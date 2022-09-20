ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock City Director Ken Richardson pleads not guilty after crash

By Mitch McCoy, Miriam Battles
KARK 4 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04xXI7_0i3ITBpV00

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A Little Rock city director accused of crashing his car then resisting arrest is pleading not guilty to misdemeanor charges brought against him.

Officials with the Arkansas State Police said that long-time ward two rep Ken Richardson was arrested following the crash. He has pleaded not guilty to obstruction, resisting arrest and third-degree battery.

Richardson first court appearance was scheduled for Tuesday morning. He entered his not guilty plea a few weeks ago so he did not have to appear for the scheduled court hearing.

Arkansas State Police said in August that Richardson crashed his car on Colonel Glenn after a city board meeting. The trooper reported that Richardson appeared confused then grabbed the trooper’s inner thigh.

Footage released from the trooper’s car shows Richardson’s car crossing opposing lanes of traffic before hitting a pole.

Richardson also told authorities that he suffers from epilepsy. He is scheduled to go to trial in February.

