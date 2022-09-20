ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alliance, OH

Former Alliance school counselor to lose license, admits showing sexual material to student

By Cassandra Nist, The Repository
 4 days ago

ALLIANCE – A former Alliance Middle School counselor will remain on court-ordered probation for three years for sharing sexual material with a 14-year-old student.

Gelsaira Ortiz, 27, of Maple Heights, also will lose her counseling license through the Ohio Department of Education. Her license was issued in 2019, according to state records.

Ortiz pleaded guilty on Aug. 30 to one count of disseminating harmful material to a juvenile in Stark County Common Pleas Court.

Ortiz admitted sending sexual images and/or videos of herself to a 14-year-old student at Alliance Middle School between Dec. 25 to May 20. School officials said they notified Alliance police on May 23 and that Ortiz resigned on May 19.

Judge Chryssa Hartnett put Ortiz of probation for three years. Ortiz must complete 100 community service hours and a sex offender program, according to court records.

Ortiz was ordered to have no contact with anyone under the age of 18 while on probation.

Alliance City School District administrators could not immediately be reached for comment.

Reach Cassandra cnist@gannett.com; Follow on Twitter @Cassienist

Related
