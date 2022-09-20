Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Best Fried Chicken in Massachusetts can be Found Inside this Little Hole-in-the-Wall RestaurantTravel MavenBillerica, MA
Calling All Bookworms! You Won't Want to Miss These 4 Free Author Events Happening in MassachusettsDianna CarneyHopkinton, MA
Separating Fact From Fiction In the Ime Udoka Boston Celtics SagaAron SolomonBoston, MA
You're invited to the Fall LGBTQ+ Job FairCamilo DíazBoston, MA
Governor DeSantis Gets Sued Over Migrant’s Flight to Martha’s VineyardTom HandyBoston, MA
Related
31 Framingham Residents To Participate in Jimmy Fund Walk
FRAMINGHAM – 31 residents from Framingham will participate in the Boston Marathon® Jimmy Fund Walk presented by Hyundai on Sunday, October 2. Framingham residents along with thousands of other walkers, will participate in the iconic annual event that will unite the community to raise funds to support all forms of adult and pediatric care and cancer research at the nation’s premier cancer center, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.
42 Natick Residents Participating in 2022 Jimmy Fund Walk on October 2
FRAMINGHAM – 42 residents from Natick will participate in the Boston Marathon® Jimmy Fund Walk presented by Hyundai on Sunday, October 2. Framingham residents along with thousands of other walkers, will participate in the iconic annual event that will unite the community to raise funds to support all forms of adult and pediatric care and cancer research at the nation’s premier cancer center, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.
Damian Raymond Flores, 39
FRAMINGHAM – Damian Raymond Flores, 39, sadly passed away unexpectedly on Friday September 16, 2022. Born In Framingham, on September 1, 1983, to Alba Quinones and Eugene Flores. Damian Graduated Keefe Tech in 2001. He Lived in Framingham most of his life until moving to Marlborough, as an adult.
Bruce A. Clain, 58
FRAMINGHAM – Bruce A. Clain, of Framingham, formerly of South Natick, passed away on September 20, 2022, at age 58. He was born in Natick on July 29th, 1964 to the late Joseph “Joe” A Clain and Eudeila “Lil” Clain (Fernandez). Bruce was a high...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
PHOTO GALLERY: Wellesley Raiders Defeat Framingham Flyers
WAYLAND – The Framingham High girls swim & dive team held its first “home” meet of the season on Saturday afternoon, September 24. The outdoor swim meet was held at the Wayland community pool, as Framingham no longer has access to the Keefe Technical’s swim pool, due to needed repairs.
PHOTOS: Framingham Police Get Flocked
FRAMINGHAM – When Framingham Police officers arrived at their shift today, September 24, they were greeted by a flock of flamingos. An an anonymous individual paid to have the Framingham High girls swim & dive team flock police headquarters. The Framingham High girls swim & dive team have been...
Framingham Police: Thief Breaks Into Framingham Garage
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police are investigating a breaking & entering on Parker Road on Wednesday, September 21. The theft was reported at 22 Parker Road 6:45 a.m. “Two speakers were taken,” said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens. “Entry was made through a garage door,” said Lt. Mickens....
Traffic Alert: Transformer Explosion & Pole Down on Route 135
NATICK – Report of a transformer explosion with a telephone pole down on West Central Street in Natick, around 5:30 p.m. today, September 22. Route 135, near the 300 block, will be shut down in Natick to Second Street in Framingham. Natick Police and Natick Fire on scene. SOURCE...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Ashland High Hosting College Knowledge Night Thursday
FRAMINGHAM – Ashland High’s counseling department will host College Knowledge Night on Thursday, September 22 in the high school auditorium from 7 to 8 p.m. “We will be reviewing everything seniors and their families need to know about the college application process and the steps you need to take! This program is recommended for any seniors who are applying to college but especially for those families who are going through the process for the first time,” said the high school.
5 Things You Need To Know Today in Framingham: Friday, September 23, 2022
1 Framingham Public Library’s Brown Bag Learning Series continues today at noon at the main Framingham Library. Come hear Framingham author Laura A. Woollett discuss her award-winning young reader’s book, Big Top Burning: The True Story of an Arsonist, a Missing Girl, and The Greatest Show On Earth. Combining history, mystery and the circus, we invite you to join in what is sure to be a fiery discussion!
MutualOne Bank’s Charitable Foundation Grant Supports Framingham Stat’s Suitable Solutions Program
FRAMINGHAM – Mark Haranas, MutualOne Bank CEO and MutualOne Charitable Foundation chair, announced a $4,662 grant to support the Suitable Solutions Program at Framingham State University. The program assists students with career professionalism, social awareness, professional dress, and networking techniques to enhance student career opportunities. The goal is to...
UPDATED: Framingham History Center Announces 50% Off Remaining Tag Sale Items on Sunday
FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham History Center held its annual tag sale today at Historic Village Hall on Saturday until 3 p.m. But on Sunday, the center announced remaining items are available at 50% of from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. All items have been donated to the Framingham History...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
City Declares September 21 Mark Goldman Day
FRAMINGHAM – The City of Framingham Mayor and the 11-member City Council has declared today, September 21, 2022 Mark J. Goldman day, to honor the late community activists who died in 2021, at the age of 74. A memorial service was held for the late Mark Goldman, a former...
Traffic Alert: Edgell Road Detour Starting Monday
FRAMINGHAM – Starting Monday, September 26, around 9 a.m., there will be a detour on Edgell Road, announced Framingham Police. Traffic traveling south on Edgell Road will be detoured to Belknap Road. Passenger vehicles will routed down Grove Street to Vernon Street and back to Edgell Road. Larger vehicles will be routed to Mill Street, then left on Pleasant Street and left on Vernon Street, then back onto Edgell Road.
PHOTOS: Framingham History Center Tag Sale Today
FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham History Center is holding its annual tag sale today at Historic Village Hall. The sale is until 3 p.m. Cash or checks are encouraged. All items have been donated to the Framingham History Center and are not part of our collection, said the Center. Proceeds...
Framingham Police: Cyclist Struck on Sunday
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police were called to a parking lot along Route 9 for a cyclist struck on Sunday afternoon. The incident happened at 12:05 p.m. at 50 Worcester Road in Framingham. A motor vehicle pulling out of parking lot struck male cyclist, said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel...
Framingham Police: 1 Injured & I Cited in 2-Vehicle Crash
FRAMINGHAM – One driver was cited, after a two-car crash on Thursday, September 22. The crash happened at Mansfield & Concord streets at 1:46 p.m. It was a rear-end crash, said Police. One person was injured, but the individual was not transported, said Lt. Rachel Mickens. One driver was...
Raiders and Wildcats Sprint Past Flyers
WELLESLEY – The Framingham High boys cross-country team lost to both host Wellesley High and Weymouth High in a tri-meet on Wednesday, September 21. Wellesley defeated the Flyers 26-67. Weymouth defeated Framingham 39-67 Framingham is still without nationally-ranked runner Sam Burgess. The senior is still recovering from an injury.
Framingham Police & Framingham Fire Investigating Small Fires at Bowditch Field
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Fire responded to Bowditch Field twice on Sunday, September 18, for small fires. First, the fire department were called to the athletic complex for a fire in a trash can. Then, the fire department responded again to Bowditch Field for a portable toilet fire on Sunday.
Wilson Promoted to Ashland Senior & Social Services Director
ASHLAND – Ashland Town Manager Michael Herbert announced he has promoted Candi Wilson to be the new Town of Ashland Senior and Social Services Director. Wilson currently serves as the town’s Outreach Coordinator at the Community Center, a position she has held since 2019. She was selected after...
FraminghamSOURCE
Framingham, MA
6K+
Followers
15K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
24/7 online only news outlet. Covers Framingham and the MetroWest area of Massachusetts. Priimary communities Framingham, Ashland & Natick. Secondary communities of Marlborough, Southborough, Sudbury & Wayland. Independent, woman ownershiphttps://framinghamsource.com/
Comments / 0