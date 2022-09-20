Jon Hamm contributed 60% of his salary back to the budget of Confess, Fletch, so it could be the movie they wanted Jon Hamm's latest movie is a passion project. The Mad Men alum, 51, "gave back 60% of his salary" from Confess, Fletch — a decision he made when it became clear the needs of the project would exceed the budget, according to director Greg Mottola. "I gave back some of my salary — not as much as Jon, because he's richer than me and I've got three...

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO