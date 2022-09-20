ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Southern Baptist Convention breaks with churches over sexuality, alleged discrimination

By Liam Adams, Nashville Tennessean
 4 days ago

The Southern Baptist Convention broke with two churches on Tuesday over stances on sexuality and alleged discriminatory behavior.

The decisions were hastily announced at the end of a Southern Baptist Convention Executive Committee meeting Tuesday in Nashville.

The protocol to expel churches from the SBC is often talked about, but rarely carried out. The last time something similar happened was February 2021, when four churches were booted for stances on sexuality and for employing people with a history of sexual abuse.

College Park Baptist Church in Greensboro, North Carolina and Amazing Grace Community Church in Franklinville, New Jersey are the two newest additions to the list.

Staff at both churches were not immediately available to comment.

The Nashville-based Southern Baptist Convention is the nation's largest Protestant denomination. But it is a network of churches and doesn't have a strict hierarchy like other denominations. As a result, the ultimate punishment for churches which do not follow Southern Baptist beliefs and standards is disaffiliation. The SBC Credentials Committee makes recommendations on whether churches remain in cooperation with the SBC.

College Park was deemed no longer in "friendly cooperation" with the SBC for "open affirmation, approval and endorsement of homosexual behavior," said a recommendation from the SBC Credentials Committee.

College Park says on its website it is not affiliated with the SBC, but rather the American Baptist Churches USA. The church voted in 1999 to leave the SBC, but had remained on the convention's directory of churches. College Park also says on its website it has been LGBTQ-affirming for several years.

The credentials committee receives reports and conducts a review of churches accused of violating SBC beliefs and standards. Based on its findings, the credentials committee recommends whether the church should stay in the SBC.

For College Park and Amazing Grace churches, the SBC Executive Committee approved recommendations from the credentials committee during an executive session Tuesday.

The charge against Amazing Grace in New Jersey was discriminatory behavior on the basis of ethnicity.

Donnie Davis, senior pastor at Amazing Grace, responded to the executive committee’s decision in a statement to The Tennessean on Wednesday morning. “My only response will be this,” said Davis, who then quoted verses in the Bible from John 17: 20-23.

The Bible verses Davis quoted say, “I pray not only for these, but also for those who believe in me through their word. May they all be one, as you, Father, are in me and I am in you.”

Jared Wellman, chair of the executive committee, didn't provide additional details about either church when he announced the executive committee's decision.

The credentials committee has been the focus of widespread inquiry and debate for its ability to evaluate churches that have failed to abide by SBC standards on sexual abuse response and prevention. A new SBC Abuse Reform Implementation Task Force will look at ways to strengthen the credentials committee to better enforce those standards.

Contributing: The Associated Press

Liam Adams covers religion for The Tennessean. Reach him at ladams@tennessean.com or on Twitter @liamsadams.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Southern Baptist Convention breaks with churches over sexuality, alleged discrimination

