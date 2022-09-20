Read full article on original website
Marshfield’s Alexander Garcia-Silver takes boys Danner Championship race title at Nike Portland XC
Alexander Garcia-Silver of Marshfield High School (Coos Bay, Ore.) crossed the finish line with a time of 14 minutes, 55.2 seconds to claim first place in the Boys Danner Championships 5K race Saturday at the Nike Portland XC. “I’m feeling so good. I knew this summer was special. I knew...
Photos: Bend routs Canby in matchup of Class 5A undefeated teams
In a Class 5A non-league matchup that many thought would be seen in the playoffs, Bend looked nearly untouchable on Friday at Canby. The Lava Bears won the game 35-0, with a running clock going for the whole fourth quarter. The Lava Bears are playing at Redmond next Friday. A...
Robby Hauck’s record return highlights Montana Grizzlies’ lopsided win over Portland State Vikings
Robby Hauck returned a short field goal attempt 99 yards on a day that the coach’s son became Montana’s all-time leading tackler and the second-ranked Grizzlies used a number of big plays to roll to a 53-16 win homecoming win over Portland State on Saturday in Missoula, Montana.
Oregon Brews and News: They’re (Punk) Rockin’ freshies at Baerlic Brewing
Editor’s note: This is a re-publication of Oregon Brews and News, an Oregonian/OregonLive newsletter delivering the week’s craft beer news from Portland and Oregon. To get the newsletter sent directly to your email inbox every week at noon on Thursday, subscribe here. ***. The conversations at Baerlic Brewing...
Portland Thorns vs. Chicago Red Stars, 3 Points to watch: Clinching the shield, physicality, starting strong
Four days after clinching a playoff berth, the Portland Thorns on Sunday host the Chicago Red Stars in their penultimate game of the 2022 regular season. In the jam-packed NWSL standings, every point is crucial as the team chases the NWSL shield and home field advantage in the postseason. The...
Universities work to ease college transition for pandemic-affected students
Weeks before the start of fall term at Portland State University, soon-to-be first-year students were already in class. On a Tuesday morning in mid-September, a small group sat in a dim classroom assembling collages meant to represent who they are and what they want for their futures. Mila Russell added...
Portland weather Sunday brings summer warmth, high of 87
You will be by Sunday afternoon when temperatures in the region reach an expected high of 87 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The first Sunday of fall 2022 is a natural time to go pumpkin picking, but it may feel more like summer out there through Monday, when temperatures could go as high as 86 degrees.
Klassen’s 4 goals, Cagnoni’s OT winner spark Winterhawks comeback, 6-5
The second game of the season might end up being the game of the year. The Portland Winterhawks were down 5-3 at the Kelowna Rockets with 5 minutes left, before Gabe Klassen scored his fourth of the game, Luke Schelter tied it 66 seconds later, and then Luca Cagnoni won it in overtime.
More than 300 people walk through downtown Portland calling for an end to state’s addiction crisis
An organizer for the fifth annual Portland Walk for Recovery asked the approximately 350 people gathered in Pioneer Courthouse Square on Saturday morning: “By a show of hands, how many of you have lost someone to addiction?”. More than half of the crowd lifted their arms high. The rally...
Coast Guard is removing 2 sunken ships from Columbia River
Two ships that have been abandoned in the Columbia River for years are being removed and the U.S. Coast Guard is working with state agencies to clean up the fuel and oil that leaked from the vessels. The ships — a Navy tug called the Sakarissa and a Coast Guard...
Winterhawks win opener in Kamloops 3-0
The Winterhawks open the season with a fine game against a very shorthanded Kamloops Blazer team. Gabe Klassen had 2 goals, Dante Giannuzzi had a 24-save shutout, and Jack O’Brien had 2 assists. Portland outshot Kamloops 32-12 in the first two periods. Kamloops, missing six players at NHL camps, including 104-point scorer Logan Stankoven, put on enormous pressure in the 3rd, but couldn’t push across the goal to cut the lead to one.
Opinion: Portland should use city tax dollars to clear city streets
Kimberely Dixon, Kristen Downs and Sohrab Vossoughi. Dixon and Downs are community advocates and Vossoughi is a downtown business leader. They are all Portland residents and supporters of People for Portland. Homelessness in Portland and Multnomah County is getting worse, and it’s time for local elected officials to acknowledge that...
Indigenous midwifery center aims to revitalize culturally centered birth practices
Pregnancy-related traumas can be not only physical, emotional and spiritual, but also intergenerational, particularly for Indigenous people who have endured a history of colonization, genocide, assimilation and forced sterilization. Thanks to the efforts and programs of the Center for Indigenous Midwifery, however, Native families in the Pacific Northwest have access...
Portofino closes this month, Portland’s latest 30-year-old restaurant casualty
Portofino, the long-running Sellwood neighborhood Italian restaurant, will close after service Saturday, owner Matthew Johnson wrote in an email. “For the last 30 years Portofino’s has been a neighborhood staple providing high quality Italian food in a cozy environment,” Johnson wrote. “It is with sadden (sic) that we say that run has come to its end, we will be closing our doors as of September 24.”
Portland Winterhawks at Kelowna Rockets: Preview, updates, chat, how to listen and watch the stream
What: The Portland Winterhawks (1-0) take on the Kelowna Rockets (0-0) in Western Hockey League action. When: Saturday, September 24, 7pm. Where: Prospera Place, Kelowna, British Columbia. Watch: You can stream the game via the CHL TV pay per view (CDN$6.10 for one game). Listen: Winterhawks audio. Follow:. The box...
Chez José to close after 35 years in SW Portland
Chez José, a popular local Mexican restaurant that once boasted three Portland-area locations, is closing for good after 35 years, owners Howie Schechter and Tom Midrano Jr. wrote in an email. “We started Chez Jose in 1987 on a shoestring, and built a business that fills us with incredible...
Oregon peace trees grow from seeds of trees that survived atomic bombing of Hiroshima
Hideko Tamura Snider was a 10-year-old girl in Hiroshima, Japan, when the United States detonated an atomic bomb over the city on Aug. 6, 1945, during World War II. On Wednesday in Salem, she described the horrors of that day as the guest of honor in a ceremony marking the culmination of a four-year-long campaign in Oregon to plant saplings grown from the seeds of trees that also survived the atomic bombing of Hiroshima.
5 musts for the Portland Trail Blazers to contend: 5 - Chauncey Billups still must fix the defense, this time with players he helped select
The Trail Blazers are scheduled to open training camp Tuesday in Santa Barbara, California. In the buildup to camp, The Oregonian/OregonLive will take a look at the five biggest storylines that must play out for the team to have a chance of contending during the 2022-23 NBA season, Chauncey Billups’ second as coach.
What TV channel is Montana vs Portland State football game on today? Live stream, odds, time, how to watch Grizzlies vs Vikings online (9/24/2022)
The Portland State Vikings still haven’t found a win on the year, and things won’t get any easier for them when they go on the road to take on the undefeated Montana Grizzlies in Week 4 of the college football season on Saturday, September 24 at 1 p.m. PT/4 p.m. ET with a live TV broadcast on ESPN Plus.
How exterior paint color trends are shifting in the Northwest, embracing the mood
Most houses look pretty predictable from the outside. They’re typically painted unassuming colors that stay in style for decades and still appeal to passersby and perhaps home shoppers down the road. But then there are the dwellings that stand out: They’re bright purple, lime green or red. These outliers...
