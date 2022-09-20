ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Billy Eichner Enlists Paul Rudd to Help Bring Back ‘Billy on the Street’ — and Scream at People to Go See ‘Bros’

By Jon Blistein
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dSv6X_0i3IXT2p00

Billy Eichner revived Billy on the Street for the first time in three years and enlisted the help of Paul Rudd to do whatever it takes to convince people to go see his new rom-com, Bros .

At the start of the segment, Eichner and Rudd roamed the streets of New York City together, confronting random people and asking them if they’ll go see Eichner’s upcoming flick. One guy said he was definitely in, so long as Rudd carried him to the theater. Rudd, mensch that he is, gamely obliged.

The rest of the segment found Eichner carrying on his mission to rope straight people into seeing Bros , sans Rudd, but later with the help of “a pack of wild lesbians.” Highlights include Eichner responding to one woman’s refusal to see the movie with an aggravated, “I’m sorry I’m not Florence Pugh!” And later, when two kids asked Eichner if there were any Playboi Carti songs in the movie — and if Eichner even knew any Playboi Carti songs — the comedian left in a huff, quipping, “I can’t name one song by him, name one song by Barbra Streisand, bitch.”

Eichner stars in Bros and co-wrote the film with director Nick Stoller. It’s a rare gay romantic comedy from a major film studio , and pretty much every role — save a couple of cameos — is played by an LGBTQ+ performer.

In an interview with Rolling Stone , Eichner spoke about some of the meta elements of the movie, particularly a scene featured in the trailer that touches on the idea of making a gay movie that straight men would feel comfortable watching.

“We’re getting so much queer content, and all great and it’s a sign of progress,” he said. “But we’ve spent a lot of our time as queer people telling stories about ourselves while being concerned that we’re palatable to straight audiences. For me, and a lot of my friends, when we watch some of those shows, although there are gay characters, we don’t recognize those people. They’re a two-dimensional sitcom character, wearing cutesy little outfits, and it’s all done with this satirical veil. There’s an archness to so many of the gay male characters we get. And one of my goals with Bros was, I wanted to be as funny as I’ve been before, or funnier, but funny in a different way. I wanted to lose that archness. I wanted the characters to feel like fully fleshed-out, complicated, funny, sad, three-dimensional people.”

More from Rolling Stone Best of Rolling Stone

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

Harry Styles, Florence Pugh Team Up for ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Song

Amid all the infighting, awkward press conferences, festival no-shows, hypothetical spitting, on- and off-screen romance and general tabloid drama, the Don’t Worry Darling team has unveiled actual consumable content devoid and divorced (to the best of their ability) of the pretty hate machine now inextricably linked to Olivia Wilde’s sophomore effort. “With You All the Time,” a duet between the film’s stars and on-screen love interests Harry Styles and Florence Pugh, closes the film’s soundtrack. Over minimalist piano that channels Julee Cruise, Lana Del Rey or your favorite smoky chanteuse, Pugh repeats the song’s title, following the piano line. Styles...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

She Wanted An Abortion. Now The Embryo Is Suing Her Doctors

Four years ago in Arizona, a woman had an abortion. She was not ambivalent about the decision: She was upset to learn she was pregnant, scared of giving birth, and did not want — and she had never wanted — children. Even so, Arizona law requires a pregnant person absorb a litany of information before terminating: medical information (like the risks associated with the procedure), and legal information (like the fact that the father would be liable for child support if she carried the pregnancy to term). In Arizona, a person must sign a consent form officially acknowledging receipt...
ARIZONA STATE
Rolling Stone

Shania Twain Offers a Shot of Caffeinated Bliss in New Song ‘Waking Up Dreaming’

Shania Twain wants to embrace the thrill of being in love in her new song “Waking Up Dreaming,” which was released on Friday. It’s the country-pop icon’s first new music since 2017 and first under a recording agreement with Republic Nashville. “Do you know I adore you?/A million ways to show you, I do,” Twain sings at the top of “Waking Up Dreaming,” propelled by a hydraulic “Mickey”-style drum beat and subtle washes of synth. It gradually builds to a Shania-worthy maximalist sound, a dance party of gleaming guitars and unfettered bliss. “Let’s start waking up dreaming/And dress up crazy...
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clarence Thomas
Person
Billy Eichner
Person
Florence Pugh
Person
Barbra Streisand
Person
Paul Rudd
Rolling Stone

Trump Is Now Claiming He Can Declassify Documents Telepathically

Donald Trump went on Fox News Wednesday night to vent to Sean Hannity about the civil fraud lawsuit New York Attorney General Letitia James slapped on him and three of his children earlier in the day. The former president didn’t exactly clear his name, instead claiming repeatedly that he has plenty of cash, very little debt, and that James’ investigation is nothing more than a political stunt. The conversation eventually turned to another of Trump’s myriad legal quandaries: the Justice Department’s investigation into the material he was — and maybe still is — hoarding at Mar-a-Lago. Trump has long argued...
POTUS
Rolling Stone

Inside Trump’s Plot to Send Rapists and Killers To ‘Destabilize’ Liberal Cities

Donald Trump is privately fuming over Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis flying migrants from the Texas border to Martha’s Vineyard, telling confidants the potential 2024 rival stole “my idea” for weaponizing immigrants. Turns out, Trump was right — but his plans were more extreme than anything DeSantis has come up with to date. In early 2019, three people familiar with the matter tell Rolling Stone, the then-president workshopped a plan to bus migrants suspected of violent crime from the border to liberal metropolitan areas. The plan, two of the sources say Trump explicitly told staff, was to “punish” his political rivals in...
TEXAS STATE
Rolling Stone

Noah Cyrus Turned Her Song Inspired by Fatherly Advice, ‘Noah (Stand Still),’ Into a Duet With Dad Billy Ray Cyrus

Noah Cyrus has shared a particularly moving new version of her song about overcoming addiction, “Noah (Stand Still),” this time featuring her father, Billy Ray Cyrus. “Noah (Stand Still)” opens Cyrus’ new debut album, The Hardest Part. Cyrus originally wrote the song after visiting her father in Nashville as she began her recovery from a Xanax addiction. As the lyrics of the song suggest, it was Billy Ray who gave Noah the advice to take a moment to “stand still” when life becomes too overwhelming.  While Cyrus sings the song solo on The Hardest Part, this new version finds her trading...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Cardi B Gets Down With GloRilla on ‘Tomorrow 2’

After a scorching summer with her good-time hit “F.N.F. (Let’s Go),” Memphis rapper GloRilla is taking on the fall with Cardi B by her side. The duo have teamed up on “Tomorrow 2,” a remix of a GloRilla track from July’s Gangsta Art, a compilation album by her label, CMG. GloRilla announced her signing to the imprint run by Yo Gotti that same month, joining artists including Mozzy, Moneybagg Yo, and EST Gee. “Tomorrow 2” carries over Glo’s confident original verses. She raps clearly about her status and standards, like when she says “I can’t love you, baby, like yo’...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Gay People#Gay Men#Film Star
Rolling Stone

Cowardly Senator Shamed into Admitting Trump Can’t Declassify Documents by Thoughts Alone

Days ago, Donald Trump said on in a Sean Hannity interview that a president has special telepathic declassification abilities, and Republicans have been scrambling to justify the remarks ever since. That includes Sen. John Barrasso (R-Wyo.), who on Sunday had to be cornered into admitting a president can’t declassify documents with his mind. “I want to ask you about the investigation into Donald Trump’s handling of classified information. Even though his lawyers have provided no evidence that he declassified the documents, Trump said this week that he could declassify documents by thinking about it. Do you agree with that?” ABC’s...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Rolling Stone

Migrants Promised a Flight to Delaware Were Instead Abandoned at a Motel

A second group of Texas migrants have been left scrambling to find resources after allegedly being offered transportation by the Florida government. In what was set to be a repeat of last week’s potentially illegal stunt that left 50 migrants stranded in Martha’s Vineyard, asylum seekers who were told they would be flown to Delaware were held for days in a San Antonio motel before being told their flight was ultimately canceled, the Miami Herald reported on Wednesday. Despite Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ office claiming the media fell for “disinformation” about the flight’s existence, preparations for it were well under...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Rolling Stone

NYPD Removes Three Rappers From Rolling Loud Festival

The NYPD has removed rappers Sha Ek, Ron Suno, and 22Gz from the 2022 Rolling Loud New York Festival, according to the New York Times. The removals follow the police department’s previous nixing of five rappers (including 22Gz) from Rolling Loud New York in 2019 citing “public safety concerns.”  Diamond “Bo” Brown, Suno’s manager, tells Rolling Stone that Rolling Loud organizers texted her the news on Thursday. “I was informed by Rolling Loud that NYPD is pulling us off the show. With no explanation,” she says via text. “How does a person who [has] no criminal record and no gang...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Rolling Stone

DaBaby Accused of Lifting ‘Boogeyman’ From Another Artist

Toronto-based artist and songwriter Layla Hendryx isn’t particularly a fan of oft-embroiled rapper DaBaby. She says she had only become aware that he had just released a song whose chorus sounded strikingly similar to elements of an unreleased track of hers (of the same name) because it was making headlines for another reason. DaBaby barrels into “Boogeyman,” on his latest album, Baby on Baby 2, claiming to have had a sexual relationship with Megan Thee Stallion before she was allegedly shot by rapper Tory Lanez. “The whole [cadence], the whole flow for the hook is stolen from me,” Hendryx tells...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Red Hot Chili Peppers Pay Tribute to Eddie Van Halen on New Single ‘Eddie’

Red Hot Chili Peppers have released an anthemic new single, “Eddie.” The soulful, meditative rock number reflects on late guitarist Eddie Van Halen and nods to David Lee Roth, who departed Van Halen in 1985. “It’s only 1983/ please don’t remember me,” Anthony Kiedis croons over the mid-tempo rocker. “For what I did with David/ you know I’m talking David Lee.” “Sometimes we don’t realize how deeply affected and connected we are to artists until the day they die,” Kiedis said in a statement. “Eddie Van Halen was a one of a kind. The day after his death Flea came...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Barbra Streisand Unearths ‘Live at Bon Soir’ Nightclub Recordings That Were Supposed to Be Her First Album

Barbra Streisand’s fabled run of 1962 shows at the Greenwich Village nightclub, Bon Soir, will be released as a new live album, Live at Bon Soir, on Nov. 4 via Columbia Records/Legacy Recordings. To tease the release, Streisand shared a powerhouse rendition of the Arthur Hamilton-penned song, “Cry Me a River.”  Live at Bon Soir was recorded over three nights, Nov. 4 through Nov. 6, 1962: Streisand was just 20 years old, and she’d signed her first record deal with Columbia only a month earlier. The recordings were originally supposed to become Streisand’s debut album, but the tapes were ultimately...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

How to Watch Thursday Night Football on Amazon: NFL Live Stream 2022

The 2022-23 NFL season saw Thursday Night Football getting a new home on Amazon Prime Video. It’s the league’s first all-digital rights agreement, and it seems to be a touchdown for both the NFL and Amazon: The first Thursday Night Football game, which saw the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Los Angeles Chargers, brought in 13 million viewers, according to Nielson. Amazon counted even higher numbers, reporting 15.3 million viewers when accounting for both Nielson’s and its own internal measurements. For reference, the 2021 Thursday Night Football premiere on NFL Network brought in just 7 million viewers. Related: How to Watch Every...
NFL
Rolling Stone

Lil Baby Samples Tears For Fears on Inspirational New Single ‘The World Is Yours to Take’

Lil Baby has dropped a new single, “The World Is Yours to Take.” The anthemic song, which samples Tears for Fears’ “Everybody Wants to Rule the World,” will appear on the first-ever FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 soundtrack, as well as in a campaign for Budweiser. “Took a lot to get us here/ we broke curses,” the rapper intones on the single. “Kill or be killed/ the field show no mercy/ losers just lose/ while winners get worshipped.” “My new track with Budweiser for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Soundtrack is a special one for me,” Lil Baby...
FIFA
Rolling Stone

Louise Fletcher, Nurse Ratched in ‘One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest,’ Dead at 88

Louise Fletcher, the veteran actress who earned a Best Actress Oscar for her portrayal of the cruel, sadistic psych ward administrator Nurse Mildred Ratched in Milos Forman’s One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest, died Friday at the age of 88. Fletcher’s agent, David Shaul, confirmed her death to Rolling Stone, adding that she died “at her home in France surrounded by family.” Fletcher began her career on TV in the late 1950s, appearing in popular shows Lawman, Maverick and The Untouchables. She left the industry for a decade in 1962 to raise her two sons, but returned to film in...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

‘Sidney’ Review: A Screen Legend’s Life Too Big to Capture

He was our first Black movie star, in a certain, classical sense of that term. Other Black actors had appeared in popular Hollywood movies, had even gone so far as to win an Academy Award for their work before Sidney Poitier made it big (just one person — Hattie McDaniel — and just one time, in 1939, but still). And other Black image-makers had labored in other corners of the industry, working behind and in front of the camera some time before Poitier made his way to the United States from the Bahamas in 1942. There had been Black...
MOVIES
Rolling Stone

Taylor Swift’s Slow-Burn Tracklist Reveal Continues With ‘Vigilante Shit’ Song Announce

*Cue the TikTok sound of Taylor Swift saying “midnight” in different songs.* Just days after revealing the name of track 13, Taylor “Keeping the Swifties Fed” Swift is back with a similar post, sharing the name of track 8 titled “Vigilante Shit.” “I will now be leaving it up to fate to announce the next track,” Swift says with a cameo from her cat Meredith Grey. On Tuesday, she shared a video of herself for her Midnights Mayhem with Me series, sharing that track 13 is titled “Mastermind” by using a “technologically advanced” bingo ball cage to share the name of her...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

81K+
Followers
22K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy