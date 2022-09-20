ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Marcos, TX

Eater

What Exactly Happened With Black’s BBQ’s Labor Violation

Black’s BBQ, the popular 90-year-old Lockhart-based mini-chain, had to pay just over $230,000 in back wages to employees this year. This was following a U.S. Department of Labor investigation that began with the restaurant’s New Braunfels location in December 2019. Since the story broke, Black’s owners have been hard at work trying to defend its reputation from a flood of accusatory headlines, but the timelines of what happened between the restaurant company and the Department of Labor don’t match up.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
Austin Chronicle

Public Notice: More Drama in Hays County

Plus APD at City Council, and what’s one man’s trash ... The decades-long fight over the expansion of SH 45 in Southwest Travis County took a bizarre turn last week, with Hays County Judge Ruben Becerra posting on Facebook that two of his colleagues, "Commissioners Mark Jones and Walt Smith lied, and misled the court in order to allocate funds for an I35 extension through Buda connecting SH45." The funding passed on Aug. 30 on a 4-1 vote after both men assured their colleagues that Travis County commissioners were "very positive" about the connection. In fact, both the Travis County commissioners and Austin City Council have emphatically opposed this connection, which would "effectively make Mopac an I-35 bypass," according to a letter the TravCo commissioners sent this week, which goes on to say that "this decision by Hays County would have a profound and detrimental effect almost entirely on Austin and Travis County."
HAYS COUNTY, TX
Texas State
San Marcos, TX
Texas Crime & Safety
San Marcos, TX
Crime & Safety
spectrumlocalnews.com

Police arrest Kyle man in connection to threats made to Austin school

AUSTIN, Texas — A man from Kyle, Texas, was arrested for allegedly making threats against a Travis County school. Officers with the Travis County Sheriff’s Office report that an investigation into the matter began immediately. TCSO said they received word from Austin Waldorf School that the institute was subjected to five threatening voicemail messages.
KYLE, TX
KVUE

Marble Falls announces death of Fire Captain Sam Stacks

MARBLE FALLS, Texas — The City of Marble Falls on Friday announced the death of Fire Captain Sam Stacks. "Captain Stacks had been a valued member of the City since Jan. 4, 2005. He dedicated his life to serving and protecting the people of his community," the City said in a press release. "Captain Stacks exemplified heroism by doing what our first responders do every day: put on their uniform, leave their loved ones, and carry out their sworn duty to protect and serve the residents of our city."
MARBLE FALLS, TX
fox7austin.com

Austin police officer killed in Liberty Hill crash

LIBERTY HILL, Texas - The Austin Police Department says that one of its officers has died after a crash in Liberty Hill. Senior APD Officer Anthony "Tony" Martin died from injuries he sustained in a crash while on his way home working his night shift. The crash happened at the...
LIBERTY HILL, TX
Ryan Hartman
KSAT 12

Social media post leads to meth, loaded gun, 3 arrests in Kerrville

KERRVILLE, Texas – Three people were arrested Wednesday in Kerrville following an undercover investigation involving social media that resulted in the seizure of methamphetamine. According to a news release, after communicating on social media, a 22-year-old woman from San Antonio arranged to sell approximately half an ounce of methamphetamine...
KERRVILLE, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Over 5K CPS Energy customers lost power in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO - More than 5,000 CPS Energy customers are without power. On Saturday, CPS Energy said they have crews addressing the issue. An accident is believed to be the cause of last night's first power outage. According to reports, a vehicle crashed into the Helotes substation. If you need...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
universitystar.com

Community members push to rename alley after award-winning film

There's potential in an unnamed street that sits between the east 100 block of San Antonio Street and East MLK Drive, right across from the Hays County Courthouse. To some, it's nothing but another backstreet but for others, it's a street of history, art and a celebration of an award-winning film.
SAN MARCOS, TX
#Police
Law Enforcement

