Jamestown man dies in rear-end collision with fuel tanker
A 37-year-old Jamestown man was killed when his box truck rear-ended a fuel tanker this (Tue) morning, about three miles south of the city. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says the truck was heading south on Highway 281, following the tanker, which began slowing to make a left turn to the east.
Jamestown man arrested after multiple home invasions
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Jamestown man is in jail after police say he broke into the same home multiple times over a two month period. Stanford Lamar Williams, 31, of Jamestown was arrested on suspicion and formally charged with four counts of burglary, which is a class B felony. Authorities say these counts were enhanced felonies because the residence was occupied and the crimes were committed at night.
One dead following crash on Highway 281 near Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, ND (KXNET) — A 37-year-old Jamestown man was pronounced dead after he rear-ended a Fuel Tanker while driving a Freightliner Tuesday morning around 9:45 a.m on Highway 281 near Jamestown. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the driver of the Fuel Tanker, a 52-year-old Jamestown man, was headed south on Highway 281 when […]
Departments Called to Fire East of Exit 258 Wednesday
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Both the Jamestown City and Rural Fire Departments were called to a grass fire east of Jamestown Thursday afternoon. Jamestown Rural Fire Chief Brian Paulson says his department was requested for mutual aid by the city department just before 6:30 PM on Sept. 21. “The...
UPS driver killed in southeast North Dakota crash
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (KFGO) – A 37-year-old man is dead after his UPS truck collided with a fuel tanker south of Jamestown Tuesday morning. The State Patrol says the driver of the semi was southbound on Highway 281 and began slowing to make a turn when the UPS box truck approached from behind. The tanker attempted to swerve to avoid the collision.
Highway Patrol says no evidence that hit-and-run was politically motivated
FARGO (KVRR-KFGO) – The North Dakota Highway Patrol is speaking out after last weekend’s fatal hit-and-run crash after a street dance in McHenry has become a national political talking point. “I understand why that happened because there was a statement made by the suspect when he called 911,...
ND driver claims political argument preceded teen’s death
Brandt told investigators he left the scene after striking Ellingson, returned briefly, called 911 and then left again, according to a probable cause affidavit.
A look at the businesses at the heart of the Nome Schoolhouse
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A couple of industrious women are embodying what it means to ‘get back to the basics.’ People have been shearing sheep and turning it into clothing for thousands of years. That practice is still embraced at the Nome Schoolhouse. Many of us have no...
A new chapter for an old schoolhouse in Nome, ND
NOME, N.D. (KFYR) - As more and more people move to urban areas, abandoned schools in rural North Dakota have become the norm. But there’s one in eastern North Dakota that’s gotten a second life. It could be said a thriving school is the soul of a town....
North Dakota officials speak out on alleged murder of 18-year-old over political views
(The Center Square) - North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum and Attorney General Drew Wrigley are condemning political violence after reports say an 18-year-old man was struck and killed by a vehicle after the driver became upset over political rhetoric. Cayler Ellingson was killed when he allegedly was struck by a...
Ford Motor Company Honors R.M. Stoudt with National Award
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Ford Motor Company at their Annual Ford National Dealer Meeting recognized Casey Stoudt of R. M. Stoudt, Inc. as a Hometown Hero for their outstanding commitment to customers, community and employees. The Jamestown, North Dakota Dealer Organization was one of only five US Dealership’s chosen...
Huskies Hand Jamestown First Loss of the Year
WAHPETON, ND. (NewsDakota.com) – The #1 Jamestown Blue Jay football team traveled to Wahpeton on Friday night and fell for the first time this year in a 14-13 loss to the Huskies. Scoring was limited in the first half but in the first 12 minutes of play, Payton Hochhalter...
North Dakota Attorney General Calling Out Political Violence After Teen’s Death
BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR/AP) — North Dakota Republican leaders and the state GOP are issuing statements about the death of 18-year-old Cayler Ellingson. Court documents show 41-year-old Shannon Brandt told State Radio that he hit a pedestrian who he claimed was part of a Republican extremist group. Investigators say they...
Company Interested in Jamestown Housing Development
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – A housing developer is interested in utilizing CDBG funding to help address long-term housing within Jamestown. CDBG, or Community Development Block Grant, is one of the longest-running programs to fund local community development activities with the goal of providing affordable housing, anti-poverty programs, and infrastructure development.
#5 Hi-Liner’s Spoil 2nd Homecoming: Beat Horace
Horace, ND (NewsDakota.com) – The Valley City Hi-Liners traveled to Horace to take on the Hawks for the second of three homecoming games the Hi-Liners will play in. They would go 2-0 in homecoming games this season winning 56-0. The first quarter saw the first two drives from the...
