Ann Arbor, MI

247Sports

Michigan tight end talent, depth shines from start to finish in win over Maryland

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Prior to the season, Michigan football tight ends coach Grant Newsome spoke about how his position was “five or six” players deep. On Saturday, in the Wolverines’ first real test of the year, they proved it. With Erick All out for an undisclosed reason, they played four tight ends on offense and more on special teams, with several contributing crucial plays in the 34-27 victory.
ANN ARBOR, MI
247Sports

Michigan State football post-game grades: Minnesota

I promise I didn’t copy and paste last week’s gradebook and repurpose it for this week, though regular readers will recognize some familiar language. Michigan State’s 34-7 loss to Minnesota on Saturday featured many of the same elements as last week’s setback at Washington. The Spartans...
EAST LANSING, MI
#Maryland Stadium#Michigan Stadium#College Football#American Football#College Sports
WILX-TV

MSU Basketball TV Times Announced

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State’s men’s basketball team hosts Grand Valley State in an exhibition game to open the season on Tuesday November 1st. Game time is 7pm. MSU opens its regular season at home November 7th against Northern Arizona, same start time. Big Ten play begins Sunday, December 4th, MSU hosting Northwestern at 7pm and follows with a game at Penn State on December 7th, tip time at 6:30pm. All of the schedule is posted on the MSU website.
EAST LANSING, MI
247Sports

PODCAST: The morning after ECU's devastating loss to Navy

ECU suffered a gut-wrenching 23-20 double overtime loss to Navy to begin conference play on Saturday. Hoist The Colours host Stephen Igoe shares his thoughts after the difficult loss and answers questions from the listeners. Rate and subscribe to Hoist the Colours on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google podcasts. This...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
100.7 WITL

What College Was Rated the Worst in Michigan?

Undoubtedly, Michigan is one of the top states for education past high school; from universities, colleges, adult education, you name it. We have some of the best in the country. Aw heck…make that the world. Before we reveal what is supposed to be our state’s worst college - according...
MICHIGAN STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Michigan

What comes to mind when you think about comfort food? If the answer is a nice burger with some crispy fries on the side then this article is for you because I have put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Michigan that you should definitely visit you want to see what a good burger should taste like. All of these places are approved by locals and we all know that if a local personal recommends a restaurants, then the food has to be really good. However, you don't have to take my word for it. Go check them out yourself.
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

Of Heumann Interest: Ann Emmerich’s family broadcasting ties

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - This week’s Of Heumann Interest story is a little different. It’s not a sports story, but the story of one family that produced two notable Michigan broadcasters. When I was a kid in Detroit, one of my broadcast idols was a man named Jerry...
DETROIT, MI
Travel Maven

This Fall Foliage Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy Michigan

When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Michigan offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty the Great Lake State has to offer along the gorgeous The Southern Michigan Railroad.
CLINTON, MI
247Sports

247Sports

