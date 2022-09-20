Read full article on original website
Related
Thrillist
Mushrooms Are Popping Up in Our Cocktails
Neither plant nor animal, mushrooms are a type of fungi with an array of possibilities. In addition to the suite of healing and calming properties found in reishi, chaga, lion’s mane, and other mushrooms used in centuries-old practices like ayurvedic medicine, mushrooms are culinary powerhouses. You may already cook with baby bellas or cremini caps to add a hit of umami, earthy flavors, and rich mouthfeel to your stir-fries and stews.
Does Ree Drummond Actually Eat The Recipes She Demonstrates?
The Pioneer Woman is nothing if not real. Actually, sorry; that's not her real name. Ree Drummond is her name, and being real is her game. And fans can't get enough of the very real chef and her real food and really interesting life on a ranch in Pawhuska, Oklahoma are. Really.
Ghirardelli's New Chocolate Is Inspired By A Popular Fall Treat
There's nothing better than seasonal candy to get you in the mood for the upcoming holidays. The way a peppermint candy brings up cozy Christmas memories or a raspberry chocolate reminds you of the perfect Valentine's Day date. Candy is not only packed with delicious sweetness, but for many, also memories that leave you reminiscent, adding to the experience of the season. Some of the most popular flavors to take over fall candies include the ever-so-lovely caramel. Nothing screams Halloween and falling leaves like a caramel treat to go with it (via SouthernKitchen).
Instagram Is Impressed With Martha Stewart's Apple Bread Pudding
Fall is here, and for many bakers, that probably means that it's time to welcome seasonal fruits back into the kitchen. But not all fall flavors are welcomed equally. While pumpkin seems to get lots of love from retailers, something that's obvious with Trader Joe's fall items, restaurant menus, and coffee shops like Starbucks with its famous Pumpkin Spice Latte, apples just don't seem to get as much love these days as in the past.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Mushroom Meat Is Cheap and Yummy—Why Don’t We Eat It More?
Mushrooms are having a moment. Not only has the fungus turned into one of the summer’s most surprising fashion trends, but ads for mushroom drinks, supplements, and face serums have been sprouting up on people’s TikTok and Instagram feeds like their real-life counterparts. It also helps that the enigmatic nature of the mushrooms has captured the world's imagination like never before through the popular documentaries like Fantastic Fungi. Take mycelium, for example. This is a network of root-like fungal fibers responsible for connecting almost all plant life together. Now, they’re even making their way to our stomachs in a way...
Thrillist
Taste Fall at This Monk Bakery Hidden in the Woods of Michigan
The first time I met a group of silent monks in Michigan, the head baker Father Basil told me all about cookies and muffins. We weren’t breaking the rules, though. While the monks have mostly taken a vow of silence here at the Holy Protection Monastery, speaking is allowed for those—like Father Basil—who work in the bakery, The Jampot, which is nestled into the forest next to a tall waterfall.
Pet of the week: Meet Meeka, the adorable talking husky
Communicating with our pets can be a difficult task at first. However as we get to know them more, we might even get into very interesting conversations. This is the case of Meeka, an adorable husky that has gone viral multiple times, with her owners sharing some hilarious...
PETS・
The Comforting Dish That Ree Drummond Calls Her 'Life'
Ree Drummond has made many a delish dish in her time. According to Parade, the chef better known as The Pioneer Woman's cooking is inspired by her mother and mother-in-law. What started as a fun way to release stress via writing a food blog turned into a way to embrace her new status as an "accidental country girl," which she adopted when she started dating her now-husband Ladd (via The New Yorker). That venture led her to host an incredibly successful Food Network show, author cookbooks, and accomplish much more within the food world.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Legend of La Ciguapa
La CiguapaPastels on paper. by Felix Esteban Rosario. There is a legend that originates from the mountains of the Dominican Republic. Some described a woman who lives in the woods with long black hair and backward feet—rumored to prey on farmers who are alone and lonely. She calls you in with whispers and gentle sounds; some describe whining, or soothing voices, which entices you to go to her.
Thrillist
Mari y Juana Brings Mexican Flavors to Marijuana-Infused Micheladas and Sodas
Daniel Torres has worked in the cannabis business since he was 16 years old, amounting to over two decades of experience in cultivation, retail, wholesale, and all other aspects of the business. But throughout his lengthy career, he had never seen a product that reflected who he is and where he’s come from. As a first-generation Mexican American, in a marketplace saturated with standard chocolates and gummies, Torres wanted to be different, which is how he dreamt up his cannabis company Mari y Juana in 2016.
If You Love Both Bourbon and Soda, Have We Got a Treat for You
What happens when two artists who share both a birthday and a love for craft soda and cocktails join forces? We got the answer from Eric Truehart and Samantha Franklin, creators of Grisly’s Cosmic Black, a canned cocktail with aged bourbon and craft cola. (Previously, the pair had exceptionally interesting jobs: Trueheart was a writer on, among other shows, Invader Zim, while Franklin is a bass guitarist with The Holograms.) Here, the Pasadena-based partners talk us through mythical monsters, musical inspiration and their debut drink, which comes with some arresting, psychedelics-minded branding.
techeblog.com
Pastry Chef Amaury Guichon Creates 3.5-Foot-Tall Robot Arm from Dark Chocolate That Weighs 90-Pounds
Pastry chef Amaury Guichon hosted the School of chocolate on Netflix, but in his off time, he likes making innovative things, such as this 3.5-foot-tall robot arm. At first glance, the finished product looks like something you’d see in a factory, but upon closer inspection, you’ll realize that the robot arm is made entirely from chocolate and weighs 90-pounds.
WDW News Today
REVIEW: Korean Corn Dog and Candy Corn Funnel Cake from Hollywood and Dine at Universal Studios Hollywood for Halloween Horror Nights 2022
Halloween Horror Nights 2022 has descended on Universal Studios Hollywood, and Hollywood and Dine has a unique corn dog and funnel cake for the occasion. Hot dog and mozzarella skewer dipped in a Korean corn dog batter, panko bread crumb and fried. This corn dog is the best Halloween Horror...
TODAY.com
Extreme doughnuts: Classic treats get crazy flavors
EDITOR'S NOTE: This story was first published on April 25, 2011. “Arise ye nonconformist doughnuts,” said Anthony Bourdain when he visited Voodoo Doughnut in Portland, Oregon. They have arisen, indeed, and they’re anything but ordinary. Artisanal doughnut shops are firing up their fryers across the country, from Peter...
Daily Beast
Guy Fieri Is Saving the Country, One Slider at a Time
Guy Fieri is a hero of mine. I’m not being sarcastic. I genuinely, earnestly love this man. Like any American with eyeballs and a television, I was immediately captivated by the host when he first burst onto my TV set, quite literally, like a flame. It’s iconography at this point, an image of modern-day Americana: Guy Fieri in an oversized bowling shirt seared with a flame pattern that points up to his impressive tan—and, finally, the bleached-blonde hair spikes, from which his seemingly boundless energy wafts off like smoke.
Food & Wine
Learn to Taste Whiskey Like a Pro
I am always trying to enhance my palate to offer my clients a better experience each and every time I speak to them during a whiskey, tequila, mezcal, or gin tasting. For example, something I thoroughly enjoy in tasting gin is pulling out the different botanicals based on flavors associated with that country, like yuzu for Japan, or seaweed for the Pacific Northwest.
Food & Wine
Surprise! Sloe Gin Isn't Technically a Gin
Let's be clear: while it may seem like gin by any other name, sloe gin is technically a liqueur. The berry-pink drink is born a regular gin, but the booze is then steeped with sugar and sloe (a rouge berry from the Blackthorn plant) to sweeten the spirit and lower the proof to as low as 15%. "These berries are essentially related to the plum," says Barna Jeremias, bar manager at LPM Restaurant & Bar in Miami. "Sloe berries emit a dark reddish-purplish color and are comparable in flavor to cranberries, currants, and tart cherries."
pethelpful.com
Video of Bunny Sampling a Taste of a Cucumber Is So Cute We Can't Stand It
We can't get enough videos of animals trying different foods and giving their honest feedback. For starters, it's so adorable and also, it's hilarious because well, they'll eat just about anything. And if they don't, there's no hiding the disgust on their faces. LOL!. The latest animal food review comes...
Vegetarian Times
Can You Be Vegan and Eat Oysters? The ‘Bivalvegan’ Movement Thinks So
Get access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+ Join today!. Even among people who identify as vegan, there can be a spectrum of what they will or will not do. Many vegans don’t consume or use anything derived from any animal under any circumstances, but others will eat honey or wear vintage leather. And there’s a small but growing subset of people who are otherwise vegan that are opting to consume oysters and other bivalves (mussels, clams, and scallops).
This husky howling over metal riffs sounds so evil it could possibly summon the Devil
Yesterday, we brought to you news of the band Cattera, a heavy metal band fronted by a cat, inspired by Pantera and Iron Maiden. Today, we have another example from the niche-but-utterly-marvellous category of pet metal (which is a term we've just coined, right here and now). In a new...
PETS・
Comments / 1