ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Comments / 0

Related
411mania.com

Ricky Morton On Competing at 66, Wants To Team With Kerry Against The Young Bucks

Ricky Morton is still wrestling at 66, and the WWE Hall of Famer discussed teaming with his son on his latest podcast. Morton has been partnering with Kerry Morton in matches over the last year, and he discussed wrestling at his age in the latest episode of his Ad-Free Shows podcast School of Morton. You can check out a couple of highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Braun Strowman
411mania.com

Booker T Doesn’t See ROH Getting Its Own TV Show As Likely

Tony Khan says that he is hoping to get ROH its own TV show, but Booker T doesn’t think it’s likely and recently explained why. Booker was talking about Chris Jericho’s ROH World Championship win on his Hall of Fame podcast and explained that he thinks it would be too much for Khan to take on to run yet another TV show, and that he doesn’t see a whole ROH brand as being possible. You can check out the highlights below:
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Never Will#Combat#Cyn
411mania.com

Update On When AEW Could Potentially Debut In The UK

AEW has been around for three years and has yet to go outside the country, although it will debut in Canada next month. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that the company is still planning a debut in the UK, although a show hasn’t been announced at this time. The earliest for a show would be summer of next year, at Craven Cottage. The venue is the home of Fulham FC, which Tony Khan’s father Shahid owns.
WWE
411mania.com

The Great Muta Appears On AEW Rampage & Aids Sting In No DQ Match

The Great Muta made an appearance on AEW Rampage, coming down to help Sting in the No Disqualification tag team match. The wrestling legend, who is in the midst of his retirement tour that will come to an end in January, came to the ring during the Grand Slam episode of Rampage and took out Buddy Matthews with a dragon screw and mist to the face. Sting then hit the Scorpion Death Drop for the win.
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
Sports
411mania.com

Saraya Clarifies Pronunciation Of Her Name

Saraya is back on wrestling TV, and the newly-arrived AEW star wants to make sure people know how to pronounce her name. The former Paige, as you know, made her debut on last week’s episode of AEW Dynamite and is signed to the company. Saraya posted to Twitter on Friday to make sure people knew now to call her “Sa-RIGH-ah,” writing:
WWE
411mania.com

Bob Backlund’s Autobiography Hitting Paperback This Week

Bob Backlund’s autobiography is set to release in paperback this week. PWInsider reports that Backlund: From All-American Boy to Professional Wrestling’s World Champion will arrive in the format on Tuesday. The book is written by Backlund and Robert H. Miller and is described as follows:. Bob Backlund began...
COMBAT SPORTS
411mania.com

Ronda Rousey Says She ‘Missed Out’ On Enjoying Her Royal Rumble Win

Ronda Rousey won the women’s Royal Rumble this year, but she didn’t get to really enjoy the win and recently explained why. Rousey spoke with Daniel Cormier for a new video and she talked about how she was expecting to get booed because of how heavily she was booed when she exited WWE after WrestleMania 35. She noted that the reaction led to her pre-emptively blocking out the fan reaction so she could do her job.
WWE
411mania.com

Updated Impact Bound For Glory Card

Impact has an updated lineup for Bound For Glory following tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling. You can see the updated card below for the show, which takes place on October 7th and airs live on PPV:. * Impact World Championship Match: Josh Alexander vs. Eddie Edwards. * Impact Knockouts...
WWE
411mania.com

Freddie Prinze Jr. Praises Kevin Owens’ Raw Promo Against Austin Theory, Says Owens Helped Get Theory Over

Freddie Prinze Jr. was a big fan of Kevin Owens’ promo on Raw last week opposite Austin Theory and thinks it helped get Theory over with the fans. Prinze discussed the promo between the two on the latest episode of his Wrestling With Freddy podcast, in which he said that the promo was as good as anything that MJF has done and talked about how he was putting Theory over even as he was talking trash to him. You can see some highlights below:
WWE
411mania.com

Sting To Be Part of Great Muta’s Final Match

Sting is heading to Japan to be part of The Great Muta’s final match. Following Muta’s appearance on tonight’s episode of AEW Rampage, Pro Wrestling NOAH announced that Sting will be heading to Japan to participate in the Great Muta Final Bye-Bye show on January 22nd, 2013.
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy