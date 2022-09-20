ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fairview, OR
Local
Oregon Sports
Portland, OR
Education
City
Portland, OR
Fairview, OR
Education
Portland, OR
Sports
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Education
The Oregonian

Portland weather Sunday brings summer warmth, high of 87

You will be by Sunday afternoon when temperatures in the region reach an expected high of 87 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The first Sunday of fall 2022 is a natural time to go pumpkin picking, but it may feel more like summer out there through Monday, when temperatures could go as high as 86 degrees.
PORTLAND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Highschoolsports#Aloha High School
The Oregonian

Winterhawks win opener in Kamloops 3-0

The Winterhawks open the season with a fine game against a very shorthanded Kamloops Blazer team. Gabe Klassen had 2 goals, Dante Giannuzzi had a 24-save shutout, and Jack O’Brien had 2 assists. Portland outshot Kamloops 32-12 in the first two periods. Kamloops, missing six players at NHL camps, including 104-point scorer Logan Stankoven, put on enormous pressure in the 3rd, but couldn’t push across the goal to cut the lead to one.
PORTLAND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Nike
The Oregonian

Indigenous midwifery center aims to revitalize culturally centered birth practices

Pregnancy-related traumas can be not only physical, emotional and spiritual, but also intergenerational, particularly for Indigenous people who have endured a history of colonization, genocide, assimilation and forced sterilization. Thanks to the efforts and programs of the Center for Indigenous Midwifery, however, Native families in the Pacific Northwest have access...
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Portofino closes this month, Portland’s latest 30-year-old restaurant casualty

Portofino, the long-running Sellwood neighborhood Italian restaurant, will close after service Saturday, owner Matthew Johnson wrote in an email. “For the last 30 years Portofino’s has been a neighborhood staple providing high quality Italian food in a cozy environment,” Johnson wrote. “It is with sadden (sic) that we say that run has come to its end, we will be closing our doors as of September 24.”
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Chez José to close after 35 years in SW Portland

Chez José, a popular local Mexican restaurant that once boasted three Portland-area locations, is closing for good after 35 years, owners Howie Schechter and Tom Midrano Jr. wrote in an email. “We started Chez Jose in 1987 on a shoestring, and built a business that fills us with incredible...
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Oregon peace trees grow from seeds of trees that survived atomic bombing of Hiroshima

Hideko Tamura Snider was a 10-year-old girl in Hiroshima, Japan, when the United States detonated an atomic bomb over the city on Aug. 6, 1945, during World War II. On Wednesday in Salem, she described the horrors of that day as the guest of honor in a ceremony marking the culmination of a four-year-long campaign in Oregon to plant saplings grown from the seeds of trees that also survived the atomic bombing of Hiroshima.
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

5 musts for the Portland Trail Blazers to contend: 5 - Chauncey Billups still must fix the defense, this time with players he helped select

The Trail Blazers are scheduled to open training camp Tuesday in Santa Barbara, California. In the buildup to camp, The Oregonian/OregonLive will take a look at the five biggest storylines that must play out for the team to have a chance of contending during the 2022-23 NBA season, Chauncey Billups’ second as coach.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

The Oregonian

Portland, OR
84K+
Followers
47K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.

 https://www.oregonlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy