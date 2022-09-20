Holcomb, Kan. (westernkansasnews.com)–Behind a stingy defense and several big plays on offense, the Holcomb Longhorns shut out the Goodland Cowboys on Friday night 25-0. The first big play of the night belonged to Goodland. After the Longhorns punted on the games opening series, the Cowboys started from their own 15 yard line, and drove to the Holcomb 34, thanks to a fake punt that Brysun Waters turned into a 35-yard run and a first down. But the Longhorn defense held and the Cowboys turned it over on downs.

HOLCOMB, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO