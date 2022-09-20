ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

Providence public works employee distributed fentanyl while on duty, police say

By Mark Reynolds, The Providence Journal
The Providence Journal
The Providence Journal
 4 days ago
PROVIDENCE -- A 23-year-old city employee has been accused of delivering fentanyl while he was working on duty with the Department of Public Works.

That was the finding of investigation that led to the arrest of Christopher Anderson, and the seizure of about 1,175 bags of suspected fentanyl, according to a news release from the office of Providence police Chief Hugh T. Clements Jr.

Anderson was arrested Thursday without incident and charged with unlawful delivery of fentanyl, Clements said in the news release. Police said he allegedly gave out the fentanyl at a public works facility.

The investigation was carried out by members of the Providence Police Department’s Intelligence and Organized Crime Bureau.

Former CVS store off Kennedy Plaza:Innovative RISD projects tackle opioid crisis and stigma through design

What are ghost guns?:Police say they pose a growing threat in Rhode Island.

Anderson appeared before Judge Melissa Dubose Tuesday morning in District Court, Providence.

Anderson was released after he posted bail.

The judge had set his bond at $50,000 with surety, meaning he had to deposit $5,000 with the court or give the court a lien on property worth $50,000.

The Providence Journal

