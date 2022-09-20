ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ovid, MI

Ovid elementary school lockdown ends after man arrested

By Ken Palmer, Lansing State Journal
Lansing State Journal
Lansing State Journal
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0G81Ua_0i3IYpEU00

MIDDLEBURY TWP. − An elementary school was locked down Tuesday following an incident involving a "disorderly" man in the front office, police said.

The Shiawassee County Sheriff's Office said it responded to a call about "a disorderly male subject" at Leonard Elementary School, part of the Ovid-Elsie Area School District, shortly before 11 a.m.

The building was locked down as a precaution, and the man was taken into custody, sheriff's officials said in a news release. They said no weapons were found on the man or in his vehicle.

The man was taken to a hospital for a medical evaluation before being lodged in the Shiawassee County Jail. It was unclear if the man was arrested.

Ovid police and the Clinton County Sheriff's Office also responded.

"The school returned to normal operations and will continue the remainder of the school day as scheduled," Clinton County Sheriff's officials said in a Facebook posting early Tuesday afternoon.

Contact Ken Palmer atkpalmer@lsj.com. Follow him on Twitter @KBPalm_lsj.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
9&10 News

Police: Juvenile in Custody After Bringing Gun to Mt. Pleasant High School Football Game

The Mt. Pleasant Police Department says a 17-year-old is in custody after he brought a gun to a Mt. Pleasant High School football game Friday night. Officers from the Mt. Pleasant Police Department Youth Services Unit were contacted by a Mt. Pleasant Public Schools administrator around 7:19 p.m. Friday about a juvenile spectator at the football game possibly having a gun in their possession.
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Shiawassee County, MI
City
Ovid, MI
Shiawassee County, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
WNEM

Sheriff: Man made death threats toward Shiawassee County officials

SHIAWASSEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - A man has been arraigned on multiple charges for death threats targeted at current and former public officials in Shiawassee County. On Wednesday night, Sept. 22, Shiawassee County sheriff’s deputies arrested 56-year-old George Hamas of Macomb County’s Washington Township. Investigators said Hamas, a...
SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ovid
nbc25news.com

Flint Police need your help locating missing man

FLINT, Mich - Flint Police need your help locating 60-year-old Jefferie Tyron Williams. Williams was last seen on September 20th, 2022 around 3:30 pm in the 900 block of E. Court St. Police believe he is suffering from dementia and possibly bipolar disorder. Please contact Officer Hughley at 810-237-6821 or...
FLINT, MI
abc12.com

Flint police looking for two adults reported missing

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Flint Police Department is asking for the public's help to find two adults reported missing two weeks ago. Taliyah Bridges, who goes by the name Bear, was last seen on Sept. 8 in the 400 block of West Jackson Avenue in Flint. Investigators don't have a description of what the 19-year-old was last seen wearing.
FLINT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#After Man#Police#Leonard Elementary School#Clinton County Sheriff
WNEM

Sheriff: Sister saves young sister from dog attack

GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - A girl in Genesee County is being recognized for saving her little sister from a dog attack. About two weeks ago, a young girl named Zoey was attacked by a bulldog, according to Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson. That’s when Zoey’s sister, Tammy, jumped in...
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

Lansing police, Livingston County sheriff warn residents of familiar phone scam

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Both the Lansing Police Department and the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office warned residents Friday of a phone scam. The Lansing Police Department said someone is calling people and impersonating someone with the department. The scammer is telling people there is a warrant out for their arrest or are in legal trouble and ask for a payment or gift cards to resolve the issue.
LANSING, MI
nbc25news.com

Injury crash on I-75 in Genesee County

FLINT, Mich - The Michigan Department of Transportation is reporting a crash with injuries on southbound I-75 at the Corunna Road exit. We are working to learn new information and will update this story when we confirm new details.
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
The Saginaw News

Saginaw teen accused of killing stepsister, 10, to undergo psych evaluation

SAGINAW, MI — A Saginaw teen accused of killing his 10-year-old stepsister is to undergo a psychological evaluation to see if he is fit for court. Jameion Peterson, 14, on Wednesday, Sept. 21, appeared before Saginaw County District Judge Elian E.H. Fichtner for a pre-examination conference. During it, Fichtner granted a request from defense attorney Rod O’Farrell that his client be sent to the Center for Forensic Psychiatry in Ypsilanti.
SAGINAW, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Lockdown
NewsBreak
Facebook
WNEM

Police identify man found dead in vehicle in Bay City

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - Investigators have identified a man who was found dead in a vehicle in Bay City on Monday. Rolando Luis Lopez, 47, from Saginaw, was found dead inside a vehicle in the 200 block of Fitzhugh Street about 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 19. Lopez had been...
BAY CITY, MI
Lansing State Journal

Lansing State Journal

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
472K+
Views
ABOUT

lansingstatejournal.com is the home page of Lansing Michigan with in depth and updated Lansing local news.

 http://lansingstatejournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy