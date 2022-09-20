ADPS looking for endangered, runaway teenager with health issues
AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – The Aiken Department of Public Safety is looking for a runaway teenager.
According to ADPS, Mariah Simmons, 16, is an endangered runaway with health issues.ALSO ON WJBF: RCSS releases statement about potential threats at four different schools
If anyone sees her or has any information that will lead to her being found, please contact ADPS at (803) 642-7620.
