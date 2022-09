West Tisbury select board expressed concern Wednesday evening over litter along Edgartown-West Tisbury Road. “The root of the problem is the dump in Edgartown,” town administrator Jennifer Rand said. Rand suggested working with Edgartown, the West Tisbury Police, and the Martha’s Vineyard refuse district to find solutions. Rand suggested a public information campaign and “very increased enforcement” of uncovered loads may be appropriate remedies.

