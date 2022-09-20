Chislic is a South Dakota tradition and something I had never heard of until I moved here. Legend has it that it was brought to the southeastern corner of our state in the 1800s by German Russian immigrants. With a wide variety of menu items and sauces made in-house that change regularly, Urban Chislic is sure to satisfy your chislic cravings. Brittany Kaye sat down with Hong Phrommany, the co-owner of Urban Chislic, for this week’s Reliabank Business Beat to learn more about what you can find at this delicious joint and to get a little taste of what makes the place so unique.

