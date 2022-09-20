ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Matt Damon spotted at local CVS

By Bryan Lambert, Boston 25 News Staff
 4 days ago
Moviegoers have watched Matt Damon play a stranded astronaut on Mars, a Vegas heister and a crooked Boston cop. But on Tuesday, some fans found him in maybe his most unexpected setting yet.

Right next to the shampoo aisle at a Belmont CVS.

The Cambridge native posed for a selfie with a group of eighth and ninth grade girls who shared the photo with Boston 25.

Boston, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

