Mysuncoast.com
Shots fired outside of Chuck E. Cheese in Brandon, FL
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office has reported at least one shot was fired outside of a Chuck E. Cheese in Brandon, FL. The incident took place at 1540 W Brandon Blvd. Recent reports show that there is no active shooter and no one was injured.
fox13news.com
Gunfire erupts at Brandon Chuck E. Cheese moments before vehicle crashes into building
BRANDON, Fla. - Gunfire and a vehicle crash were probably not what families were expecting to experience Saturday evening at Chuck E. Cheese in Brandon. The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after shots were fired outside a Chuck E. Cheese moments before a vehicle crashed into the children’s entertainment venue.
fox13news.com
Sarasota deputies investigating fatal shooting
SARASOTA, Fla. - A fatal shooting is under investigation in Sarasota County. It happened shortly before 7:20 a.m. on Saturday in the area of Highland Road and Westview Drive in Osprey. According to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office, the scene is secure and there is no threat to the community...
87 pounds of marijuana seized in bust at Pinellas Park UPS, police say
Pinellas Park police officers seized about 87 pounds of marijuana during their investigation of packages intercepted at a local UPS, according to arrest documents released Saturday.
St. Pete man had BAC over 4 times legal limit during I-275 crash, FHP says
A St. Petersburg man was arrested for driving under the influence on Thursday afternoon after crashing into a ditch off I-275.
Bones found in mangroves on Clearwater Beach ‘appear to be human’, police say
Clearwater police say bones found in mangroves on Clearwater Beach on Thursday appear to be human.
Mysuncoast.com
Agencies from Tampa to Suncoast honor Pinellas County Deputy
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Pinellas County Deputy Michael Hartwick was killed while he was on traffic duty shortly after 11 p.m. Thursday night in a tragic hit-and-run. Law enforcement across the region is sharing their support for Hartwick and the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office. Here are just a few of the messages and tributes.
21-year-old motorcyclist injured in road rage crash dies, mother says
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A 21-year-old man has died after suffering from multiple injuries during a road rage collision, his mother says. On Saturday, Sept. 17, Joshua Piazza was traveling along Central Avenue in St. Petersburg, when St. Petersburg police said Narciso Rosario and his sister, Solimar Rosario, drove into Piazza after taunting him. Investigators say their white Lincoln Mercury sedan pushed him and his motorcycle into oncoming traffic. He was hit head-on by a truck. Both are charged with attempted second-degree murder.
Tampa Police Investigating Deadly Vehicle Versus Bicycle Crash On Gandy
TAMPA, Fla. – The Tampa Police Department is investigating a vehicle vs. bicyclist traffic fatality crash in the 5100 block of Gandy Blvd. on the east side of the Gandy Bridge. Two of the three eastbound lanes of Gandy Blvd. will be closed for
Construction worker charged in Pinellas deputy’s death given $500K bond, travel restrictions
The construction worker who authorities say killed a Pinellas County deputy with a front-end loader in an alleged hit-and-run was given a higher bond and travel restrictions in his first appearance Saturday.
Man arrested in Tampa apartment murder, deputies say
The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said it arrested a man in its investigation of a Tampa murder Friday.
Death Investigation Underway After Human Bones Found In Clearwater
CLEARWATER, Fla. – Clearwater Police detectives are conducting a death investigation after bones were found this morning that appear to be human remains. The call came in just after 9 this morning from the 1200 block of Mandalay Point Road, according to police. That’s where
Jury finds Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office 90% responsible for teen’s 2014 death after state fair
A verdict has been reached in the wrongful death lawsuit filed after a 14-year-old was kicked out of the Florida State Fair in 2014, and struck by a car while trying to cross I-4.
Man dies in crash involving wrecker in Lakeland
A man died in a crash involving a wrecker in Lakeland, police said.
iontb.com
DUI manslaughter charges after motorcyclist killed and another seriously injured in crash on Roosevelt Boulevard
An investigation continues after a fatality crash at the intersection of Roosevelt Boulevard and 62nd Street in Unincorporated Clearwater. The crash occurred at approximately 9:15 p.m. on Saturday, September 24, 2022. According to troopers, 39 year-old Francisco Marcelo of Clearwater, was operating a GMC Sierra pickup westbound on Roosevelt Boulevard....
PHOTOS: Ambulance involved in crash near St. Pete intersection
Authorities are working to clear the scene of a crash involving an ambulance and SUV in St. Petersburg Thursday afternoon.
Mysuncoast.com
Pinellas deputy killed in hit-and-run crash; suspect in custody
ST. PETERSURG, Fla. (WWSB) - A road construction worker is in custody after he allegedly hit and killed a Pinellas County sheriff’s deputy with a front loader Thursday night, authorities said. The deputy, Michael Hartwick was killed while he was on traffic duty shortly after 11 p.m. on I-275...
Southwest Florida man arrested for trying to behead victim during attack
A Southwest Florida man's been charged with attempted second-degree murder after trying to behead someone using a knife and scissors.
Mysuncoast.com
City of Sarasota adds new parking spaces to new Judicial Lot
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - 48 new public parking spaces are now available in the North West Judicial Lot in Sarasota which is adjacent to the Lynn Silvertooth judicial center. The cost is one dollar per hour at a pay station or through the Park Mobile App. The first ten minutes of parking are free.
