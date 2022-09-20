Read full article on original website
Chargers' Justin Herbert expected to start despite rib issue
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Quarterback Justin Herbert is expected to start for the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars after being questionable all week due to a rib injury. Herbert fractured rib cartilage on a hard hit from Kansas City defensive lineman Michael Danna during the fourth quarter of a game Sept. 15. He has 34 consecutive regular-season starts, seventh among active quarterbacks, according to Sportradar. The third-year quarterback was limited in practice Wednesday and went through most of his usual workload on Thursday before sitting out Friday. This is Herbert’s first significant injury since being the sixth overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft. He broke his femur as a junior in high school in 2014 and then had a broken collarbone three years later at Oregon.
Julio Jones (knee) a game-time decision for Bucs in Week 3
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Julio Jones (knee) will be a game-time decision for the team's Week 3 tilt against the Green Bay Packers. Jones missed the Bucs' second game of the season with a knee injury and is now on the verge of missing another contest after a week without practice. The veteran receiver will test out his injured knee ahead of today's game.
Sammy Watkins (hamstring) placed on Packers' injured reserve
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Sammy Watkins has been placed on injured reserve. Watkins was already ruled out for Week 3 against Tampa Bay, but this move now means the veteran pass catcher will be out for at least four games. His first chance to return to the field will come Week 7 against the Commanders. In Watkins' absence, Christian Watson should see a much larger role.
Taylor Trammell in lineup Sunday for Seattle
Seattle Mariners outfielder Traylor Trammell is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Kansas City Royals. Trammell is getting the nod in left field, batting ninth in the order versus Royals starter Max Castillo. Our models project Trammell for 0.8 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.3 home runs, 0.7 RBI and...
Michael Gallup (knee) fully participates in Cowboys' Thursday practice
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Gallup (knee) fully practiced on Thursday. After his first full practice this season, Gallup's Week Three availability is trending in the right direction. In a potential opportunity against a New York Giants' defense ranked second (18.1) in FanDuel points allowed to wideouts per game, our models project Gallup to score 5.4 FanDuel points.
Buffalo's Gabe Davis (knee) logs limited practice on Thursday
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Gabriel Davis (knee) was limited during Thursday's practice. According to Getzenberg, Davis feel he is "100%" going to play in Week Three's divisional matchup after consecutive limited practices. In a favorable spot against a Miami Dolphins' defense ranked 22nd (32.2) in FanDuel points allowed to wideouts per game this season, our models project Davis to score 10.6 FanDuel points.
NFL injury report: Updates on Justin Herbert, George Kittle and more
The NFL injury report is always filled with some of the game’s best stars, leaving fans and fantasy football managers
Ravens' J.K. Dobbins (knee) making season debut in Week 3
Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins (knee) will play in the team's Week 3 game against the New England Patriots. Dobbins missed the entirety of the 2021 season after suffering a brutal knee injury, and was sidelined for the first two weeks of the season as he built his conditioning back up. He'll suit up for today's contest and figures to lead the backfield with Kenyan Drake a healthy scratch.
Kenyan Drake a healthy scratch for Ravens in Week 3
The Baltimore Ravens did not list Kenyan Drake as active for Sunday's game against the New England Patriots in Week 3. While Drake himself did not possess much fantasy value so far this season, it speaks volumes of the team's trust in J.K. Dobbins' health after the talented third-year back spent most of the last year and change recovering from a brutal knee injury. Dobbins is active for the first time since 2020.
Jesse Winker in Mariners' lineup Sunday
Seattle Mariners outfielder Jesse Winker is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Kansas City Royals. Winker is getting the nod at designated hitter, batting seventh in the order versus Royals starter Max Castillo. Our models project Winker for 0.9 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.6 RBI and...
Luis Torrens sitting Sunday for Seattle
Seattle Mariners catcher Luis Torrens is not in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Kansas City Royals. Torrens is being replaced at designated hitter by Jesse Winker versus Royals starter Max Castillo. In 146 plate appearances this season, Torrens has a .213 batting average with a .532...
Thairo Estrada batting second for Giants Sunday
The San Francisco Giants will start Thairo Estrada in left field for Sunday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Estrada will bat second and start in right field Sunday while LaMonte Wade Jr. moves to right field, Mike Yastrzemski starts in centerfield, and Austin Slater sits. Estrada has a $2,400 salary...
Austin Slater sitting for Giants Sunday
The San Francisco Giants did not list Austin Slater as a starter for their Sunday game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Slater will sit out Sunday's game while Mike Yastrzemski covers centerfield, LaMonte Wade Jr. starts in right field, and Thairo Estrada joins the lineup in left field. Estrada will bat second in the rotation.
Adam Frazier starting for Mariners Sunday afternoon
Seattle Mariners infielder/outfielder Adam Frazier is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Kansas City Royals. Frazier is getting the nod at second base, batting eighth in the order versus Royals starter Max Castillo. Our models project Frazier for 1.0 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3...
D'Andre Swift (ankle) will play in Lions' Week 3 game
Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (ankle) will play in the team's Week 3 game against the Minnesota Vikings. Swift picked up an ankle injury in Week 1, but was able to play through it so far. He'll suit up this week against the Vikings and is expected to see an increased workload according to Tom Pelissero.
Austin Wynns catching Sunday for San Francisco
The San Francisco Giants will start Austin Wynns at catcher in Sunday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Wynns will bat eighth and handle catching duties Sunday while Joey Bart sits. Our models project Wynns, who has a $2,000 salary on FanDuel, to score 5.3 fantasy points against the Diamondbacks.
Tres Barrera catching for Nats Sunday
The Washington Nationals listed Tres Barrera as their starting catcher for Sunday's game against the Miami Marlins. Barrera will bat ninth and start behind the dish Sunday while Riley Adams sits. Barrera has a $2,000 salary on FanDuel and is projected to score 5.7 fantasy points against the Marlins.
Stone Garrett starting for Arizona on Sunday
Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Stone Garrett is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the San Francisco Giants. Garrett is getting the nod in left field, batting third in the order versus Giants starter Scott Alexander. In 71 plate appearances this season, Garrett has a .317 batting average with...
Leonard Fournette (hamstring) questionable for Buccaneers in Week 3
Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette is considered questionable to play Sunday in the team's Week 3 game against the Green Bay Packers. Fournette was limited in practice all week due to a hamstring injury. It's not expected to be a serious ailment, and nobody believes he's in true danger of missing Sunday afternoon's contest. Still, the questionable tag makes this something to monitor over the next 40-plus hours.
Jordan Groshans starting for Miami Sunday afternoon
Miami Marlins infielder Jordan Groshans is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Washington Nationals. Groshans is getting the nod at third base, batting seventh in the order versus Nationals starter Anibal Sanchez. Our models project Groshans for 0.8 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI...
