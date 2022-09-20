Read full article on original website
San Antonio mayor strips Councilman Mario Bravo of committee assignments over tirade
Mayor Ron Nirenberg said the actions against the District 1 councilman are 'a preliminary step until an investigation on the events in question is completed.'
Eater
What Exactly Happened With Black’s BBQ’s Labor Violation
Black’s BBQ, the popular 90-year-old Lockhart-based mini-chain, had to pay just over $230,000 in back wages to employees this year. This was following a U.S. Department of Labor investigation that began with the restaurant’s New Braunfels location in December 2019. Since the story broke, Black’s owners have been hard at work trying to defend its reputation from a flood of accusatory headlines, but the timelines of what happened between the restaurant company and the Department of Labor don’t match up.
APD officers continue to direct homeless to campsite closed for new residents
The Austin Police Department has for months continued to direct homeless individuals to a camping site that has been closed to new residents, leaving people with no legal place to find shelter while staying with their belongings. At Wednesday’s meeting of the Downtown Commission, APD Commander Eric Fitzgerald delivered a...
Austin Chronicle
Public Notice: More Drama in Hays County
Plus APD at City Council, and what’s one man’s trash ... The decades-long fight over the expansion of SH 45 in Southwest Travis County took a bizarre turn last week, with Hays County Judge Ruben Becerra posting on Facebook that two of his colleagues, "Commissioners Mark Jones and Walt Smith lied, and misled the court in order to allocate funds for an I35 extension through Buda connecting SH45." The funding passed on Aug. 30 on a 4-1 vote after both men assured their colleagues that Travis County commissioners were "very positive" about the connection. In fact, both the Travis County commissioners and Austin City Council have emphatically opposed this connection, which would "effectively make Mopac an I-35 bypass," according to a letter the TravCo commissioners sent this week, which goes on to say that "this decision by Hays County would have a profound and detrimental effect almost entirely on Austin and Travis County."
spectrumlocalnews.com
Police arrest Kyle man in connection to threats made to Austin school
AUSTIN, Texas — A man from Kyle, Texas, was arrested for allegedly making threats against a Travis County school. Officers with the Travis County Sheriff’s Office report that an investigation into the matter began immediately. TCSO said they received word from Austin Waldorf School that the institute was subjected to five threatening voicemail messages.
Marble Falls announces death of Fire Captain Sam Stacks
MARBLE FALLS, Texas — The City of Marble Falls on Friday announced the death of Fire Captain Sam Stacks. "Captain Stacks had been a valued member of the City since Jan. 4, 2005. He dedicated his life to serving and protecting the people of his community," the City said in a press release. "Captain Stacks exemplified heroism by doing what our first responders do every day: put on their uniform, leave their loved ones, and carry out their sworn duty to protect and serve the residents of our city."
18 dams in Central Texas now classified as in 'poor condition' by the State
AUSTIN, Texas — With all the growth in Central Texas, one of our challenges is aging infrastructure, which includes dams. The KVUE Defenders found that there are 18 State-regulated dams in Central Texas which the State considers to be in "poor condition” with safety and structural concerns. The...
fox7austin.com
Austin police officer killed in Liberty Hill crash
LIBERTY HILL, Texas - The Austin Police Department says that one of its officers has died after a crash in Liberty Hill. Senior APD Officer Anthony "Tony" Martin died from injuries he sustained in a crash while on his way home working his night shift. The crash happened at the...
KSAT 12
Pilot residential parking restrictions could be headed to a San Antonio neighborhood near you
San Antonio – The Tobin Hill community is set to be the first in San Antonio to get a pilot program that would limit residential parking through permits as part of an ongoing effort to find common ground between neighbors and late-night entertainment venues. Tobin Hill area residents and...
KSAT 12
Social media post leads to meth, loaded gun, 3 arrests in Kerrville
KERRVILLE, Texas – Three people were arrested Wednesday in Kerrville following an undercover investigation involving social media that resulted in the seizure of methamphetamine. According to a news release, after communicating on social media, a 22-year-old woman from San Antonio arranged to sell approximately half an ounce of methamphetamine...
foxsanantonio.com
Over 5K CPS Energy customers lost power in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO - More than 5,000 CPS Energy customers are without power. On Saturday, CPS Energy said they have crews addressing the issue. An accident is believed to be the cause of last night's first power outage. According to reports, a vehicle crashed into the Helotes substation. If you need...
universitystar.com
Community members push to rename alley after award-winning film
There's potential in an unnamed street that sits between the east 100 block of San Antonio Street and East MLK Drive, right across from the Hays County Courthouse. To some, it's nothing but another backstreet but for others, it's a street of history, art and a celebration of an award-winning film.
KSAT 12
Bravo angrily confronted Sandoval ahead of narrow budget vote, leaving her in tears; Mayor expected to act Friday
San Antonio – District 1 Councilman Mario Bravo lit into District 7 Councilwoman Ana Sandoval directly ahead of the city budget vote on Sep. 15, in a confrontation that included personal comments, sources tell KSAT. The confrontation reportedly left Sandoval in tears, and Bravo was later seen shouting at...
APD identifies officer killed in motorcycle crash in Liberty Hill
The Austin Police Department identified one of its officers who was killed in an off-duty motorcycle crash in Liberty Hill Friday morning.
Bexar County Sheriff getting threats after looking into legality of DeSantis' Martha's Vineyard stunt
Sheriff Javier Salazar launched an investigation this week into flights chartered by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis that transported migrants from San Antonio and stranded them in Massachusetts.
Banner goes up at San Marcos coffee house near to where Jason Landry lived
The banner went up at a coffee shop that would've been along Jason Landry's route home to Missouri City. Its hope is to bring awareness to his case.
Sheriff McNamara speaks on Bexar County Sheriff’s migrant investigation
MCLENNAN CO, Texas (FOX 44) — A San Antonio sheriff is opening an investigation into a group of migrants who were flown from the area to Florida and then up to Martha’s Vineyard. “What this sheriff has said in Bexar County is totally wrong,” McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara said. “He has zero authority to […]
NYT reports San Antonio girl survived a suicide bomber before vanishing
She was last seen in December in San Antonio.
mycanyonlake.com
Comal Schools, County Offices Close Friday for Biggest County Fair in Central Texas
All Comal County schools, county and City of New Braunfels offices will close Friday in observance of the Comal County Fair Day holiday. The fair parade winds its way through New Braunfels beginning at 9 a.m. The route runs from S. Seguin Avenue. to Main Plaza then on to E....
TCSO makes arrest in connection with threats made against an area school
On Thursday, the Travis County Sheriff’s Office said it made an arrest in connection to a threat against an area school Monday.
