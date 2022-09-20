Read full article on original website
Clanton Advertiser
Taste of Chilton County set for Oct. 17
Taste of Chilton County, the opportunity to enjoy local food favorites all in one place, is set for Oct. 17. A variety of restaurants and caterers have already committed to participating, but there is still time for local businesses to sign up and offer their delicacies at the event. Taste...
Shelby Reporter
Calera set to have busy weekend
CALERA – Calera Main Street has much to offer for the upcoming fall weekend. Jackie Batson, executive director of Calera Main Street, said it’s a can’t miss opportunity for serious shoppers interested in unique finds. “This is a great weekend to experience Downtown Calera and see what’s...
Boater missing in Lay Lake
SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A marine-related accident that occurred Saturday morning has left a boater missing. According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, a Ranger bass boat was found vacant in Spring Creek on Lay Lake around 11:33 a.m. Calera Dive Team, Alexander City Rescue Squad, Childersburg Rescue Squad and ALEA’s Aviation Unit along with […]
wbrc.com
Bessemer restaurant and catering business owner concerned over utilities billing
BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - A Jefferson County woman says her water is shut off multiple times a month by Bessemer Utilities, causing issues for her restaurant and catering business. It all began in November 2021 when Bessemer Utilities surprised Chef Julia May at Homestyle Kitchen with a $41,000 bill. “When...
Furnace Fest 2022: Lineup, tickets, parking, other info for Alabama music festival
Furnace Fest 2022? Fans of heavy rock, thrash, punk and metal will descend on a familiar site in Birmingham this weekend, primed for three days of hardcore entertainment. Here’s what you need to know if you go. WHEN. Friday-Sunday, Sept. 23-25. WHERE. Sloss Furnaces, 20 32nd St. North, Birmingham....
The Daily South
"Please Adopt Or Foster!": Over-Capacity Alabama Animal Shelter Forced To Put Dogs Outside
An Alabama animal shelter is so overcrowded, they've been forced to house some dogs outside. Leaders at the Shelby County Humane Society in Columbiana declared a "shelter emergency" on Facebook Monday, calling the situation they've been faced with "absolutely urgent" in a plea for more people to foster and adopt.
Clanton Advertiser
Clanton Fire Department
These incidents are from Sept. 14-20. Motor Vehicle Accident: 900 Block 7th Street South. Motor Vehicle Accident: 2nd Avenue North and Hinkle Road. Motor Vehicle Accident: 600 Block 2nd Avenue North. General Illness: 100 Block Corbin Street. September 20. Structure Fire: 2000 Block Lay Dam Road. Diabetic Emergency: 1500 Block...
wvtm13.com
Search underway for missing boater in Shelby County
SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. — A search for a missing boater is underway Saturday afternoon at Lay Lake in Shelby County. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said a 2022 Ranger bass boat was found with no one on board just after 11:30 a.m. in Spring Creek. The Calera Dive Team...
‘Kind, creative, intelligent’ high school senior mourned after fatal Jefferson County crash
A Jefferson County high school is mourning the loss of a student killed in a crash earlier this week. Wyatt Hunter Sargent, 17, died Wednesday. He was a senior at Oak Grove High School. Authorities said Sargent was driving a black Chevrolet Silverado on Toadvine Road Wednesday when, at 11:51...
birminghamtimes.com
Why Some Women in Birmingham Are Overlooking The Dangers of BBL Surgeries
Before deciding to undergo a Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL), Kelsey—a 22-year-old Vestavia Hills, Alabama, resident preparing to have her procedure done—reached out to her own circle of experts. “I talked to my homegirls that have actually had the procedure because I wanted a real-life opinion and to see...
wbrc.com
Two fatal hit and runs have left families devastated in Jefferson County
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - This morning’s hit and runs happened less than 24 hours after another deadly hit and run in Jefferson County. Two families within two days now trying to cope with tragedy. Stephanie Schillaci and her family mourning the loss of her uncle Teddy Self. He was...
The most popular beer among Alabama and Auburn fans is...
Alabama and Auburn football fans may not agree that the folks on the other sideline are good people, but both can get behind Good People. The Birmingham-based brewing company, that is. Good People, which boasts on its cans that it has been legally brewing beer in Alabama since 2008, was...
16 arrested for shoplifting in Trussville
From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — Sixteen people were arrested for shoplifting in Trussville between September 13, 2022, and September 19, 2022. Trussville Police Department’s Facebook page states, “If you are thinking of coming to Trussville to steal…..we can assure you that IT IS NOT WORTH IT. If you do, you may very well find […]
Young male killed in midday wreck in western Jefferson County
A single-vehicle crash in western Jefferson County Wednesday left one person dead. Sheriff’s deputies were called about noon to the intersection of Toadvine Road and Fields Road in Oak Grove. Lt. Joni Money said once they arrived on the scene, they found a pickup truck that had left the...
‘I just don’t understand’: Condemned Alabama inmate Alan Eugene Miller’s victims described as loving, hardworking
Soon after three men were gunned down at their workplaces on Aug. 5, 1999 in Shelby County, a friend of one slain man summed up the situation: “There will probably never be any sense made of this ... There never is.”. The men died after Alan Eugene Miller opened...
speakinoutweeklynews.net
Alabama wants you pulled over
This is an opinion column. Hillsboro is no Brookside. Nor is Town Creek or North Courtland. Police in those towns – as far as we can tell – don’t routinely stop people on technicalities to take their stuff, toss them in a cold cell or regularly tow cars and drop drivers on the roadside to find their way home.
Clanton Advertiser
Parole board makes decisions on inmates with local ties
The Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles made parole decisions recently for three inmates with convictions in Chilton County. Parole was granted for Frank Robinson. The board voted to grant parole “with special condition to complete NA/AA weekly, drug assessment upon release, Moral Reconation Therapy (MRT), mental health follow-up (and) 50 hours community service. The inmate’s mother and sister spoke in favor of the parole being granted, according the meeting minutes.
wvtm13.com
Hoover declares flooding on US Highway 31 a public hazard
HOOVER, Ala. — The city of Hoover is calling flooding on U.S. Highway 31 near Riverchase Village a public safety hazard and plans to file a court injunction for repairs as property owners haven't come to an agreement on a fix. Watch the full story above.
Birmingham has draft plan to spend $37 million to relocate thousands of residents, documents show
A document released by Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin’s office revealed that the city holds a drafted plan to aid residents of North Birmingham endangered by local pollution, though it is unclear whether Woodfin plans to do anything with it. This 60-page document, drafted by the city’s Planning, Engineering and...
North Alabama oncologist has license permanently revoked in connection with overdose death
The medical license of a Decatur-based oncologist facing allegations of a prescription drug-riddled affair has been permanently revoked.
