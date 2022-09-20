Read full article on original website
Michigan tight end talent, depth shines from start to finish in win over Maryland
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Prior to the season, Michigan football tight ends coach Grant Newsome spoke about how his position was “five or six” players deep. On Saturday, in the Wolverines’ first real test of the year, they proved it. With Erick All out for an undisclosed reason, they played four tight ends on offense and more on special teams, with several contributing crucial plays in the 34-27 victory.
Michigan State gets run over by Minnesota in Big Ten opener
What happened to Michigan State at Washington wasn’t just a bad dream. It’s now a recurring nightmare. The Spartans got waxed at home Saturday by Minnesota in their Big Ten opener, the 34-7 loss dropping them to 2-2 overall. The goose egg on MSU’s end of the scoreboard...
Tuck Bummin, Again
The unranked Spartans hosted Minnesota today and got absolutely destroyed.
Michigan State football post-game grades: Minnesota
I promise I didn’t copy and paste last week’s gradebook and repurpose it for this week, though regular readers will recognize some familiar language. Michigan State’s 34-7 loss to Minnesota on Saturday featured many of the same elements as last week’s setback at Washington. The Spartans...
Five Most Interesting Things Mel Tucker Said After MSU's Loss To Minnesota
The Spartans have lost back-to-back games for the first time since 2020...
Mel Tucker backs assistant coaches after Michigan State struggles in loss to Minnesota
After watching his Michigan State defense get ripped apart by Washington, head coach Mel Tucker – both immediately after the game and days later at his weekly press conference – said he didn’t see problems with the Spartans’ scheme. The bulk of the blame, Tucker said, was a lack of execution, missed assignments and mental mistakes on the field.
Top takes from Penn State's ho-hum win over Central Michigan
Years or even months from now, when we harken back to Penn State football’s 2022 season, the No. 14 Nittany Lions’ ho-hum 33-14 win over some directional Michigan team at Beaver Stadium in late September will register as little more than a footnote — if that. These...
Scouting report preview: Maryland's personnel, strengths and weaknesses ahead of game vs. Michigan
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The No. 4 Michigan football team opens up Big Ten play Saturday afternoon, when the Wolverines take on fellow 3-0 foe Maryland (Noon, FOX). The Big Ten East clash will be a matchup between two teams who poured it on in non-conference play, respectively ranking first and 15th nationally in scoring margin per game.
Michigan football recruiting: Expert explains why Jim Harbaugh, Wolverines are on the rise
The Michigan Wolverines finished with the No. 12 recruiting class in 2022, third best in the Big Ten Conference behind only Ohio State and Penn State. They are currently trending upward as head coach Jim Harbaugh has pulled off some big wins on the recruiting trail as of late. 247Sports’ Steve Wiltfong explained why the Wolverines are on the rise.
Michigan RB commit Cole Cabana of Dexter puts forth another dazzling display vs. Pioneer
DEXTER -- Michigan commit Cole Cabana showed once again why he’s one of the most dangerous players in the state with the ball in his hands on Friday. The 4-star running back rushed for 112 yards and two touchdowns on just five carries. But that wasn’t all he did against the Pioneers.
Famed Michigan Tunnel Named After Legendary Coach
The tunnel that leads the team, the team, the team out onto the field every Saturday has been named.
MSU Basketball TV Times Announced
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State’s men’s basketball team hosts Grand Valley State in an exhibition game to open the season on Tuesday November 1st. Game time is 7pm. MSU opens its regular season at home November 7th against Northern Arizona, same start time. Big Ten play begins Sunday, December 4th, MSU hosting Northwestern at 7pm and follows with a game at Penn State on December 7th, tip time at 6:30pm. All of the schedule is posted on the MSU website.
PODCAST: The morning after ECU's devastating loss to Navy
ECU suffered a gut-wrenching 23-20 double overtime loss to Navy to begin conference play on Saturday. Hoist The Colours host Stephen Igoe shares his thoughts after the difficult loss and answers questions from the listeners. Rate and subscribe to Hoist the Colours on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google podcasts. This...
5TH QUARTER SCOREBOARD: FOWLER WINS BACKROAD BRAWL, MASON REMAINS THE TOP DAWGS FOR REDS
We've got huge games all around the schedule, including out at Haslett where Mason is in town for the Big Game.
What College Was Rated the Worst in Michigan?
Undoubtedly, Michigan is one of the top states for education past high school; from universities, colleges, adult education, you name it. We have some of the best in the country. Aw heck…make that the world. Before we reveal what is supposed to be our state’s worst college - according...
3 Great Burger Places in Michigan
What comes to mind when you think about comfort food? If the answer is a nice burger with some crispy fries on the side then this article is for you because I have put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Michigan that you should definitely visit you want to see what a good burger should taste like. All of these places are approved by locals and we all know that if a local personal recommends a restaurants, then the food has to be really good. However, you don't have to take my word for it. Go check them out yourself.
Of Heumann Interest: Ann Emmerich’s family broadcasting ties
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - This week’s Of Heumann Interest story is a little different. It’s not a sports story, but the story of one family that produced two notable Michigan broadcasters. When I was a kid in Detroit, one of my broadcast idols was a man named Jerry...
This Fall Foliage Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy Michigan
When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Michigan offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty the Great Lake State has to offer along the gorgeous The Southern Michigan Railroad.
Michigan State University freshman wants more done to protect students after attack near campus
EAST LANSING, Mich. – A freshman at Michigan State University said she was attacked near campus and even though she got away, she is worried about the safety of other students. The attack happened during sorority rush week in the area of Burcham Drive and Abbot Road in East...
Lenawee County High School Football Scoreboard Week 5
Adrian, MI – Week five of the Lenawee County high school football season had several games with wide margins. Here were the results:. Morenci @ Britton-Deerfield (Noon)
