ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alliance, OH

Mount Union offers new masters programs

By The Alliance Review
The Alliance Review
The Alliance Review
 4 days ago

ALLIANCE − University of Mount Union has announced the addition of master of education programs in instructional design and technology.

The school said this week that the new concentration focuses on providing educators with the skills and preparation to be leaders in online and digital learning from both theoretical and practical perspectives in the classroom. The instructional design and technology concentration also ensures that education professionals seeking a career transition outside of traditional classroom teaching are ready for their own industrial advancement.

“Our concentration in instructional design and technology is relevant to the current and ongoing needs of P-12 schools, colleges and universities, and a range of organizations,” said Dr. Mandy Capel, director of graduate programs for Mount Union’s School of Education.

The program is offered in an asynchronous format that is flexible to the busy lives of working professionals. The program also offers three start dates, with the application deadline for the spring term being Dec. 30. Teaching professionals employed in Mount Union partner districts receive a 10% discount and Mount Union alumni receive a 5% discount off tuition.

Mount Union’s master of education degree program is approved by the Ohio Department of Higher Education and Higher Learning Commission and also features in-demand concentrations in athletic coaching, educational leadership and Ohio principal licensure.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Education
State
Ohio State
City
Alliance, OH
Alliance, OH
Education
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Of Education#Graduate Programs#Linus College#Mount Union
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The Alliance Review

The Alliance Review

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
123K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Alliance, OH from The Alliance Review.

 http://the-review.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy