KTVU FOX 2
Beloved San Francisco sports bar burns down
The Double Play Bar and Grill in San Francisco's Mission District was heavily damaged in a fire Saturday. "The Double Play has burned down," the restaurant wrote on its Facebook page. "Thank you to all the customers that have shared amazing memories here and enjoyed the food ... We will be closed until further notice."
SFist
Sunday Links: Many Neighborhoods in San Francisco Had Broken Traffic Lights Yesterday
A lot of traffic lights were either blinking red or outright not working Saturday in SF. Most of the affected intersections were in the Embarcadero, Nob Hill, and the Marnia — though inoperable lights were also reported in other neighborhoods in SF like the Richmond District and Pacific Heights; a City alert noted that most of the affected traffic lights were fixed by 6:45 p.m. Saturday. [Chronicle]
The 22 Best Concerts Coming to San Francisco in Fall 2022
It’s finally, officially, fall, which is supposed to be the pinnacle of concert season. These 22 shows prove that theory right. From legacy act anniversary tours to up-and-comers, and legends that rarely perform to legends vowing to retire after one last stadium tour (really!), there’s something for everyone willing to wear earplugs.
SFGate
A guide to San Francisco Fleet Week 2022
One of San Francisco's most notable — and loudest — civic traditions continues this year. Although many cities around the country host annual celebrations of the United States Armed Forces, San Francisco's Fleet Week is the largest in the country. San Francisco's yearly event began in 1981 at the direction of then-Mayor Dianne Feinstein, and has grown to a nine-day event. It has a somewhat divisive reputation in San Francisco, due largely to the noise disruptions and spending, but still draws thousands of visitors to enjoy air shows, ship tours and concerts.
Thrillist
The Best Speakeasy Bars in San Francisco and How to Get in
Speakeasy bars first sprang up out of necessity during Prohibition, but folks were having so much fun tippling and tap-dancing behind secret doors that they’ve continued well into this century, with a new crop of creative bar owners, mixologists, and entertainers committed to keeping the original spirit of these hidden haunts alive. As a longtime haven for counter cultures, it’s no surprise that San Francisco is a fan of this trend, but given the clandestine nature you might miss these elusive spots when searching on your own. That’s where we come in! From Chinatown to the Mission, here are the best secret and secret-ish bars in San Francisco where you’ll find stylish decor, quality drinks, and the satisfaction of being in the know, including how to get into all of them.
This is the best suburb in Bay Area, study says
(KRON) — San Francisco, Oakland and San Jose are three of the Bay Area’s most well-known cities. A large amount of the region’s workforce is based in those three cities. However, a lot of those workers don’t live in those cities. Some elect for perhaps cheaper and more spacious living options in a Bay Area […]
SFFD to look into photo that appears to show on-duty fire fighter wearing ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ shirt
The San Francisco Fire Department today responded to a tweet from someone sharing a picture of what appears to be an on-duty firefighter wearing a shirt with the phrase “Let’s Go Brandon” on the back.
Why is San Francisco’s fog named Karl?
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – What would the City By The Bay be without its smothering companion filling the space between Victorians on a summer’s day? But while it may be the city’s oldest resident, San Francisco’s fog only got its name relatively recently, when the Twitter account @KarlTheFog started in August 2010. The account, which […]
SFist
Day Around the Bay: Someone Keeps Putting Bowls on Rooftops in San Francisco
"Mystery bowls" continue popping up on rooftops in San Francisco. Buildings in South Beach have recently had their roofs adorned with a collection of bowls — most of which look black — by an unknown person... for reasons unclear; Reddit user u/kimboallan posted pictures showing the bowls on solar panels near Oracle Park. [KRON4]
2 San Francisco pizzerias ranked as best in the world in new list
Two San Francisco pizzerias have been added to the list of the best pizzerias in the world. The annual 50 Top Pizza World list includes establishments in Italy, New York, France, among others.
How a routine open ocean swim in San Francisco ended in death
A 67-year-old San Francisco resident died after a perilous swim off China Beach on Sept. 16.
How a stolen secret family recipe put Bay Area's Roli Roti on the map
The Bay Area's Roli Roti launched 20 years ago, but its start couldn't have been more chaotic.
Dozens of mystery bowls found on top of SF buildings
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Somebody is placing bowls on the rooftop of multiple San Francisco buildings. It is unknown at this time who is mysteriously leaving these bowls on top of the buildings. A Reddit user (u/kimboallan) posted pictures on a San Francisco Reddit page that has 371,000 members. The user says the bowls were […]
SFist
Smattering of Illegal Vending Slowly Returning to 24th and Mission — Including $5 Steaks?
The initial success of the vendor permitting system felt a little fragile, and while illegal vendors are only returning in small numbers, a few are testing the boundaries and encountering little blowback. The relatively recent transformation of the 24th and Mission Street BART station plaza into a rampant illegal vending...
Two Bay Area restaurants ranked among the best pizzerias in the world
More Bay Area restaurants were mentioned in a separate top U.S. list by the outlet.
Man attacked outside San Francisco home
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A 51-year-old man is shaken after he was attacked by a stranger in San Francisco’s Mission District. It happened around 11:45 p.m. Tuesday night when the man was walking his dog near 18th Street and Valencia Street. KRON4 spoke to the victim’s son. He and his wife had to rush from […]
oaklandside.org
Popular Mexican spot leaves Oakland for San Francisco
It’s always a shock to discover that your go-to cafe has gone for good, seemingly without notice. In this weekly report, we at Nosh seek to track every notable East Bay restaurant closure. Since, unlike restaurant openings, these shutdowns often happen quietly, your tips and emails are what keeps this column going. They’re always welcome at editors@eastbaynosh.org.
SFist
Friday Morning Constitutional: Bay Area Officially In CDC's 'Low' Tier For COVID
Similar to what happened Sunday, BART was having track-related electrical problems in the Transbay Tube early Friday leading to single-tracking and major delays. BART has not confirmed whether the issue, which we guessed was connected to the rain on Sunday, is the same. [KPIX]. An 18-year-old DUI suspect in San...
San Francisco residents, tourists already seem sick of Dreamforce
A healthy chunk of people in San Francisco seem less than enamored by Dreamforce.
A new train tunnel across the bay? Here are early maps
Since launching in early 2021, the Link21 project to create a new train tunnel across the San Francisco Bay has offered grand plans but few specifics. But now, that’s begun to change. This week, the project’s planners released the most detailed maps yet showing the possible route of the train tunnel — or tunnels, as the case may be. At a meeting of the governing body of the Capitol Corridor,...
