis and preview for this weekend’s syndicated TV episode. “Superheroes Attack” – On WOW – Women Of Wrestling, you never know who’s going to show up! She’s fresh, fly, and funktastic — Foxxy Fierce makes her in-ring debut against the cold-hearted dissident Ice Cold — and that’s only the tip of the iceberg! The Heavy Metal Sisters look to turn the squared circle into their personal mosh pit when they lock up against Miami’s spiciest duo Sweet Heat, Lindsey & Laurie Carlson. Former Miss Pacific Leia Makoa looks to pull the plug on Glitch the Gamer, and in the Main Event The Queen of Kings Reina del Rey goes toe-to-toe with Australia’s own Princess Aussie!
The Rock Meets Young Rock Cast Members In Person, Shares Pics & More Online
The Rock has finally gotten the chance to meet several of Young Rock’s cast in person, and he shared some pics and videos of the meetings online. The show is currently filming its third season in Memphis, and Rock posted to Instagram to note that because the first two seasons filmed in Australia, he has never actually met several members of the cast in person including Ana Tuisila and Joseph Lee Anderson. You can see his posts below.
WWE News: Bray Wyatt Likes Old Brodie Lee Tweet & Appears In Workout Video Ahead of Smackdown, Rock Reveals Black Adam Popcorn Buckets
– Bray Wyatt is being speculated for a possible return on tonight’s WWE Smackdown, and a new tap from Wyatt on social media (as well as a video) has drawn peoples’ attention. Wyatt liked a 2019 tweet from the late Brodie Lee last night which read, “Tomorrow there will be more of us,” the full tweet of which you can see below. In addition, boxing outlet ESNEWS shared a video on YouTube today which showed Wyatt working out with former boxing champion Keith Thurman, which you can also see below.
WWE News: 25th Anniversary of DX Advertised For October RAW, WWE Selling White Rabbit Merchandise, Table For 3 Preview Clip
– The Barclays Center in Brooklyn is promoting the 25th anniversary of D-Generation X for the October 10th episode of WWE RAW. The clip features Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Road Dogg and X-Pac. – WWE Shop is now selling ‘White Rabbit’ merchandise, with two different designs. One includes a basic...
