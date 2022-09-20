ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jamestown, ND

Comments / 0

Related
KNOX News Radio

Jamestown man dies in rear-end collision with fuel tanker

A 37-year-old Jamestown man was killed when his box truck rear-ended a fuel tanker this (Tue) morning, about three miles south of the city. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says the truck was heading south on Highway 281, following the tanker, which began slowing to make a left turn to the east.
JAMESTOWN, ND
valleynewslive.com

Jamestown man arrested after multiple home invasions

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Jamestown man is in jail after police say he broke into the same home multiple times over a two month period. Stanford Lamar Williams, 31, of Jamestown was arrested on suspicion and formally charged with four counts of burglary, which is a class B felony. Authorities say these counts were enhanced felonies because the residence was occupied and the crimes were committed at night.
JAMESTOWN, ND
KX News

One dead following crash on Highway 281 near Jamestown

JAMESTOWN, ND (KXNET) — A 37-year-old Jamestown man was pronounced dead after he rear-ended a Fuel Tanker while driving a Freightliner Tuesday morning around 9:45 a.m on Highway 281 near Jamestown. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the driver of the Fuel Tanker, a 52-year-old Jamestown man, was headed south on Highway 281 when […]
JAMESTOWN, ND
newsdakota.com

Departments Called to Fire East of Exit 258 Wednesday

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Both the Jamestown City and Rural Fire Departments were called to a grass fire east of Jamestown Thursday afternoon. Jamestown Rural Fire Chief Brian Paulson says his department was requested for mutual aid by the city department just before 6:30 PM on Sept. 21. “The...
JAMESTOWN, ND
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Stutsman County, ND
Crime & Safety
Stutsman County, ND
Accidents
County
Stutsman County, ND
Jamestown, ND
Crime & Safety
City
Jamestown, ND
Jamestown, ND
Accidents
gowatertown.net

UPS driver killed in southeast North Dakota crash

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (KFGO) – A 37-year-old man is dead after his UPS truck collided with a fuel tanker south of Jamestown Tuesday morning. The State Patrol says the driver of the semi was southbound on Highway 281 and began slowing to make a turn when the UPS box truck approached from behind. The tanker attempted to swerve to avoid the collision.
JAMESTOWN, ND
KFYR-TV

A look at the businesses at the heart of the Nome Schoolhouse

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A couple of industrious women are embodying what it means to ‘get back to the basics.’ People have been shearing sheep and turning it into clothing for thousands of years. That practice is still embraced at the Nome Schoolhouse. Many of us have no...
NOME, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trucks#Traffic Accident#Ups
valleynewslive.com

A new chapter for an old schoolhouse in Nome, ND

NOME, N.D. (KFYR) - As more and more people move to urban areas, abandoned schools in rural North Dakota have become the norm. But there’s one in eastern North Dakota that’s gotten a second life. It could be said a thriving school is the soul of a town....
NOME, ND
newsdakota.com

Ford Motor Company Honors R.M. Stoudt with National Award

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Ford Motor Company at their Annual Ford National Dealer Meeting recognized Casey Stoudt of R. M. Stoudt, Inc. as a Hometown Hero for their outstanding commitment to customers, community and employees. The Jamestown, North Dakota Dealer Organization was one of only five US Dealership’s chosen...
JAMESTOWN, ND
newsdakota.com

Huskies Hand Jamestown First Loss of the Year

WAHPETON, ND. (NewsDakota.com) – The #1 Jamestown Blue Jay football team traveled to Wahpeton on Friday night and fell for the first time this year in a 14-13 loss to the Huskies. Scoring was limited in the first half but in the first 12 minutes of play, Payton Hochhalter...
JAMESTOWN, ND
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
newsdakota.com

Company Interested in Jamestown Housing Development

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – A housing developer is interested in utilizing CDBG funding to help address long-term housing within Jamestown. CDBG, or Community Development Block Grant, is one of the longest-running programs to fund local community development activities with the goal of providing affordable housing, anti-poverty programs, and infrastructure development.
JAMESTOWN, ND
newsdakota.com

#5 Hi-Liner’s Spoil 2nd Homecoming: Beat Horace

Horace, ND (NewsDakota.com) – The Valley City Hi-Liners traveled to Horace to take on the Hawks for the second of three homecoming games the Hi-Liners will play in. They would go 2-0 in homecoming games this season winning 56-0. The first quarter saw the first two drives from the...
HORACE, ND

Comments / 0

Community Policy