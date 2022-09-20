Read full article on original website
Mike Tomlin draws a line in the sand about Mitch Trubisky
Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin made his firm stance on who plays at quarterback known as the Steelers open the season with a 1-2 record. Everyone watching the Steelers knew that 2022 would mark the beginning of a transitionary period as the team sought its future franchise quarterback. But...
Watch: It sure looks like officials screwed Tee Higgins out of an insane TD (Video)
It sure looked like Tee Higgins reeled in an absolutely phenomenal touchdown catch — at least it did to everyone other than the officials. An important life lesson they don’t teach you in school is that a robbery is not a negotiation. NFL officials didn’t have ski masks on, but they were not interested in negotiating a controversial no touchdown call on what appeared to be a highlight reel touchdown catch by Cincinnati Bengals receiver Tee Higgins.
Chiefs fans running out of patience with Skyy Moore’s rookie mistakes
Kansas City Chiefs fans don’t have a lot of patience remaining for Skyy Moore, who hasn’t looked great in his first few games. Moore received just a few snaps in Kansas City’s win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday night. With a long week in hand, Eric Bieniemy and Andy Reid vowed to use Moore on offense and special teams.
Watch Saints fan abandon his fandom on live TV (VIDEO)
The New Orleans Saints are not off to a good start in Week 3. Down by multiple scores going into halftime, fans in Charlotte are abandoning their fandom. The New Orleans Saints have had a division rivalry gauntlet to start the season. They started with an incredible comeback in Week 1 to defeat the Atlanta Falcons. Then, they gave up a defensive showdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Watch Patrick Mahomes, Eric Bieniemy get into fiery argument on Chiefs sideline (Video)
The Kansas City Chiefs suffered a couple miscues in the first half against the Indianapolis Colts, which led to some frustration on the sideline. Patrick Mahomes and Eric Bieniemy got heated. Such is the game these days. Mahomes has just as much say in the offensive play-calling as the coordinator...
Cowboys vs. Giants Prediction: Don't Underestimate Cooper Rush
Yes, the headline is serious. I'm not claiming that Cooper Rush is a great quarterback, or even a good one, but I'm starting to think he's not as bad as were assuming he is. With Dak Prescott sidelined, he will lead the Dallas Cowboys on Monday Night Football against the New York Giants. Before I make my case for backing Rush to lead Dallas to the victory, let's take a look at the latest betting odds for this NFC East showdown.
49ers vs. Broncos Best Same Game Parlay Picks for Sunday Night Football
The NFL Week 3 edition of Sunday Night Football will feature an interconference showdown between the San Francisco 49ers and the Denver Broncos. If you want the odds and best bet for the game, check our betting preview here. If you want a few prop bets to wager on, we have that covered for you as well. We even have anytime touchdown picks for you.
Tua Tagovailoa suffers scary head injury against Bills [UPDATED]
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa appeared to suffer a concussion against the Buffalo Bills. He was removed from the game. Tagovailoa had an incredible start to the regular season, throwing six touchdowns in his first two games with a new receiving corps. In a Week 3 matchup with the Bills, Tagovailoa had a chance to show out in arguably the best matchup of the early games.
Will Justin Herbert play against the Jaguars? [UPDATED]
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert was questionable heading into Week 3. Will he play against the Jacksonville Jaguars?. Herbert is the definition of a game-time decision, and was expected to test out his injured ribs during pregame warm-ups before making a final call. The 2021 Pro Bowler is one...
Rihanna Confirmed for Super Bowl Halftime Show
Rihanna has slyly confirmed that she will appear, and possibly headline, the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show in Feb. 2023. Roc Nation also confirmed the singer’s participation on Sunday. The singer shared a picture of an NFL-branded football on her Instagram on Sunday. The post came amid reports that the singer was “in talks” to headline the Super Bowl Halftime Show. The game, which typically draws one of the biggest single TV audiences of the year, is scheduled to be played at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. on Feb. 12. Although having Rihanna as the halftime headliner is a logical...
Denzel Ward is the worst PFF graded player for the Cleveland Browns after Week 3
The Cleveland Browns are 2-1 after three weeks of football but how are the players performing?. The Cleveland Browns are 2-1 through their easiest stretch of the schedule and could really give themselves a shot at the playoffs if they were to go 3-1 over this stretch. The players are performing very well as well, helping the team stay on course even if they don’t have their embattled and disgraced starting quarterback in Deshaun Watson.
Dolphins injury update: QB Tua Tagovailoa returns vs. Bills
Every Miami Dolphins fan was holding their breath during halftime after quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was taken to the locker room to be checked for a concussion. Luckily, Tagovailoa returned to action in the second half with his offense getting possession first. According to CBS sideline reporter Melanie Collins, Tagovailoa cleared concussion protocol and was allowed to re-enter.
NFL insider reveals how close Niners were to trading Jimmy Garoppolo
The availability of San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo this offseason was the worst-kept secret in the NFL. The 49ers were poised to move on from Jimmy G after five years as the starting quarterback under center, putting their faith in sophomore QB Trey Lance. Ultimately, the Niners didn’t trade...
Ravens elevate WR Webb and LB Copeland from practice squad
BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Ravens have promoted wide receiver Raleigh Webb and linebacker Brandon Copeland from the team's practice squad.The Ravens made the announcement Saturday evening on the team's Twitter account.Copeland, 31, is a Carroll County native. He signed with the Raven's practice squad a few days ago.Head coach John Harbaugh said during a press conference on Sept. 21 that Copeland was "one who kind of sort of got away."Copeland spent last season with the Atlanta Falcons, playing 16 games, three of them starts, and recording 39 combined tackles, two quarterback hits and four tackles for loss.In his six-year career, Copeland played for the Detroit Lions, New York Jets and New England Patriots before joining Atlanta in 2021.A native of Sykesville, Copeland starred at the Gilman School before going on to play with the Penn Quakers at the college level.The Ravens signed Copeland as an undrafted free agent in 2013 and placed him on the practice squad coming out of training camp, but he was released in September and caught on with the Tennessee Titans.
