INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Quarterback Justin Herbert is expected to start for the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars after being questionable all week due to a rib injury. Herbert fractured rib cartilage on a hard hit from Kansas City defensive lineman Michael Danna during the fourth quarter of a game Sept. 15. He has 34 consecutive regular-season starts, seventh among active quarterbacks, according to Sportradar. The third-year quarterback was limited in practice Wednesday and went through most of his usual workload on Thursday before sitting out Friday. This is Herbert’s first significant injury since being the sixth overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft. He broke his femur as a junior in high school in 2014 and then had a broken collarbone three years later at Oregon.

