Joyce Carol Oates
Andrew Dominik
Marilyn Monroe
Ana De Armas
Jason Lee Faces Heat For Threatening To Reveal Names In Tiffany Haddish, Aries Spears Lawsuit

When our friends are in trouble, it's a natural response to come to their defense. However, people have taken issue with Jason Lee over a tweet related to the recent lawsuit against Tiffany Haddish and Aries Spears. The Hollywood Unlocked boss has been good friends with Haddish for some time, and it isn't difficult to find photos of them on social media as they travel the globe or pose on red carpets.
Vanessa Hudgens Is a "Bad Barbie" in a Minidress and Platform Flip-Flops

Vanessa Hudgens is the latest celebrity to embrace Barbiecore. The actress posed on Instagram wearing a pink slipdress, and even captioned the post "Bad Barbie's." The '90s-inspired, mini style features an oversize floral print and thin straps for a retro feel. Posing beside two friends, Hudgens paired the slipdress with black platform flip flops, pink heart-shaped sunglasses, and even wore a pink scrunchie in her hair. She accessorized with a beaded necklace, hoop earrings, and an anklet.
Jon Hamm 'Gave Back 60 Percent' of His Confess, Fletch Salary to Complete the Film, Director Says

Jon Hamm contributed 60% of his salary back to the budget of Confess, Fletch, so it could be the movie they wanted Jon Hamm's latest movie is a passion project. The Mad Men alum, 51, "gave back 60% of his salary" from Confess, Fletch — a decision he made when it became clear the needs of the project would exceed the budget, according to director Greg Mottola. "I gave back some of my salary — not as much as Jon, because he's richer than me and I've got three...
Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin 'Decided to Reverse Course and Try Again' in Marriage: Source

Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin have reconciled. On Friday, PEOPLE confirmed that Flavin, 54, and Stallone, 76, reconciled one month after she filed for divorce on Aug. 19 after 25 years of marriage. In her filing at the time, Flavin alleged that the actor "engaged in the intentional dissipation, depletion and/or waste of marital assets which has had an adverse economic impact on the marital estate," which he denied.
There's a Secret Sale on the Trendy Denim Brand That's Been Hollywood's Go-To for Years

Emma Roberts and Paulina Porizkova are fans of Rag & Bone Now that fall is in full swing, there's never been a better time to spruce up your wardrobe with a few fresh splurges. One luxe line that we regularly keep tabs on is Rag & Bone — since celebrities like Paulina Porizkova, Emma Roberts, and Kate Bosworth are loyal fans — and we just stumbled upon a secret sale on the brand.  Rue La La quietly kicked off a flash sale that's brimming with deals on Rag...
Lady Whistledown Steps 'Out of the Shadows' as Bridgerton Star Nicola Coughlan Teases Season 3

Coughlan channeled Lady Whistledown to read the first few lines from the premiere of the Netflix romance's third season Nicola Coughlan is giving fans a taste of Bridgerton season 3. Coughlan revealed in a teaser video at Saturday's Tudum: A Netflix Global Fan Event that the first episode of Bridgerton's third season will be titled "Out of the Shadows."  Even better, Coughlan offered a snippet of her character Penelope Featherington's next column as ink pot-stirring Ton gossip Lady Whistledown. "Dearest Gentle reader, we've been apart for far too long," greets Whistledown (who is usually...
Reese Witherspoon Broke Out the Practical Fall Jacket Style Whose Return We Eagerly Anticipate Every Year

Shop similar styles starting at $40 A black leather jacket is one of those wardrobe staples that never goes out of style. But the undeniably chic jacket always seems to return like clockwork around Hollywood this time of year, and Reese Witherspoon is proof.  The Morning Show star, 46, posted a photo on Instagram nonchalantly leaning up against the exterior of what appears to be a movie lot, captioning the photo, "Where you'll find me." She wore a black leather jacket over a burnt orange button-down blouse with...
George Clooney on His Twins Following His Acting Footsteps: 'They Can Do Whatever They Want'

George Clooney is perfectly fine with his kids following his lead. The Academy Award winner, 61, winner spoke with Entertainment Tonight at the Roybal School of Film and Television Production Magnet this week, to discuss the Los Angeles magnet school he founded. During the conversation, he was asked about the potential of his own twins, Alexander and Ella, 5, getting into acting in the future.
