Scott City stays on the road, this time to Hays
Scott City, Kan. (westernkansasnews.com)–Scott City has had their share of travel this year through the first three games. Yes, there was the three-hour drive to Wray, Colorado and last week, a 383 mile trek to Oklahoma City. This week, the Beavers are back in Kansas, but a much shorter road trip, as they take on an old foe in TMP-Marian in Hays.
Scott City pulls away from TMP Marian
Hays, Kan. (westernkansasnews.com)–When you look at the score from Friday night’s Scott City/TMP Marian game, it’s a little deceiving how the Monarchs scored. The Beavers controlled TMP’s rushing game, and pulled away in the final quarter with a pair of touchdowns in a 28-14 win. Scott...
Area schools see classification change
Topeka, Kan. (westernkansasnews.com)–The Kansas State High School Activities Association released their yearly classifications Friday morning, and it has several area schools changing classifications. Starting off with Hugoton, as they will be moving up to Class 4A this year, after being in Class 3A in recent years. Two schools will...
Longhorns corral the Cowboys
Holcomb, Kan. (westernkansasnews.com)–Behind a stingy defense and several big plays on offense, the Holcomb Longhorns shut out the Goodland Cowboys on Friday night 25-0. The first big play of the night belonged to Goodland. After the Longhorns punted on the games opening series, the Cowboys started from their own 15 yard line, and drove to the Holcomb 34, thanks to a fake punt that Brysun Waters turned into a 35-yard run and a first down. But the Longhorn defense held and the Cowboys turned it over on downs.
Text-to-911 service enhancements look to save more lives
Garden City, Kan (WesternKansasNews.Com) – The Garden City Police Department, in conjunction with the Kansas 911 Coordinating Council, announces the enhancements made to the Text-to-911 service in Kansas. Text- to-911 has been available to citizens of Finney County since November 2017, for individuals who cannot safely make a voice call to 911 in an emergency.
