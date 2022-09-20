Read full article on original website
Finding hope in the sunrise
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The road to recovery can be long and difficult for people struggling with addiction. Face It Together, an addiction treatment center in Sioux Falls is working to help make sure people are not alone. “I feel like sometimes all a person really needs is...
What’s next for pools in Sioux Falls? Share your ideas
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The City of Sioux Falls wants suggestions about the future of aquatics facilities in the city. Sioux Falls Parks and Recreation says the community engagement process to create a vision for addressing aging City aquatic facilities continues next week with a second round of public meetings.
The best bulbs for bordering landscapes
Your yard is the gateway to your home, and creating a tranquil outdoor space is the goal of many people. One place your yard can shine? The borders along your existing landscaping. We were joined by Cami Jacobsen with the Minnehaha County Master Gardeners. She showed us how we can...
From field to plate with local producers
VALLEY SPRINGS, S.D. (KELO) – A local brewery is now serving up more than just beer on its menu. A Homestead Brew opened its doors in 2017 and works with many farms and producers to create diverse beer flavors. A Homestead Brew is located east of Sioux Falls. The...
Sunday Boredom Busters: September 25th
BROOKINGS, SD (KELO) — The South Dakota Festival of Books wraps up with special events taking place today at McCrory Gardens in Brookings. Events include a tour and discuss of “The Prairie is My Garden,” by W. Carter Johnson at 10 a.m. A panel discussion on Keeping Seeds, Restoring Gardens and Writing Culture takes place at 11 a.m., followed by a Party on the Porch at noon.
Doggone good, quality products at Pawsabilities
Animals don’t ask for much in life, and most just need a warm, safe and sheltered place to live, along with enough food, water and exercise to be happy. In return they give us unconditional love, loyalty and companionship. Dogs are a little more well known for their unconditional caring; cats can be a little fickle! Even reptiles have been known to offer a content gaze now and then. Pawsabilities in Sioux Falls is a complete pet supply store that carries everything you need to keep your pet pleased.
Reliabank Business Beat: Urban Chislic
Chislic is a South Dakota tradition and something I had never heard of until I moved here. Legend has it that it was brought to the southeastern corner of our state in the 1800s by German Russian immigrants. With a wide variety of menu items and sauces made in-house that change regularly, Urban Chislic is sure to satisfy your chislic cravings. Brittany Kaye sat down with Hong Phrommany, the co-owner of Urban Chislic, for this week’s Reliabank Business Beat to learn more about what you can find at this delicious joint and to get a little taste of what makes the place so unique.
Inside KELOLAND: Hispanic Heritage
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — September 15th through October 15th is designated as National Hispanic Heritage Month. This week we have a special edition of Inside KELOLAND in honor of the month. Latin American Student Association (LASA) at SDSU has several events planned throughout the month. Students in the...
SD Festival of Books underway in Brookings
BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — If you’re a book lover, Brookings is the place to be this weekend. The South Dakota Festival of Books is happening right now. Oklahoma-based author Traci Sorell was in Brookings Friday sharing her work with local students. Sorell is an enrolled citizen of the...
Amazon fulfillment center starting operations in a few weeks
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Look for a lot more activity taking place soon at the new Amazon fulfillment center in Sioux Falls. The company announced today that it will start initial operations in a few weeks, with the intent of being up and running next year. Amazon’s announcement...
Feeding SD Board of Directors matching donations
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Orange is a popular color on Friday at Feeding South Dakota. It’s just one way people are getting involved in Hunger Action Day. All month long Feeding South Dakota is spreading awareness about food insecurity in the state. September is Hunger Action Month.
15,000 pounds of produce donated; Indian horse-relay championship; Dry and windy Sunday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Sunday, September 25. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. After months of hard work, many gardeners are gathering their produce. That’s the case out at McCrossan Boys Ranch where the boys have been tending to their crops all summer.
Embe celebrates 100 years of empowering women and families
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With issues like the child care crisis, workforce shortage and family financial struggles, there is no shortage of challenges for EmBe as it celebrates 100 years of empowering women, children and families here in Sioux Falls. Embe is celebrating 100 years of providing support...
Will we see 90 degrees again in 2022?
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The week started with record highs in the 90s. We even found a 100-degree temperature in northwest Iowa. Now that we’ve cooled, what’s the chance of return to summer heat?. The recent cool air has been refreshing with highs falling to the...
Sioux Falls iron company visible all across the country
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A new industrial park broke ground in Sioux Falls this week for the future new headquarters of Maguire Iron. It’s a company with a long local history. “Our family and our company has been based in Sioux Falls for over 60 years,” Maguire...
Reach Literacy turning a new page on banned books
SIOUX FALLS, S.D (KELO) — Nationwide, there’s growing pressure on schools to remove certain books from classrooms and school libraries. Earlier this year, the Rapid City Area School District pulled five books from a high school class. A Sioux Falls organization feels important conversations need to happen first.
Janitor Bob band among SD Rock and Rollers inductees
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — From bands to venues to music stores, many people and places have helped shape South Dakota’s music history. This weekend, more names will be inducted into the South Dakota Rock and Rollers Hall of Fame. Local rock fans jammed out to a familiar...
Treating Neuropathy with A. Unruh Chiropractic
Are you among the estimated 30-million Americans who are dealing with the numbness, burning, stabbing, or shooting pains in your hands or feet? If all that sounds familiar to you, you probably are among those struggling with a condition known as neuropathy. Those complaints are nothing new for the doctors at the A. Unruh Chiropractic Clinic in Sioux Falls. In fact, we were joined today by its founder, Dr. Allen Unruh.
History-making rabbi
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — A spiritual trailblazer will be leading Friday night Sabbath services at Mount Zion Temple in Sioux Falls. Cathy Nemiroff is believed to be South Dakota’s first-ever female rabbi. Mount Zion Temple is making history ahead of High Holy Days, a major holiday in...
KELOLAND On The Go Saturday, September 24
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Saturday, September 24. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. A former McLaughlin, South Dakota, educator can no longer teach in the state. A Rapid City man is behind bars this...
