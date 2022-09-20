FRAMINGHAM – Ashland High’s counseling department will host College Knowledge Night on Thursday, September 22 in the high school auditorium from 7 to 8 p.m. “We will be reviewing everything seniors and their families need to know about the college application process and the steps you need to take! This program is recommended for any seniors who are applying to college but especially for those families who are going through the process for the first time,” said the high school.

