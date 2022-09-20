Read full article on original website
kaynewscow.com
Sheriff radio logs Sept. 22-24
The following information is provided by the Kay County Sheriff’s Department. At 1:05 a.m. a deputy arrested a subject during a traffic stop. No other information was logged. At 7:07 a.m. PCPD confirmed warrants on Cheria Lyn Clinkingbeard. She was arrested. At 7:04 a.m. a deputy arrested Brent Trepton...
kaynewscow.com
Jail bookings Sept. 14-23
The following information is provided by the Kay County Detention Center. Those booked in the county jail Sept. 14-23 include:. Shaylynn Nicole Adkins, 32, Tonkawa, assault and battery. Jose Francisco Baeza, 35, Ponca City, domestic assault and firearm charges. Ethan Keith Bannister, 24, Ponca City, drug charges. Delaine Black, 28,...
kaynewscow.com
Ponca City Arts Festival underway
PONCA CITY — The 47th Ponca City Arts Festival is underway at Cann Gardens. All sales are made directly to the artists. The event is open until 8 p.m. tonight and the 9-5 on Saturday. Coffee and donuts will be served at 8 a.m. Saturday. For more information visit...
