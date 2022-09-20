Read full article on original website
Related
411mania.com
Ricky Morton On Competing at 66, Wants To Team With Kerry Against The Young Bucks
Ricky Morton is still wrestling at 66, and the WWE Hall of Famer discussed teaming with his son on his latest podcast. Morton has been partnering with Kerry Morton in matches over the last year, and he discussed wrestling at his age in the latest episode of his Ad-Free Shows podcast School of Morton. You can check out a couple of highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:
411mania.com
WWE Live Results 9.24.22 From Vancouver: Roman Reigns Battles AJ Styles, More
WWE held a Saturday Night’s Main Event live event in Vancouver, British Columbia last night with Roman Reigns taking on AJ Styles and more. You can see the full results from the show below, per PWInsider:. *The Street Profits def. Alpha Academy. *Kevin Owens def. Austin Theory. * WWE...
411mania.com
WWE Live Event Results From Stockton 9.24.22: Braun Strowman Teams With New Day, More
WWE held a live event on Saturday in Stockton, California with Braun Strowman in the main event and more. You can see the results below from the show, per PWInsider:. * Smackdown Women’s Championship Match: Liv Morgan def. Natalya. * Hit Row def. Maximum Male Models. * The New...
411mania.com
411’s WWE The SmackDown LowDown Report: 09.24.22 – Sami Zayn Talks Being an Honorary Uce and More!
-My recap of The Steiner Family on Table for 3 can be found here. Now, we get a recap of what went down last night on SmackDown. Let’s get to it!. -Jackie Redmond welcomes us to the show and she is joined by Matt Camp. Jerry Lawler will be joining the show later.
RELATED PEOPLE
411mania.com
411’s WWE Table for 3 Report: Steiner Diner – Rick and Scott Talk Life on The Road, Bron on Not Using Steiner Last Name, and More!
-This is one I never thought I would see as Scott Steiner returns to WWE programming. Yes, I know they were put in the Hall of Fame, but good on them for filming some content with him as well. Let’s get to it!. -Guest List: Rick Steiner, Scott Steiner,...
Performer for Super Bowl LVII halftime show reportedly revealed (UPDATED)
UPDATE: TMZ was told by sources that Swift is NOT lined up to play the halftime show. The halftime show for last season’s Super Bowl was considered by many to be the greatest ever assembled, and the NFL will have a tough time topping it. Taylor Swift may be up for the challenge.
NFL・
411mania.com
Booker T Doesn’t See ROH Getting Its Own TV Show As Likely
Tony Khan says that he is hoping to get ROH its own TV show, but Booker T doesn’t think it’s likely and recently explained why. Booker was talking about Chris Jericho’s ROH World Championship win on his Hall of Fame podcast and explained that he thinks it would be too much for Khan to take on to run yet another TV show, and that he doesn’t see a whole ROH brand as being possible. You can check out the highlights below:
411mania.com
Hamilton’s New Japan Strong (Fighting Spirit Unleashed 2022) 09.24.2022 Review
Hamilton’s New Japan Strong (Fighting Spirit Unleashed 2022) 09.24.2022 Review. QT Marshall pinned Keita in 5:12 (**¼) Shane Haste & Bad Dude Tito pinned Christopher Daniels & Yuya Uemura in 9:10 (***¼) Ren Narita pinned Jakob Austin Young in 4:48 (***) Taiji Ishimori pinned Alan Angels in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
411mania.com
Jimmy Korderas Explains Why He Didn’t Like MJF & Wheeler Yuta Segment From AEW Dynamite
Former WWE referee Jimmy Korderas didn’t love the segment between MJF and Wheeler Yuta on last night’s AEW Dynamite, and he explained why in an interview. The segment in question saw MJF interrupt a Yuta interview and have them go back and forth on the mic until things got physical.
411mania.com
Update On When AEW Could Potentially Debut In The UK
AEW has been around for three years and has yet to go outside the country, although it will debut in Canada next month. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that the company is still planning a debut in the UK, although a show hasn’t been announced at this time. The earliest for a show would be summer of next year, at Craven Cottage. The venue is the home of Fulham FC, which Tony Khan’s father Shahid owns.
411mania.com
Shawn Michaels Comments On Once Asking Vince McMahon For Release, Comments On Origin of DX Chop
In an interview with the New York Post, Shawn Michaels spoke about asking Vince McMahon for his WWE release years ago and what the former chairman’s reaction was. He also gave the origin of the DX ‘Suck It’ crotch chop. Here are highlights:. On the suck it...
411mania.com
The Great Muta Appears On AEW Rampage & Aids Sting In No DQ Match
The Great Muta made an appearance on AEW Rampage, coming down to help Sting in the No Disqualification tag team match. The wrestling legend, who is in the midst of his retirement tour that will come to an end in January, came to the ring during the Grand Slam episode of Rampage and took out Buddy Matthews with a dragon screw and mist to the face. Sting then hit the Scorpion Death Drop for the win.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
411mania.com
Saraya Clarifies Pronunciation Of Her Name
Saraya is back on wrestling TV, and the newly-arrived AEW star wants to make sure people know how to pronounce her name. The former Paige, as you know, made her debut on last week’s episode of AEW Dynamite and is signed to the company. Saraya posted to Twitter on Friday to make sure people knew now to call her “Sa-RIGH-ah,” writing:
411mania.com
Bob Backlund’s Autobiography Hitting Paperback This Week
Bob Backlund’s autobiography is set to release in paperback this week. PWInsider reports that Backlund: From All-American Boy to Professional Wrestling’s World Champion will arrive in the format on Tuesday. The book is written by Backlund and Robert H. Miller and is described as follows:. Bob Backlund began...
411mania.com
Ronda Rousey Says She ‘Missed Out’ On Enjoying Her Royal Rumble Win
Ronda Rousey won the women’s Royal Rumble this year, but she didn’t get to really enjoy the win and recently explained why. Rousey spoke with Daniel Cormier for a new video and she talked about how she was expecting to get booed because of how heavily she was booed when she exited WWE after WrestleMania 35. She noted that the reaction led to her pre-emptively blocking out the fan reaction so she could do her job.
411mania.com
VxS Awful Things Complete Results 9.22.22: JTG, Jacob Fatu & More Compete
The Awful Things event was held on September 22 by Violence x Suffering in Baldwin Park, CA. You can find complete results and some highlights below (per Fightful). *Doomfly (Delilah Doom & Eli Everfly) def. Wasted Youth (Dyln McKay & Marcus Mathers) *Jimmy Lloyd def. Jacob Fatu. *Brian Cage def....
411mania.com
Updated Impact Bound For Glory Card
Impact has an updated lineup for Bound For Glory following tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling. You can see the updated card below for the show, which takes place on October 7th and airs live on PPV:. * Impact World Championship Match: Josh Alexander vs. Eddie Edwards. * Impact Knockouts...
411mania.com
House Of Glory Genesis Results: Penta El Zero Faces Low Ki, More
House of Glory’s Genesis event took place on Saturday night from New York City, with Penta El Zero Miedo taking on Low Ki and more. You can see the full results from the show below, courtesy of Fightful:. * Nolo Kitano def. Darren Richardson and Raheem Royal and Roachie...
411mania.com
Freddie Prinze Jr. Praises Kevin Owens’ Raw Promo Against Austin Theory, Says Owens Helped Get Theory Over
Freddie Prinze Jr. was a big fan of Kevin Owens’ promo on Raw last week opposite Austin Theory and thinks it helped get Theory over with the fans. Prinze discussed the promo between the two on the latest episode of his Wrestling With Freddy podcast, in which he said that the promo was as good as anything that MJF has done and talked about how he was putting Theory over even as he was talking trash to him. You can see some highlights below:
411mania.com
Sting To Be Part of Great Muta’s Final Match
Sting is heading to Japan to be part of The Great Muta’s final match. Following Muta’s appearance on tonight’s episode of AEW Rampage, Pro Wrestling NOAH announced that Sting will be heading to Japan to participate in the Great Muta Final Bye-Bye show on January 22nd, 2013.
Comments / 0