ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Joseph County, MI

Comments / 0

Related
WWMT

Right to Life volunteer shot, Michigan State Police investigate

LAKE ODESSA, Mich. — A volunteer for an anti-abortion group was shot following an argument while canvassing door-to-door about the November ballot initiative to enshrine abortion rights in Michigan, police said. The 83-year-old woman, a Right to Life volunteer, was shot in the back and shoulder while passing out...
LAKE ODESSA, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Centreville, MI
City
Sturgis, MI
Saint Joseph County, MI
Crime & Safety
County
Saint Joseph County, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
WWMT

What you should know before you buy an electric vehicle

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Consumers Energy, Michigan’s largest energy provider is pushing to power 1 million in electric vehicles in Michigan by 2030. Governor Gretchen Whitmer is now helping toward that goal, unveiling new statewide mobility plan to station 100,000 electric vehicle chargers by 2030. Electric Vehicles: Energy companies...
MICHIGAN STATE
WWMT

First frost possible Thursday night, just in time for fall's arrival

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Fall officially arrives at 9:03 p.m. Thursday, and Mother Nature clearly got the memo this year. Thursday's temperatures were about 20 degrees cooler than Wednesday - all thanks to breezy northwest winds brining in much cooler air. Skies were expected to clear late Thursday through Friday...
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy