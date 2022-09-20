Read full article on original website
Related
WWMT
Right to Life volunteer shot, Michigan State Police investigate
LAKE ODESSA, Mich. — A volunteer for an anti-abortion group was shot following an argument while canvassing door-to-door about the November ballot initiative to enshrine abortion rights in Michigan, police said. The 83-year-old woman, a Right to Life volunteer, was shot in the back and shoulder while passing out...
WWMT
Michigan doctors stand behind brief supporting Whitmer's 1931 abortion ban lawsuit
LANSING, Mich. — More than 500 individual physicians across the state support the Committee to Protect Health Care's position on the submission of an amicus brief. The brief is in support of Gov. Whitmer's lawsuit challenging Michigan's 1931 abortion ban. “Michigan physicians are uniquely positioned to advocate for the...
WWMT
Out-of-state abortion patient numbers triple at Michigan Planned Parenthoods after bans
LANSING, Mich. — Michigan abortion clinics are seeing an influx of out-of-state residents coming to receive abortion services, according to Planned Parenthood of Michigan, as neighboring states like Indiana and Ohio try to ban abortion in the wake of Roe v. Wade being overturned. Latest on Indiana ban: Local...
WWMT
Campaigns launch TV ads, door-knockers to win over voters on abortion ballot proposal
LANSING, Mich. — As election day approaches in Michigan, it's not only candidates who will be trying to win over voters to their side. This November midterm, the state's voters will have multiple policy issues they can vote on directly, including abortion. Other issues: Michigan Legislature votes to put...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WWMT
What you should know before you buy an electric vehicle
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Consumers Energy, Michigan’s largest energy provider is pushing to power 1 million in electric vehicles in Michigan by 2030. Governor Gretchen Whitmer is now helping toward that goal, unveiling new statewide mobility plan to station 100,000 electric vehicle chargers by 2030. Electric Vehicles: Energy companies...
WWMT
First frost possible Thursday night, just in time for fall's arrival
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Fall officially arrives at 9:03 p.m. Thursday, and Mother Nature clearly got the memo this year. Thursday's temperatures were about 20 degrees cooler than Wednesday - all thanks to breezy northwest winds brining in much cooler air. Skies were expected to clear late Thursday through Friday...
WWMT
Palisades decommissioning moving forward, with reopening plan still in limbo
SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — For now, the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission is moving forward with its plan to decommission the Palisades Power Plant in Covert Township. The commission met with the public Thursday at Lake Michigan College's South Haven campus to explain the plan, the process and the timeline.
Comments / 0