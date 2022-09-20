ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Framingham, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FraminghamSOURCE

31 Framingham Residents To Participate in Jimmy Fund Walk

FRAMINGHAM – 31 residents from Framingham will participate in the Boston Marathon® Jimmy Fund Walk presented by Hyundai on Sunday, October 2. Framingham residents along with thousands of other walkers, will participate in the iconic annual event that will unite the community to raise funds to support all forms of adult and pediatric care and cancer research at the nation’s premier cancer center, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

42 Natick Residents Participating in 2022 Jimmy Fund Walk on October 2

FRAMINGHAM – 42 residents from Natick will participate in the Boston Marathon® Jimmy Fund Walk presented by Hyundai on Sunday, October 2. Framingham residents along with thousands of other walkers, will participate in the iconic annual event that will unite the community to raise funds to support all forms of adult and pediatric care and cancer research at the nation’s premier cancer center, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.
NATICK, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Damian Raymond Flores, 39

FRAMINGHAM – Damian Raymond Flores, 39, sadly passed away unexpectedly on Friday September 16, 2022. Born In Framingham, on September 1, 1983, to Alba Quinones and Eugene Flores. Damian Graduated Keefe Tech in 2001. He Lived in Framingham most of his life until moving to Marlborough, as an adult.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Bruce A. Clain, 58

FRAMINGHAM – Bruce A. Clain, of Framingham, formerly of South Natick, passed away on September 20, 2022, at age 58. He was born in Natick on July 29th, 1964 to the late Joseph “Joe” A Clain and Eudeila “Lil” Clain (Fernandez). Bruce was a high...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Framingham, MA
Government
Framingham, MA
Education
Local
Massachusetts Government
Local
Massachusetts Education
City
Framingham, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

PHOTOS: Framingham Police Get Flocked

FRAMINGHAM – When Framingham Police officers arrived at their shift today, September 24, they were greeted by a flock of flamingos. An an anonymous individual paid to have the Framingham High girls swim & dive team flock police headquarters. The Framingham High girls swim & dive team have been...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Police: Thief Breaks Into Framingham Garage

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police are investigating a breaking & entering on Parker Road on Wednesday, September 21. The theft was reported at 22 Parker Road 6:45 a.m. “Two speakers were taken,” said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens. “Entry was made through a garage door,” said Lt. Mickens....
FRAMINGHAM, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Safety#Linus K12#Mayor#Cushing Academy#Framingham Public Schools#Framingham Public Library#Framingham Police#Framingham Fire#K 9#Boston Events Bbq#The Framingham Library
FraminghamSOURCE

Ashland High Hosting College Knowledge Night Thursday

FRAMINGHAM – Ashland High’s counseling department will host College Knowledge Night on Thursday, September 22 in the high school auditorium from 7 to 8 p.m. “We will be reviewing everything seniors and their families need to know about the college application process and the steps you need to take! This program is recommended for any seniors who are applying to college but especially for those families who are going through the process for the first time,” said the high school.
ASHLAND, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

5 Things You Need To Know Today in Framingham: Friday, September 23, 2022

1 Framingham Public Library’s Brown Bag Learning Series continues today at noon at the main Framingham Library. Come hear Framingham author Laura A. Woollett discuss her award-winning young reader’s book, Big Top Burning: The True Story of an Arsonist, a Missing Girl, and The Greatest Show On Earth. Combining history, mystery and the circus, we invite you to join in what is sure to be a fiery discussion!
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

MutualOne Bank’s Charitable Foundation Grant Supports Framingham Stat’s Suitable Solutions Program

FRAMINGHAM – Mark Haranas, MutualOne Bank CEO and MutualOne Charitable Foundation chair, announced a $4,662 grant to support the Suitable Solutions Program at Framingham State University. The program assists students with career professionalism, social awareness, professional dress, and networking techniques to enhance student career opportunities. The goal is to...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
FraminghamSOURCE

City Declares September 21 Mark Goldman Day

FRAMINGHAM – The City of Framingham Mayor and the 11-member City Council has declared today, September 21, 2022 Mark J. Goldman day, to honor the late community activists who died in 2021, at the age of 74. A memorial service was held for the late Mark Goldman, a former...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Traffic Alert: Edgell Road Detour Starting Monday

FRAMINGHAM – Starting Monday, September 26, around 9 a.m., there will be a detour on Edgell Road, announced Framingham Police. Traffic traveling south on Edgell Road will be detoured to Belknap Road. Passenger vehicles will routed down Grove Street to Vernon Street and back to Edgell Road. Larger vehicles will be routed to Mill Street, then left on Pleasant Street and left on Vernon Street, then back onto Edgell Road.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

PHOTOS: Framingham History Center Tag Sale Today

FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham History Center is holding its annual tag sale today at Historic Village Hall. The sale is until 3 p.m. Cash or checks are encouraged. All items have been donated to the Framingham History Center and are not part of our collection, said the Center. Proceeds...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Police: Cyclist Struck on Sunday

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police were called to a parking lot along Route 9 for a cyclist struck on Sunday afternoon. The incident happened at 12:05 p.m. at 50 Worcester Road in Framingham. A motor vehicle pulling out of parking lot struck male cyclist, said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Raiders and Wildcats Sprint Past Flyers

WELLESLEY – The Framingham High boys cross-country team lost to both host Wellesley High and Weymouth High in a tri-meet on Wednesday, September 21. Wellesley defeated the Flyers 26-67. Weymouth defeated Framingham 39-67 Framingham is still without nationally-ranked runner Sam Burgess. The senior is still recovering from an injury.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham, MA
6K+
Followers
15K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

24/7 online only news outlet. Covers Framingham and the MetroWest area of Massachusetts. Priimary communities Framingham, Ashland & Natick. Secondary communities of Marlborough, Southborough, Sudbury & Wayland. Independent, woman ownership

 https://framinghamsource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy