County to Hold Forum on Seven Locks Detention Center/Bus Depot Plans; Rockville Mayor and City Council Oppose
Montgomery County will hold a hybrid in-person/virtual community forum, 7-9 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, on a planned bus depot and restoration center at a 25.8-acre site along Seven Locks Road. The in-person event will be held at the Montgomery County Council first-floor lecture hall, 100 Maryland Ave. Once finalized, information about how to join the virtual meeting will be available at www.rockvillemd.gov/calendar and at www.rockvillemd.gov/SevenLocksProject.
Planning, Housing and Economic Development Committee Meeting on Sept. 23, 2022
Committee will meet virtually to review zoning measures that would amend development standards in the R-30 zone for apartment buildings, clarify the applicability of the Moderately Priced Dwelling Unit provisions for the Commercial/Residential Zone and create standards for pool enclosures. For Immediate Release: Sept. 22, 2022. The Planning, Housing and...
Nonprofits: Apply Now for Student-Refurbished Computer Lab
Per MCPS: The Montgomery County Students Information Technology Foundation, Inc. (ITF) will award a refurbished computer lab to a Montgomery County (501)(c)(3) nonprofit organization. The lab will consist of six reconditioned desktop computers with operating systems, flat panel LCD monitors, keyboards, mice and one printer. Applications can be found on...
New Website Highlights Flooding Issues, Concerns and Solutions; Also Includes Links to Flooding Survey and Outreach Events
Montgomery County has unveiled a new website to educate and inform the public about flooding issues that may affect residents and businesses throughout the County. The website provides information about frequently flooded roads in the County, steps residents can take to prepare for potential flooding and the availability of flood insurance to all properties in the County.
Weekly Message From County Executive Marc Elrich
There is a lot to update you on this week as we transition from summer to fall. First of all, this Sunday marks the beginning of Rosh Hashanah, a two-day celebration of the Jewish New Year. It’s the first of several Jewish holidays this fall. We hope that our Jewish community is able to celebrate safely with loved ones. May the new year be filled with great health, happiness, joy, and prosperity.
MDOT Secretary Recruits Colleges, Trade Schools to Help Marylanders Seize Career Opportunities
Per MDOT: Maryland has a world-class transportation network built and maintained by countless employees who developed their skills in apprentice programs, internships and trade schools. At a Skilled Trades Partnering event Thursday hosted by the Maryland Department of Transportation (MDOT), Secretary James F. Ports, Jr., told representatives of community colleges, trade schools and high school vocational programs that their institutions are essential in providing the skilled labor for MDOT’s future.
MCPS: Seven Things to Know for Thursday, September 22
Montgomery County Public Schools released the following community message on Thursday, September 22, 2022:. Here are seven things to know for Thursday, Sept. 22. They include information about new safety rules at MCPS athletic events, a student call for respect, free ESL classes for parents, information about Rockville Goes Purple, celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month and good news about an MCPS music teacher.
PANAFEST, Celebrating African Heritage, Returns to MoCo on Saturday, September 24
On Saturday, PANAFEST will be held at Veterans Plaza in Silver Spring. PANAFEST gives our community a chance to celebrate the rich diversity of Africa during African Heritage Month. This year’s theme focuses on unity and bringing together people with African ancestry from all over the world. This will be the 11th annual gathering in Montgomery County with African cuisine, fashion and music on display from noon until 9 p.m.
Lovesac is Coming to Gaithersburg’s Downtown Crown
Specialty furniture brand Lovesac is planning to open a new location in Gaithersburg’s Downtown Crown. The company’s name comes from the brand’s original Durafoam-filled bean bags called Sacs and will be located at 111 Crown Park Ave, next to LA Fitness in the space that was formerly home to Couture Bridal of Maryland (which is now located at 322 East Diamond Ave in Gaithersburg).
Beyond MoCo: Guapo’s Taking Over Closed Chevy’s Location in NoVa
Popular Tex-Mex restaurant Guapo’s will open its 7th traditional restaurant location in the building that was formerly home to Chevy’s at 3052 Gate House Plaza in Falls Church, according to a BizJournals report. Late owner Hector Rincón opened the original Guapo’s in Tenleytown (DC) 31 years ago and has since opened locations in Shirlington, Bethesda, Gaithersburg, Fair Lakes, Tenleytown and Georgetown (the most recent location, which opened in 2018). The Rincon family still operates all Guapo’s restaurants.
New Station Names and Silver Line Stations Coming Soon With a New Metrorail Map
Per WMATA: Metrorail’s iconic map is getting an update with the addition of the six new Silver Line stations. Beginning today, you’ll start to see new maps rolling out in stations, trains and transit centers, featuring Reston Town Center, Herndon, Innovation Center, Washington Dulles International Airport, Loudoun Gateway and Ashburn. Also on the new map, Potomac Yard Station is shown as a future station.
Gaithersburg Oktoberfest Returns Sunday, October 9
The City of Gaithersburg’s Oktoberfest celebration returns after a two-year hiatus on Sunday, October 9. The event will take place from 12-5pm in the Kentlands. Full details below from the City of Gaithersburg:. “Dust off your dirndl, grab your lederhosen and get ready to Prost! The 29th annual celebration...
Takoma Park Street Festival to Take Place on Sunday, October 2
The Takoma Park Street Festival will take place Sunday, October 2, from 10am-5pm on Carroll Avenue in Takoma Park. The event will feature live music, over 150 street vendors, and food options from Takoma Park restaurants and food trucks. For the music line up and vendor list, visit the event’s website.
Update on Monday’s Fire in Colesville That Caused $550,000 in Damages
Around 75 Montgomery County firefighters responded to a garage fire that extended into a home on the 12600 block of Davan Drive in Colesville on Monday morning around 1:45am. According to Chief Spokesperson for MCFRS, sleeping residents were alerted to smoke in the home by their Google NEST ‘smart’ device (originally reported to be an Amazon Alexa). Upon awakening, they tracked smoke to the attached garage and attempted to enter to investigate, but were pushed back by smoke and heat.
Rumi Life Now Open in Wheaton Mall
Rumi Life is now open in Westfield Wheaton Mall. The name, Rumi, is intended to reflect the store’s goal to make your living space feel “roomy.” The store sells a variety of stuffed animals, fashion accessories, home décor, stationary, and toys. SEE ALSO: Five Below is...
Concern for Missing Twenty-Year-Old Woman
For Immediate Release: Saturday, September 24, 2022. Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Silver Spring Investigative Section are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing woman. 20-year-old Adelia Bonilla Lainez was last seen on Friday, September 23, 2022, at approximately 10 p.m., in...
Detectives Investigate Burglary and Attempted Rape on Northampton Drive
Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are investigating a burglary and attempted rape of an adult female in the 800 block of Northampton Drive in Silver Spring. According to detectives, an adult female stated that as she was entering her apartment...
Vacuum Causes Early Sunday Morning Fire; No Injuries
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) responded to a call at approximately 12:30am, just after midnight on Sunday morning, for smoke coming from a two story home on the 700 block of Silver Spring avenue. According to MCFRS Chief Spokesperson Pete Piringer, the build of the fire was knocked down on the first floor by 12:50am with firefighters checking for possible extension of the fire.
Rarely Seen Hickory Horned Devil Caterpillar Found in Gaithersburg
“Rare sighting!” wrote the Audubon Naturalist Society (ANS) after local nature lover Carol Lightfoot found and showed ANS’ Conservation Outreach Manager Gregg Trilling an insect friend identified as a Hickory Horned Devil during a soccer match in Gaithersburg. The Hickory Horned Devil is most often observed when it...
Charleys Cheesesteaks & Wings Now Open in Gaithersburg
Charleys Cheesesteaks & Wings is now open at 405 N Frederick Ave, in the location that was recently home to Teriyaki Express. The new Charleys restaurant is located in the shopping center anchored by Megamart and FedEx Office. We’re told there are no plans at this time to close the nearby Lakeforest location.
