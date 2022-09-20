ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aiken, SC

ADPS looking for endangered, runaway teenager with health issues

By Karlton Clay
 4 days ago

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – The Aiken Department of Public Safety is looking for a runaway teenager.

According to ADPS, Mariah Simmons, 16, is an endangered runaway with health issues.

If anyone sees her or has any information that will lead to her being found, please contact ADPS at (803) 642-7620.

