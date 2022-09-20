ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hazleton, PA

Comments / 7

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Newswatch 16

Pump problems contribute to drought emergency

HAZLETON, Pa. — After weeks without substantial rainfall, the Hazleton City Authority Water Department declared a drought emergency this week. Homes and businesses in 14 communities in Luzerne, Carbon, and Schuylkill counties are being told to cut water usage. The 2.5 square mile Dreck Creek Reservoir is now less...
HAZLETON, PA
WBRE

Frustrations flow from Hanover Township water main break

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — From laundry mishaps to early school dismissals, it’s been one problem after the other for people in Hanover Township. Wednesday night, crews were still busy working on repairing the water main break along the Sans Souci Parkway. Water flowed along the Sans Souci Parkway in Hanover Township like a […]
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, PA
Newswatch 16

Stormwater project set for Williamsport

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — On rainy days in the city of Williamsport, catch basins found on street corners play a big role in preventing flooding and sewer backups. Last year the city transferred all ownership of the stormwater systems over to the Williamsport Sanitary Authority. "The Water and Sanitary Authority...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hazleton, PA
Government
City
Hazleton, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Newswatch 16

Fall Fest in Carbon County

LANSFORD, Pa. — Fall was being fawned over Saturday at Lansford Alive's 9th Annual Fall Fest on West Ridge Street in the borough. Food and craft vendors lined the streets of the downtown, plus there was live entertainment, a car cruise, face painting, and more for everyone to enjoy.
CARBON COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Deadly house fire under investigation in Scranton

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Scranton Firefighters are investigating a deadly fire in the city. Crews were called to the scene on North Main Avenue just after 4 pm on Saturday. Scranton Fire Officials confirm one person died in the fire.  Another person was injured but refused treatment.  Several people who lived in the house […]
SCRANTON, PA
Newswatch 16

Drought emergency issued in Hazleton area

HAZLETON, Pa. — A drought emergency has been issued in Hazleton and the surrounding areas. The Hazleton City Authority has prohibited nonessential water use for customers. That means no using water for things like watering your lawn or washing your car. These restrictions are now mandatory for Hazleton City...
HAZLETON, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Usage
NorthcentralPA.com

Crumbling floodwall to be fixed in Sunbury

Sunbury, Pa. — Sunbury was awarded more than $400,000 to fix a crumbling section of floodwall that's nearly 100 years old, officials announced this week. The $414,000 grant that will be used for repair and replacement of the flood wall along the Susquehanna River, according to state Rep. Lynda Culver (R-Northumberland/Snyder) and Sen. John Gordner (R-27). The grant is from the Marcellus Legacy Fund, which produces revenue derived from impact...
SUNBURY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Newswatch 16

Threat shuts down Mahanoy Area School District

MAHANOY CITY, Pa. — Students and teachers filled the streets of downtown Mahanoy City after officials said a threat forced the school district to evacuate everyone. Branden Ritsko, an 8th grader, was having a normal day of classes until he heard the announcement around lunchtime. “I was sitting in...
MAHANOY CITY, PA
Newswatch 16

Scranton RiverFest 2022

SCRANTON, Pa. — Saturday was the perfect day for Scranton's RiverFest. RiverFest at Sweeney's Beach on Poplar Street included craft and food vendors, displays and exhibits, live music, and of course, the Lackawanna River Conservation Association's 25th Annual Duck-a-Thon. In the Duck-a-Thon, wooden ducks were released into the river,...
SCRANTON, PA
Newswatch 16

Light the Night walk at Nay Aug Park

SCRANTON, Pa. — Dozens went to Nay Aug Park in Scranton Saturday evening to Light the Night for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. The walk around the park in Lackawanna County raises money and awareness for blood cancer research. The red lanterns were lit by those who have lost...
SCRANTON, PA
Newswatch 16

Newswatch 16

Wilkes-Barre Scranton, PA
32K+
Followers
13K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Wilkes-Barre local news

 https://www.wnep.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy