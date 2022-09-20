Dresden, Tenn.–Thursday was a great day for Weakley County as it was announced that WK&T has been awarded a $12.3 million grant from the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development. This grant, along with $5.3 million additional money invested brings the total to $17.6 million invested in the broadband project alone. County Mayor Jake Bynum said, “We are so excited for this step forward in bringing broadband access to as many Weakley Countians as possible. We look forward to updating you on areas this project will cover in the future, but as of now, WK&T is waiting for engineers to evaluate locations.” (Weakley County government photo).

WEAKLEY COUNTY, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO