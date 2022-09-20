Matt Damon spotted at local CVS

Moviegoers have watched Matt Damon play a stranded astronaut on Mars, a Vegas heister and a crooked Boston cop. But on Tuesday, some fans found him in maybe his most unexpected setting yet.

Right next to the shampoo aisle at a Belmont CVS.

The Cambridge native posed for a selfie with a group of eighth and ninth grade girls who shared the photo with Boston 25.

