ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caddo Parish, LA

Comments / 2

Related
KTBS

4 Shreveport men indicted on homicide, rape charges

SHREVEPORT La. - Two Shreveport men were charged for recent murders, including one of a 13-year-old girl, and two other Shreveport men were charged for sex crimes during the September session of the Caddo Parish Grand Jury. In its session ending Thursday, the grand jury indicted Kenmiccael Dano Ray and...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Appeal filed for former Bossier City Police chief following demotion

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - An attorney representing the former Bossier City Police Department chief has filed for an appeal following his demotion on Friday, Sept. 16. Attorney Pamela Breedlove has sent in a request to the Bossier City Municipal Fire & Police Civil Service Board on behalf of former chief, Chris Estess. His attorney said he was not given notice of the special meeting.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KSLA

Estess' attorney asks to have him reinstated as Bossier chief

A 72-megawatt facility is being built near Hosston off I-49. Five designers will be competing in the finals of the Fashion Prize Fest event at the Phoenix 2.0 club. The crash happened Friday, Sept. 23 around 1:15 p.m. Mother concerned about quality of Caddo school lunches. Updated: 5 hours ago.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KSLA

Mother concerned about quality of Caddo school lunches

A 72-megawatt facility is being built near Hosston off I-49. Five designers will be competing in the finals of the Fashion Prize Fest event at the Phoenix 2.0 club. The crash happened Friday, Sept. 23 around 1:15 p.m. Texarkana Regional Airport named Arkansas Airport of the Year. Updated: 6 hours...
CADDO PARISH, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
City
Shreveport, LA
Caddo Parish, LA
Crime & Safety
County
Caddo Parish, LA
KTBS

Meth trafficking in Shreveport-Bossier lands 2 in prison

SHREVEPORT, La. – Two men who sold methamphetamine in the Shreveport-Bossier City area each will spend more than a decade in a federal prison. U.S. District Judge Donald E. Walter sentenced Justin Lamar Shealey, 40, of Bossier City, to 17 years, 6 months and his co-defendant, John Chaz Bernos, 39, to 13 years, 6 months. Both will be on supervised release for 5 years after serving their sentences.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KEEL Radio

Caddo Parish Violent Offenders 9/16-9/18 (Mugshots)

Caddo Parish Violent Offenders 9/16-9/18 (Mugshots) The following mugshots are violent offenders who were booked to Caddo Correctional Center over the weekend. All those pictured are considered innocent until proven guilty. Caddo Parish 9/9-9/11 Violent Crime Arrests (Mugshots) The following mugshots are of those arrested in Caddo Parish for violent...
CADDO PARISH, LA
KSLA

BCPD: Seeking man allegedly involved in armed robbery, home invasion

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - The Bossier City Police Department (BCPD) is looking for a man who is allegedly involved in a home invasion on Benton Road. On Sept. 24, the BCPD is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who is supposedly involved in an armed robbery and home invasion that happened on Sept. 22. The incident occurred on the 2600 block of Benton Road in Bossier City.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Overcrowding#Prison#Caddo Correctional Center#Caddo Sheriff#Ccc#Caddo District Court
KSLA

Gunshot victim left at fire station with life-threatening injuries

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - An unidentified vehicle dropped off a severely injured man at fire station 6, on David Raines Road. On Sept. 25 at 8:50 a.m., the Shreveport Police Department (SPD) responded to a dispatch bringing them to fire station 6 on David Raines Road. When officers arrived they learned an unidentified vehicle had dropped off an adult man with a gunshot wound at the fire station. The man had been shot with a semi-auto weapon on his right side.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Caddo Parish deputy injured in wreck; 2 others taken to hospital

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A deputy with the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office has been injured in a wreck; two other people were also taken to the hospital. The crash happened Friday, Sept. 23 around 1:15 p.m. at the intersection of Grimmett Drive and Freestate Boulevard. A spokesperson with CPSO says a GMC pickup truck was headed west on Freestate when the driver reportedly failed to stop at a stop sign. The pickup truck t-boned a CPSO patrol unit that was headed northbound on Grimmett.
CADDO PARISH, LA
KSLA

Parent concerns about 'unacceptable' Caddo school lunches

A 72-megawatt facility is being built near Hosston off I-49. Five designers will be competing in the finals of the Fashion Prize Fest event at the Phoenix 2.0 club. The crash happened Friday, Sept. 23 around 1:15 p.m. Mother concerned about quality of Caddo school lunches. Updated: 5 hours ago.
CADDO PARISH, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
KSLA

Mother says Caddo school lunches ‘unacceptable’; district responds to complaints

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - School lunch is an important part of a student’s day, and what’s being served at some Caddo Parish Schools has one mother furious. Tiffany Hyde has four children who attend three different schools in the parish. She says all of them have complained to her about the quality of the food. Hyde says the following pictures were sent to her by her children.
CADDO PARISH, LA
KTBS

Walker Road homicide victim identified

SHREVEPORT, La. - A man shot and killed in southwest Shreveport Monday has been identified by the Caddo Parish Coroner's Office. D’Shaundre Harris, 28, of Shreveport, died at Ochsner LSU Health hospital at 9:14 p.m. He had been taken there with several gunshot wounds following an argument during which he was shot just after 7:30 p.m. in the 8900 block of Walker Road.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

House fire on Fairy Avenue

Twenty small businesses in the ArkLaTex donated money, items and services to be raffled off. The parish says they plan to have another event like this soon. A 72-megawatt facility is being built near Hosston off I-49. 3 injured in deputy-involved crash. Updated: Sep. 23, 2022 at 5:55 PM CDT.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Recent violence in Shreveport involves women

SHREVEPORT, La - It was a violent couple of days in Shreveport over this past weekend and much of it involved women. It started Friday around midnight on Illinois Avenue in the Mooretown neighborhood. Police found Latoya Kellum who had been shot, sitting in an SUV that had crashed into...
SHREVEPORT, LA
easttexasradio.com

Cass County Couple Jailed In Hopkins County

A 24-year-old Linden man and 19-year-old Hughes Springs woman were stopped early Tuesday morning by Hopkins County Deputies after they were observed driving the wrong way on I-30 near the 131-mile marker. A search of the vehicle turned up firearms that had been stolen in a Cass County residential burglary Saturday night. Narcotics were also found in the vehicle. Elizabeth Gail Coleman and William Tyler Vick are being held in the Hopkins County Jail. Mugshots not available.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
KTBS

1 wounded in Wednesday night shooting in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. - A late night shooting in Shreveport sent one man to the hospital. According to Shreveport police, it happened at Walker and Meriwether roads around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday. Police say they believe it was the result of a failed drug deal. One man was shot multiple times and...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Fire ravages downtown Shreveport building

SHREVEPORT, La. -- Shreveport firefighters are on the scene of a blaze at a downtown building. Shreveport DDA said in a social media post the building is known as the old Sportspage/Humphrey building at 114 Texas Street. It's located behind the Blind Tiger. There were 22 fire units on the...
SHREVEPORT, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy