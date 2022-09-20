Read full article on original website
Princess Diana’s Boyfriend Dodi Fayed’s Apartment Has Remained Untouched, Just the Way He Left It Before His Death
More than two decades after the fatal car crash in Paris Dodi Fayed's apartment, where he and Princess Diana spent time together, was kept the same as he left it.
International Business Times
Malia Obama Enjoys Stroll With Rumored Boyfriend Dawit Eklund After Rory Farquharson Split
Malia Obama and her rumored boyfriend Dawit Eklund are fueling romance rumors with another outing. Obama, 24, and Eklund, 33, were photographed taking a stroll together in New York City Monday. In snaps published by Page Six, the former first daughter was dressed casually in an oversized denim shirt, beige...
An Angry John Lennon Described George Harrison’s Affair as ‘Virtual Incest’
John Lennon and George Harrison both had affairs. Still, Lennon was not happy to learn about one of Harrison's extramarital relationships.
Christie Brinkley & Daughter Sailor Brinkley Cook Looked More Like Twins Than Ever at NYFW
Michael Kors must have been the hottest show at New York Fashion Week on Wednesday because not only did Anne Hathaway have her Devil Wears Prada moment, Christie Brinkley and daughter Sailor Brinkley Cook showed up looking breathtaking in shades of pink. The mother-daughter duo wowed photographers with their coordinating outfits and their bright smiles.
hotnewhiphop.com
Jason Lee Faces Heat For Threatening To Reveal Names In Tiffany Haddish, Aries Spears Lawsuit
When our friends are in trouble, it's a natural response to come to their defense. However, people have taken issue with Jason Lee over a tweet related to the recent lawsuit against Tiffany Haddish and Aries Spears. The Hollywood Unlocked boss has been good friends with Haddish for some time, and it isn't difficult to find photos of them on social media as they travel the globe or pose on red carpets.
Princess Anne Shares What Mother Queen Elizabeth’s Last Day Was Like In Moving Tribute
Princess Anne remembered her late mother Queen Elizabeth II in a touching tribute on Sep. 13, where she revealed she was at the Queen’s side all of her final day. The Queen’s only daughter wrote about how “humbling and uplifting” it was to accompany her mom “on her final journey.”
Kim Kardashian Takes a Bow at Milan Fashion Week After Debuting Her Dolce & Gabbana Collaboration
Kim Kardashian has taken the runway by storm. The SKIMS founder, 41, took her bow after debuting the "Ciao, Kim" collection she co-designed with Dolce & Gabbana at their show in Milan on Friday. In a surprise appearance, Kim was revealed onstage in a sleeveless black sparkly gown, with her...
Vanessa Hudgens Is a "Bad Barbie" in a Minidress and Platform Flip-Flops
Vanessa Hudgens is the latest celebrity to embrace Barbiecore. The actress posed on Instagram wearing a pink slipdress, and even captioned the post "Bad Barbie's." The '90s-inspired, mini style features an oversize floral print and thin straps for a retro feel. Posing beside two friends, Hudgens paired the slipdress with black platform flip flops, pink heart-shaped sunglasses, and even wore a pink scrunchie in her hair. She accessorized with a beaded necklace, hoop earrings, and an anklet.
Amal Clooney Shines in Black Ruffle and Sequin Dress During Date Night with Husband George
Amal Clooney dazzled in sequins and ruffles during a date night with husband George Clooney on Thursday. In the pictures, the couple — who have been married since 2014 — hold hands as they walk into the Italian eatery Locanda Verde in New York City, Daily Mail reported.
Sylvester Stallone and Wife Jennifer Flavin Reconcile 1 Month After She Filed for Divorce
Sylvester Stallone and wife Jennifer Flavin are calling off their divorce, PEOPLE confirms. A source tells PEOPLE the pair are back together. Additionally, the Rocky actor's rep told Page Six Friday, "They decided to meet back up at home, where they talked and were able to work out their differences. They are both extremely happy."
Jon Hamm 'Gave Back 60 Percent' of His Confess, Fletch Salary to Complete the Film, Director Says
Jon Hamm contributed 60% of his salary back to the budget of Confess, Fletch, so it could be the movie they wanted Jon Hamm's latest movie is a passion project. The Mad Men alum, 51, "gave back 60% of his salary" from Confess, Fletch — a decision he made when it became clear the needs of the project would exceed the budget, according to director Greg Mottola. "I gave back some of my salary — not as much as Jon, because he's richer than me and I've got three...
Charlize Theron Recalls Having 'No Control' Over Her Costumes in Early Acting Days
Charlize Theron is opening up about a "belittling" experience from the beginning of her acting career, when she said she felt a male director wanted her to look more "f---able" on set. Theron, 47, explained in an interview with Harper's Bazaar that directors giving her no control over what she'd...
Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin 'Decided to Reverse Course and Try Again' in Marriage: Source
Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin have reconciled. On Friday, PEOPLE confirmed that Flavin, 54, and Stallone, 76, reconciled one month after she filed for divorce on Aug. 19 after 25 years of marriage. In her filing at the time, Flavin alleged that the actor "engaged in the intentional dissipation, depletion and/or waste of marital assets which has had an adverse economic impact on the marital estate," which he denied.
There's a Secret Sale on the Trendy Denim Brand That's Been Hollywood's Go-To for Years
Emma Roberts and Paulina Porizkova are fans of Rag & Bone Now that fall is in full swing, there's never been a better time to spruce up your wardrobe with a few fresh splurges. One luxe line that we regularly keep tabs on is Rag & Bone — since celebrities like Paulina Porizkova, Emma Roberts, and Kate Bosworth are loyal fans — and we just stumbled upon a secret sale on the brand. Rue La La quietly kicked off a flash sale that's brimming with deals on Rag...
10 Times Celebs Were Awkward, Controversial, Or Both This Week
Greyson Chance went off on Ellen...WOW.
Lady Whistledown Steps 'Out of the Shadows' as Bridgerton Star Nicola Coughlan Teases Season 3
Coughlan channeled Lady Whistledown to read the first few lines from the premiere of the Netflix romance's third season Nicola Coughlan is giving fans a taste of Bridgerton season 3. Coughlan revealed in a teaser video at Saturday's Tudum: A Netflix Global Fan Event that the first episode of Bridgerton's third season will be titled "Out of the Shadows." Even better, Coughlan offered a snippet of her character Penelope Featherington's next column as ink pot-stirring Ton gossip Lady Whistledown. "Dearest Gentle reader, we've been apart for far too long," greets Whistledown (who is usually...
Adam Devine Reminds Fans He Isn't Adam Levine: 'My Wife and I Are Doing Great'
It started to get "Harder to Breathe" for actor Adam Devine, with the potential of Maroon 5 haters mistaking him for Adam Levine amid the singer's latest controversy. As a result, he's giving his Instagram followers a "Wake Up Call" — they've got the wrong Adam. The Righteous Gemstones...
Reese Witherspoon Broke Out the Practical Fall Jacket Style Whose Return We Eagerly Anticipate Every Year
Shop similar styles starting at $40 A black leather jacket is one of those wardrobe staples that never goes out of style. But the undeniably chic jacket always seems to return like clockwork around Hollywood this time of year, and Reese Witherspoon is proof. The Morning Show star, 46, posted a photo on Instagram nonchalantly leaning up against the exterior of what appears to be a movie lot, captioning the photo, "Where you'll find me." She wore a black leather jacket over a burnt orange button-down blouse with...
George Clooney on His Twins Following His Acting Footsteps: 'They Can Do Whatever They Want'
George Clooney is perfectly fine with his kids following his lead. The Academy Award winner, 61, winner spoke with Entertainment Tonight at the Roybal School of Film and Television Production Magnet this week, to discuss the Los Angeles magnet school he founded. During the conversation, he was asked about the potential of his own twins, Alexander and Ella, 5, getting into acting in the future.
