Mysuncoast.com

Shots fired outside of Chuck E. Cheese in Brandon, FL

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office has reported at least one shot was fired outside of a Chuck E. Cheese in Brandon, FL. The incident took place at 1540 W Brandon Blvd. Recent reports show that there is no active shooter and no one was injured.



Sarasota deputies investigating fatal shooting

SARASOTA, Fla. - A fatal shooting is under investigation in Sarasota County. It happened shortly before 7:20 a.m. on Saturday in the area of Highland Road and Westview Drive in Osprey. According to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office, the scene is secure and there is no threat to the community...

Mysuncoast.com

Agencies from Tampa to Suncoast honor Pinellas County Deputy

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Pinellas County Deputy Michael Hartwick was killed while he was on traffic duty shortly after 11 p.m. Thursday night in a tragic hit-and-run. Law enforcement across the region is sharing their support for Hartwick and the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office. Here are just a few of the messages and tributes.

10 Tampa Bay

21-year-old motorcyclist injured in road rage crash dies, mother says

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A 21-year-old man has died after suffering from multiple injuries during a road rage collision, his mother says. On Saturday, Sept. 17, Joshua Piazza was traveling along Central Avenue in St. Petersburg, when St. Petersburg police said Narciso Rosario and his sister, Solimar Rosario, drove into Piazza after taunting him. Investigators say their white Lincoln Mercury sedan pushed him and his motorcycle into oncoming traffic. He was hit head-on by a truck. Both are charged with attempted second-degree murder.
Mysuncoast.com

Pinellas deputy killed in hit-and-run crash; suspect in custody

ST. PETERSURG, Fla. (WWSB) - A road construction worker is in custody after he allegedly hit and killed a Pinellas County sheriff’s deputy with a front loader Thursday night, authorities said. The deputy, Michael Hartwick was killed while he was on traffic duty shortly after 11 p.m. on I-275...
Mysuncoast.com

City of Sarasota adds new parking spaces to new Judicial Lot

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - 48 new public parking spaces are now available in the North West Judicial Lot in Sarasota which is adjacent to the Lynn Silvertooth judicial center. The cost is one dollar per hour at a pay station or through the Park Mobile App. The first ten minutes of parking are free.


