Read full article on original website
Related
1 dead, 3 injured after Greenville Co. crash
One person died following a fatal collision Friday night in Greenville County.
Help McDowell Co. deputies identify this individual
On September 2, a resident on Mack Noblitt Rd. in Old Fort reported a breaking and entering and larceny.
Motorcyclist killed in Hickory crash, police say
A deadly crash involving a motorcycle was reported Thursday in Hickory. The wreck shut down two lanes of traffic along Highway 70 in southeast Hickory, police said. Police say the rider of the motorcycle died after it collided with a car near the intersection of 21st Street Drive Southeast. The...
Shooting investigation at local pool hall
Three people received at least one gunshot wound each. They were transported to a nearby hospital.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
‘Heart and soul of Rowan County’: Twin NC brothers killed in wrong-way crash
Troopers said a driver from Kentucky was driving impaired when he went onto the interstate in the wrong direction.
Woman faces charges following traffic stop in McDowell Co.
A woman is facing charges following a traffic stop in McDowell County.
Accused ‘serial rapist’ now charged with rape in NC, authorities say
LINCOLNTON, N.C. (WJZY) — A man accused of being a “serial rapist” after his arrest in June is now facing charges in Lincoln County, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office. 29-year-old Michael Brandon Shinn of Sherrills Ford was arrested in June for forcible sex crimes after two victims came forward in the Mooresville area. […]
wccbcharlotte.com
Conover Man Charged In Fatal Motorcycle Crash
CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Catawba County early Thursday September 22, 2022. The North Carolina Highway Patrol has identified the man as Gregory Allen Propst, 21, of Conover. The crash happened at approximately 6:15 a.m. on Rifle Range Road. Troopers say the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Son of lieutenant governor's chief of staff dies in apparent accidental shooting
WILLOW SPRINGS, N.C. — The Wake County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a young man, who family members said shot himself by accident. Jake LiVecchi, 20, is the son of Brian LiVecchi, the chief of staff and general counsel for Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson. The elder...
JCPD: Man charged with first-degree murder of 3-month-old
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) has charged a man with first-degree murder and aggravated child abuse following an investigation into the death of a three-month-old child. According to a release from the JCPD, Harley Bunting, of Johnson City, was arrested as a result of an investigation into the death […]
my40.tv
Old Fort man charged with felony possession of meth
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — McDowell County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday, Sept. 21 a man has been charged with felony possession of methamphetamine. Thomas Pickett, age 67, was charged by the sheriff's office community impact team. Detectives served Pickett with an outstanding arrest warrant on Sept. 2, 2022, at his...
Juvenile charged with murder in deaths of 2 teens in North Carolina, sheriff says
Authorities have filed a petition against a 17-year old-for two counts of first-degree murder in the death of Lyric Woods and Devin Clark, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday afternoon.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Threat, robbery cancels two separate central NC football games
Chapel Hill, N.C. — Two separate football games were canceled in central North Carolina. School officials said threats made around Friday night's rivalry football game between Chapel Hill High School and East Chapel Hill High School were not credible. The game was postponed due to the threats. According to...
‘Not on my watch’: Retired NYPD officer saves woman that drove into Lake Norman
A woman was saved by a citizen who drove into Lake Norman Wednesday afternoon, according to Mooresville Fire.
Wanted Concord man assaults deputy, tries to flee arrest: Sheriff
ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A wanted Concord man assaulted a deputy and tried to flee an arrest this week, the Alexannder County Sheriff’s Office announced. Deputies located a suspicious vehicle Sunday around 6 p.m. on Pop Davis Road in the Taylorsville area. 34-year-old Concord resident Dustin Wheeler was the occupant and records […]
WANTED: NC Bojangles robbed at gunpoint, search for suspect underway
The suspect stole an undisclosed amount of cash from the safe and left the area in a light-colored minivan.
North Carolina sheriff eyes foul play after 2 missing teens found shot dead in power lines
A homicide investigation is underway after North Carolina deputies found two bodies with bullet wounds amid a search for two missing teens in Orange County, according to authorities. A pair of men riding four-wheel ATVs found the remains of a Black male and White female around 3 p.m. Saturday, according...
Missing North Carolina man found dead at Virginia State Park
The body of a missing North Carolina man has been found in the southeastern part of the county.
Wanted Iredell County man arrested after brief foot chase, deputies say
STONY POINT, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man investigators said had been wanted for around a month was captured last week after a brief foot chase in Stony Point, according to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said deputies responded to Plank Barn Lane after receiving information that a wanted man, identified as 35-year-old […]
wataugaonline.com
Fatal wreck claims life of Boone man on Saturday
A Boone man died after a wreck over the weekend. On Saturday, September 17, at approximately 1:35 p.m., the NC State Highway Patrol responded to and investigated the collision on US 421 at Landfill Road, according to NCSHP. A 2012 Ford pickup truck was traveling west on US 421, attempted to turn left onto Landfill Road, failed to yield the right of way, and collided with an eastbound 2001 Yamaha motorcycle, according to a NCSHP report.
WRAL News
Raleigh, NC
65K+
Followers
70K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT
WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.https://www.wral.com
Comments / 1