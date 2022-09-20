ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
4 accused in carjacking captured in Nashville

By Caitlin Huff
 4 days ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police officers made quick work of capturing four suspects accused in a carjacking Tuesday afternoon.

According to Metro police, a Grub Hub delivery driver was carjacked on Oakwood Avenue Tuesday afternoon.

MNPD’s aviation unit alongside officers and violent crime detectives were able to locate and track the stolen Honda Accord.

Police said after ditching the car on North 6th Street the suspects attempted to run on foot. But, the four were arrested a short time later.

No other details have been released at this time.

This is a developing story . WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.

