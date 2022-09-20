Read full article on original website
Pump problems contribute to drought emergency
HAZLETON, Pa. — After weeks without substantial rainfall, the Hazleton City Authority Water Department declared a drought emergency this week. Homes and businesses in 14 communities in Luzerne, Carbon, and Schuylkill counties are being told to cut water usage. The 2.5 square mile Dreck Creek Reservoir is now less...
Water main break causes disruptions in Luzerne County
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Water gushed from a broken water main along the Sans Souci Parkway in Hanover Township, filling the parking lot of the Parkway Shopping Plaza around 11:30 a.m. Crews from Pennsylvania American Water say 70 homes and businesses were impacted, including nearby schools. "To be honest...
Frustrations flow from Hanover Township water main break
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — From laundry mishaps to early school dismissals, it’s been one problem after the other for people in Hanover Township. Wednesday night, crews were still busy working on repairing the water main break along the Sans Souci Parkway. Water flowed along the Sans Souci Parkway in Hanover Township like a […]
Stormwater project set for Williamsport
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — On rainy days in the city of Williamsport, catch basins found on street corners play a big role in preventing flooding and sewer backups. Last year the city transferred all ownership of the stormwater systems over to the Williamsport Sanitary Authority. "The Water and Sanitary Authority...
Fall Fest in Carbon County
LANSFORD, Pa. — Fall was being fawned over Saturday at Lansford Alive's 9th Annual Fall Fest on West Ridge Street in the borough. Food and craft vendors lined the streets of the downtown, plus there was live entertainment, a car cruise, face painting, and more for everyone to enjoy.
A New Invasive Pest Has Arrived in Montgomery County, and It’s Not the Spotted Lanternfly
The invasive New Zealand mudsnail, which was present in Pennsylvania in only four bodies of water until recently, has spread rapidly in the past several years and has now reached Montgomery County, writes Marcus Schneck for the Harrisburg Patriot-News. Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission surveys from 2020 revealed that the...
Deadly house fire under investigation in Scranton
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Scranton Firefighters are investigating a deadly fire in the city. Crews were called to the scene on North Main Avenue just after 4 pm on Saturday. Scranton Fire Officials confirm one person died in the fire. Another person was injured but refused treatment. Several people who lived in the house […]
Drought emergency issued in Hazleton area
HAZLETON, Pa. — A drought emergency has been issued in Hazleton and the surrounding areas. The Hazleton City Authority has prohibited nonessential water use for customers. That means no using water for things like watering your lawn or washing your car. These restrictions are now mandatory for Hazleton City...
WFMZ-TV Online
Rentschler's Ice Cream to reopen Monday, 7 months after fire destroyed landmark business
Rentschler's Ice Cream in Ringtown will reopen Monday, just a few doors from the former location that was destroyed by fire in February. "It's finally here!" according to the store's social media posts. "We've missed you all, so make you sure you stop on out to say hello!" The new...
Crumbling floodwall to be fixed in Sunbury
Sunbury, Pa. — Sunbury was awarded more than $400,000 to fix a crumbling section of floodwall that's nearly 100 years old, officials announced this week. The $414,000 grant that will be used for repair and replacement of the flood wall along the Susquehanna River, according to state Rep. Lynda Culver (R-Northumberland/Snyder) and Sen. John Gordner (R-27). The grant is from the Marcellus Legacy Fund, which produces revenue derived from impact...
Search underway for bank robber in Monroe County
SWIFTWATER, Pa. — The search is on for whoever robbed a bank in the Poconos on Friday. According to police, the crook robbed the First Keystone Community Bank along Route 611 in Swiftwater around noon. Pocono Township Police are looking for the guy who robbed the bank in Monroe...
Residents filling up tanks anticipating high home heating costs
TAMAQUA, Pa. — The leaves in Tamaqua may not be a good indicator, but the fall months have arrived. Some residents are already feeling the chill and wondering how much they'll have to pay to heat their homes this year. It's a question Fegley Oil Company President Donald Fegley...
Threat shuts down Mahanoy Area School District
MAHANOY CITY, Pa. — Students and teachers filled the streets of downtown Mahanoy City after officials said a threat forced the school district to evacuate everyone. Branden Ritsko, an 8th grader, was having a normal day of classes until he heard the announcement around lunchtime. “I was sitting in...
Do not approach elk loosed by wind in Northampton County, cops say
Lehigh Township police early Saturday alerted residents to an elk loose in the Northampton County community. The police department posted at 1:47 a.m. to Facebook about the elk roaming the township after wind took down a tree that damaged its owner’s fence. A photo with the post showed a...
Drug task force auctions off seized vehicles in Monroe County
CRESCO, Pa. — A red Mercedes and a dump truck were just a couple of the vehicles auctioned off at Auto in Motion in Cresco. More than 10 cars, most of which were seized by the Monroe County Drug Task Force, were sold to the highest bidder. Collin Waas...
Scranton RiverFest 2022
SCRANTON, Pa. — Saturday was the perfect day for Scranton's RiverFest. RiverFest at Sweeney's Beach on Poplar Street included craft and food vendors, displays and exhibits, live music, and of course, the Lackawanna River Conservation Association's 25th Annual Duck-a-Thon. In the Duck-a-Thon, wooden ducks were released into the river,...
Shoe drive in Monroe County helping community, people overseas
MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — Inside a trailer behind Girls on the Run Pocono in Hamilton Township, you'll find just about any shoe you can think of. Snow boots to running sneakers, even sports cleats. Alison Fennell is the program director. She says the gently worn shoes are part of...
Light the Night walk at Nay Aug Park
SCRANTON, Pa. — Dozens went to Nay Aug Park in Scranton Saturday evening to Light the Night for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. The walk around the park in Lackawanna County raises money and awareness for blood cancer research. The red lanterns were lit by those who have lost...
Township to 'sniff out' offensive smell in Schuylkill County
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — Even with the windows rolled all the way up, you can still smell that smell as you drive up St. Clair Avenue in the hills just outside Pottsville. It's a familiar scent to some, but for the longest time, neighbors in East Norwegian Township couldn't figure out where it was coming from.
Severe storms with gusty winds, hail could hit central Pa. Wednesday: forecasters
Severe storms, heavy winds and hail could return to central Pennsylvania Wednesday night after a sunny and mild day, forecasters said. The National Weather Service said most of Wednesday will be sunny and dry, with highs in the mid 80s. But strong to severe storms are expected Wednesday night in...
