Clanton, AL

Clanton Advertiser

Taste of Chilton County set for Oct. 17

Taste of Chilton County, the opportunity to enjoy local food favorites all in one place, is set for Oct. 17. A variety of restaurants and caterers have already committed to participating, but there is still time for local businesses to sign up and offer their delicacies at the event. Taste...
CHILTON COUNTY, AL
Shelby Reporter

Calera set to have busy weekend

CALERA – Calera Main Street has much to offer for the upcoming fall weekend. Jackie Batson, executive director of Calera Main Street, said it’s a can’t miss opportunity for serious shoppers interested in unique finds. “This is a great weekend to experience Downtown Calera and see what’s...
CALERA, AL
CBS 42

Boater missing in Lay Lake

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A marine-related accident that occurred Saturday morning has left a boater missing. According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, a Ranger bass boat was found vacant in Spring Creek on Lay Lake around 11:33 a.m. Calera Dive Team, Alexander City Rescue Squad, Childersburg Rescue Squad and ALEA’s Aviation Unit along with […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
City
Clanton, AL
Local
Alabama Society
Clanton Advertiser

Clanton Fire Department

These incidents are from Sept. 14-20. Motor Vehicle Accident: 900 Block 7th Street South. Motor Vehicle Accident: 2nd Avenue North and Hinkle Road. Motor Vehicle Accident: 600 Block 2nd Avenue North. General Illness: 100 Block Corbin Street. September 20. Structure Fire: 2000 Block Lay Dam Road. Diabetic Emergency: 1500 Block...
CLANTON, AL
wvtm13.com

Search underway for missing boater in Shelby County

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. — A search for a missing boater is underway Saturday afternoon at Lay Lake in Shelby County. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said a 2022 Ranger bass boat was found with no one on board just after 11:30 a.m. in Spring Creek. The Calera Dive Team...
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
birminghamtimes.com

Why Some Women in Birmingham Are Overlooking The Dangers of BBL Surgeries

Before deciding to undergo a Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL), Kelsey—a 22-year-old Vestavia Hills, Alabama, resident preparing to have her procedure done—reached out to her own circle of experts. “I talked to my homegirls that have actually had the procedure because I wanted a real-life opinion and to see...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

The most popular beer among Alabama and Auburn fans is...

Alabama and Auburn football fans may not agree that the folks on the other sideline are good people, but both can get behind Good People. The Birmingham-based brewing company, that is. Good People, which boasts on its cans that it has been legally brewing beer in Alabama since 2008, was...
AUBURN, AL
NewsBreak
Society
The Trussville Tribune

16 arrested for shoplifting in Trussville

From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — Sixteen people were arrested for shoplifting in Trussville between September 13, 2022, and September 19, 2022. Trussville Police Department’s Facebook page states, “If you are thinking of coming to Trussville to steal…..we can assure you that IT IS NOT WORTH IT. If you do, you may very well find […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
speakinoutweeklynews.net

Alabama wants you pulled over

This is an opinion column. Hillsboro is no Brookside. Nor is Town Creek or North Courtland. Police in those towns – as far as we can tell – don’t routinely stop people on technicalities to take their stuff, toss them in a cold cell or regularly tow cars and drop drivers on the roadside to find their way home.
HILLSBORO, AL
Clanton Advertiser

Parole board makes decisions on inmates with local ties

The Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles made parole decisions recently for three inmates with convictions in Chilton County. Parole was granted for Frank Robinson. The board voted to grant parole “with special condition to complete NA/AA weekly, drug assessment upon release, Moral Reconation Therapy (MRT), mental health follow-up (and) 50 hours community service. The inmate’s mother and sister spoke in favor of the parole being granted, according the meeting minutes.
CHILTON COUNTY, AL
wvtm13.com

Hoover declares flooding on US Highway 31 a public hazard

HOOVER, Ala. — The city of Hoover is calling flooding on U.S. Highway 31 near Riverchase Village a public safety hazard and plans to file a court injunction for repairs as property owners haven't come to an agreement on a fix. Watch the full story above.
HOOVER, AL

