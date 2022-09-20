ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Punta Gorda, FL

Punta Gorda man faces attempted murder charges in brutal stabbing at Trading Post

By Stacey Henson, Fort Myers News-Press
 4 days ago
A Punta Gorda man is accused of using scissors and knives in a brutal stabbing at a market Tuesday.

Lee County Sheriff's Office said deputies arrested Edmond Clark III, 36, in reference to the assault at The Trading Post at Burnt Store Marina in Punta Gorda.

Deputies said Clarke stabbed a victim more than 40 times in the head, neck and torso, which required emergency surgery at Gulf Coast Medical Center in Punta Gorda.

They arrested Clarke at the scene. The store is in a narrow portion of Lee County that extends north.

Surveillance video shows Clarke and the victim entering the store about 7 p.m., the release states. The pair choose drinks and place them on the counter before the man deputies identify as Clarke grabs a pair of scissors out of a pencil holder and stabs the victim as at least two people watch.

Minutes later, Clarke took a pair of scissors from the counter and stabbed the victim multiple times before retrieving several knives and continuing the attack, deputies reported.

Clarke faces attempted murder charges and was booked into Lee County Jail on Tuesday with bond not yet set.

He is due in court Oct. 24.

ALMB
4d ago

Someone should've been carrying. They could've stopped this attack. PG residents have gone soft...not the good ol' boys like they used to be.

Joshua Pearce
4d ago

So the Charlotte County sheriff's have released there's nothing to worry about but There were 5 stabbings in Charlotte County yesterday in different businesses

