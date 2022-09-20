Read full article on original website
KTBS
4 Shreveport men indicted on homicide, rape charges
SHREVEPORT La. - Two Shreveport men were charged for recent murders, including one of a 13-year-old girl, and two other Shreveport men were charged for sex crimes during the September session of the Caddo Parish Grand Jury. In its session ending Thursday, the grand jury indicted Kenmiccael Dano Ray and...
KSLA
Appeal filed for former Bossier City Police chief following demotion
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - An attorney representing the former Bossier City Police Department chief has filed for an appeal following his demotion on Friday, Sept. 16. Attorney Pamela Breedlove has sent in a request to the Bossier City Municipal Fire & Police Civil Service Board on behalf of former chief, Chris Estess. His attorney said he was not given notice of the special meeting.
KSLA
Estess' attorney asks to have him reinstated as Bossier chief
KSLA
Mother concerned about quality of Caddo school lunches
KSLA
Caddo Parish Animal Services offers free rabies shots, microchipping
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Caddo Parish Animal Services provided free rabies shots and free microchipping to pets with owners who live in the parish. The department said this was an effort to protect the area’s pet population. ”The importance of the rabies, of course we live in northwest...
KTBS
Meth trafficking in Shreveport-Bossier lands 2 in prison
SHREVEPORT, La. – Two men who sold methamphetamine in the Shreveport-Bossier City area each will spend more than a decade in a federal prison. U.S. District Judge Donald E. Walter sentenced Justin Lamar Shealey, 40, of Bossier City, to 17 years, 6 months and his co-defendant, John Chaz Bernos, 39, to 13 years, 6 months. Both will be on supervised release for 5 years after serving their sentences.
Caddo Parish Violent Offenders 9/16-9/18 (Mugshots)
Caddo Parish Violent Offenders 9/16-9/18 (Mugshots) The following mugshots are violent offenders who were booked to Caddo Correctional Center over the weekend. All those pictured are considered innocent until proven guilty. Caddo Parish 9/9-9/11 Violent Crime Arrests (Mugshots) The following mugshots are of those arrested in Caddo Parish for violent...
KSLA
BCPD: Seeking man allegedly involved in armed robbery, home invasion
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - The Bossier City Police Department (BCPD) is looking for a man who is allegedly involved in a home invasion on Benton Road. On Sept. 24, the BCPD is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who is supposedly involved in an armed robbery and home invasion that happened on Sept. 22. The incident occurred on the 2600 block of Benton Road in Bossier City.
KSLA
Gunshot victim left at fire station with life-threatening injuries
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - An unidentified vehicle dropped off a severely injured man at fire station 6, on David Raines Road. On Sept. 25 at 8:50 a.m., the Shreveport Police Department (SPD) responded to a dispatch bringing them to fire station 6 on David Raines Road. When officers arrived they learned an unidentified vehicle had dropped off an adult man with a gunshot wound at the fire station. The man had been shot with a semi-auto weapon on his right side.
KSLA
Caddo Parish deputy injured in wreck; 2 others taken to hospital
CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A deputy with the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office has been injured in a wreck; two other people were also taken to the hospital. The crash happened Friday, Sept. 23 around 1:15 p.m. at the intersection of Grimmett Drive and Freestate Boulevard. A spokesperson with CPSO says a GMC pickup truck was headed west on Freestate when the driver reportedly failed to stop at a stop sign. The pickup truck t-boned a CPSO patrol unit that was headed northbound on Grimmett.
KSLA
Parent concerns about 'unacceptable' Caddo school lunches
East Texas woman arrested after police chase injures officer
CASS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas woman was arrested after a police chase that injured an officer. Ashley Nicole Winston, 30, of Texarkana was taken into custody on Wednesday after the Atlanta Police Department got a call about a reckless driver in the city on East Main Street. The caller said the car […]
KSLA
Texas Street building damaged in massive fire was in process of making comeback
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Bricks, rubble, and only a portion of the old Humpfrees building still stand after a massive fire Wednesday, Sept. 22. Tim Huck owns the Sandbar, a business that’s just steps from the Humpfrees building. He said his building didn’t suffer severe damage. “Some of...
KSLA
Mother says Caddo school lunches ‘unacceptable’; district responds to complaints
CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - School lunch is an important part of a student’s day, and what’s being served at some Caddo Parish Schools has one mother furious. Tiffany Hyde has four children who attend three different schools in the parish. She says all of them have complained to her about the quality of the food. Hyde says the following pictures were sent to her by her children.
KTBS
Walker Road homicide victim identified
SHREVEPORT, La. - A man shot and killed in southwest Shreveport Monday has been identified by the Caddo Parish Coroner's Office. D’Shaundre Harris, 28, of Shreveport, died at Ochsner LSU Health hospital at 9:14 p.m. He had been taken there with several gunshot wounds following an argument during which he was shot just after 7:30 p.m. in the 8900 block of Walker Road.
KSLA
House fire on Fairy Avenue
KTBS
Recent violence in Shreveport involves women
SHREVEPORT, La - It was a violent couple of days in Shreveport over this past weekend and much of it involved women. It started Friday around midnight on Illinois Avenue in the Mooretown neighborhood. Police found Latoya Kellum who had been shot, sitting in an SUV that had crashed into...
easttexasradio.com
Cass County Couple Jailed In Hopkins County
A 24-year-old Linden man and 19-year-old Hughes Springs woman were stopped early Tuesday morning by Hopkins County Deputies after they were observed driving the wrong way on I-30 near the 131-mile marker. A search of the vehicle turned up firearms that had been stolen in a Cass County residential burglary Saturday night. Narcotics were also found in the vehicle. Elizabeth Gail Coleman and William Tyler Vick are being held in the Hopkins County Jail. Mugshots not available.
KTBS
1 wounded in Wednesday night shooting in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. - A late night shooting in Shreveport sent one man to the hospital. According to Shreveport police, it happened at Walker and Meriwether roads around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday. Police say they believe it was the result of a failed drug deal. One man was shot multiple times and...
KTBS
Fire ravages downtown Shreveport building
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Shreveport firefighters are on the scene of a blaze at a downtown building. Shreveport DDA said in a social media post the building is known as the old Sportspage/Humphrey building at 114 Texas Street. It's located behind the Blind Tiger. There were 22 fire units on the...
