‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Speculation: Shauna Returns With Devastating News About Quinn
'The Bold and the Beautiful' character Shauna Fulton is returning; however, her comeback may not be a happy one.
From Forehead Diamonds to Koi Ponds: 11 Crazy Splurges from Chart-Topping Musicians
Making it in the highly competitive music industry is no easy feat. However, many artists still go on to have wildly successful (and very profitable) careers even if they haven’t reached megastar status. How one chooses to spread their wealth, however, is entirely up to them. Since these 11 top-earning performers got their big break, they’ve managed to amass millions of dollars, streams and fans. But did they spend their newfound funds wisely? Well, that’s up for debate considering celebs often have more money than sense. In fact, some of the items these chart-toppers have chosen to buy when strapped with boatloads of cash now have people scratching their heads, and...
Charlize Theron: I Have Trouble Getting Projects Made Because I’m Not ‘at a Kim Kardashian Level’ of Fame
Charlize Theron is an Oscar winner who has starred in some of the biggest films of the 21st century and even she has a hard time getting movies made. In a new interview with Harper’s Bazaar, the actress explained that she doesn’t feel she reached the apex of Hollywood stardom and opened up about the business opportunities that may have cost her. “I feel like I’m at a place where it is what it is,” Theron said. “Working more isn’t, I think, going to change my level of fame. It just has always been a mediocre ride. I’ve never been one...
10 Times Celebs Were Awkward, Controversial, Or Both This Week
Greyson Chance went off on Ellen...WOW.
6 Amazing Moments And 6 Awkward Moments From The Global Citizen Festival
Multiple people were booed.
