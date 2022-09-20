Read full article on original website
Related
KELOLAND TV
What’s next for pools in Sioux Falls? Share your ideas
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The City of Sioux Falls wants suggestions about the future of aquatics facilities in the city. Sioux Falls Parks and Recreation says the community engagement process to create a vision for addressing aging City aquatic facilities continues next week with a second round of public meetings.
KELOLAND TV
15,000 pounds of produce donated; Indian horse-relay championship; Dry and windy Sunday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Sunday, September 25. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. After months of hard work, many gardeners are gathering their produce. That’s the case out at McCrossan Boys Ranch where the boys have been tending to their crops all summer.
KELOLAND TV
Sunday Boredom Busters: September 25th
BROOKINGS, SD (KELO) — The South Dakota Festival of Books wraps up with special events taking place today at McCrory Gardens in Brookings. Events include a tour and discuss of “The Prairie is My Garden,” by W. Carter Johnson at 10 a.m. A panel discussion on Keeping Seeds, Restoring Gardens and Writing Culture takes place at 11 a.m., followed by a Party on the Porch at noon.
dakotanewsnow.com
Amendment D supporters host rally in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Those that were at the rally believe it is time that South Dakota joined the thirty-eight other states that offer Medicaid. However, opponents of Amendment D believe it is too soon to make the jump. Dave Kapaska is a retired physician and former CEO...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KELOLAND TV
Inside KELOLAND: Hispanic Heritage
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — September 15th through October 15th is designated as National Hispanic Heritage Month. This week we have a special edition of Inside KELOLAND in honor of the month. Latin American Student Association (LASA) at SDSU has several events planned throughout the month. Students in the...
KELOLAND TV
KELOLAND On The Go Saturday, September 24
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Saturday, September 24. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. A former McLaughlin, South Dakota, educator can no longer teach in the state. A Rapid City man is behind bars this...
KELOLAND TV
Finding hope in the sunrise
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The road to recovery can be long and difficult for people struggling with addiction. Face It Together, an addiction treatment center in Sioux Falls is working to help make sure people are not alone. “I feel like sometimes all a person really needs is...
KELOLAND TV
History-making rabbi
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — A spiritual trailblazer will be leading Friday night Sabbath services at Mount Zion Temple in Sioux Falls. Cathy Nemiroff is believed to be South Dakota’s first-ever female rabbi. Mount Zion Temple is making history ahead of High Holy Days, a major holiday in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KELOLAND TV
Feeding SD Board of Directors matching donations
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Orange is a popular color on Friday at Feeding South Dakota. It’s just one way people are getting involved in Hunger Action Day. All month long Feeding South Dakota is spreading awareness about food insecurity in the state. September is Hunger Action Month.
KELOLAND TV
Embe celebrates 100 years of empowering women and families
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With issues like the child care crisis, workforce shortage and family financial struggles, there is no shortage of challenges for EmBe as it celebrates 100 years of empowering women, children and families here in Sioux Falls. Embe is celebrating 100 years of providing support...
KELOLAND TV
Will we see 90 degrees again in 2022?
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The week started with record highs in the 90s. We even found a 100-degree temperature in northwest Iowa. Now that we’ve cooled, what’s the chance of return to summer heat?. The recent cool air has been refreshing with highs falling to the...
KELOLAND TV
Longtime KELOLAND employee to enter local bowling hall of fame
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — A longtime KELOLAND Media Group employee will be inducted this weekend into a local hall of fame. In his 20 year career, Mark Olen has worked as both a camera operator and video editor. He’s a mainstay both behind the scenes of local television and in local bowling.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
dakotanewsnow.com
Sioux Falls woman loses over 93 pounds through non-profit
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Rhonda Dangel continues to be an example of success when it comes to weight loss. Rhonda lost 93.5 pounds through the non-profit TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), a non–commercial weight loss, education, and support organization. Her success story was recognized as “royalty” in 2021 by TOPS by recording the largest weight loss from starting weight regardless of the time it took to reach their goal. Dangel was consequently named the 2021 South Dakota Queen. Dangel was accompanied on Dakota News Now by TOPS Chapter Leader and the previous year’s South Dakota Queen runner-up Donna Rearick.
KELOLAND TV
Janitor Bob band among SD Rock and Rollers inductees
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — From bands to venues to music stores, many people and places have helped shape South Dakota’s music history. This weekend, more names will be inducted into the South Dakota Rock and Rollers Hall of Fame. Local rock fans jammed out to a familiar...
KELOLAND TV
SD Festival of Books underway in Brookings
BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — If you’re a book lover, Brookings is the place to be this weekend. The South Dakota Festival of Books is happening right now. Oklahoma-based author Traci Sorell was in Brookings Friday sharing her work with local students. Sorell is an enrolled citizen of the...
KELOLAND TV
Early voting begins in South Dakota for upcoming general election
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Friday is the first day of early voting in South Dakota. The general election isn’t until November 8th, but some voters in Minnehaha County didn’t waste any time casting their ballots. John Anderson was one of the first in line this morning...
Vermillion Plain Talk
A Hall Of Fame Venue
The Varsity Pub in Vermillion will be inducted into the South Dakota Rock and Roll Hall of Fame this weekend along with eight bands and nearly a dozen other musicians, venues and individuals who made an impact on the history of Rock and Roll in South Dakota. The Induction event...
KELOLAND TV
Free bus rides for early voters
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Area Metro is offering free bus rides to help people to vote early in the November election. Early voters who need a ride can use Route 6 or Route 8 to vote on the second floor of the Minnehaha County Administration Building through Monday, November 7.
nwestiowa.com
Van Maanen is new Creative Living worker
REGIONAL—Shannon Van Maanen did not need to stray far from home to get her start as a full-time licensed master social worker. The Rock Valley native is the newest counseling staff member with Creative Living Center, which is headquartered in the Sioux County community. Van Maanen works with people...
KELOLAND TV
Nice weekend on the way: Storm Center PM Update — Thursday, September 22
SIOUX FALLS, S. D. (KELO) — Today is another cool fall day. High temperatures are only in the 60s. A strong north wind and plenty of cloud cover will keep us cooler for the afternoon. Our average high for this time of year is in the mid 70s so we are slightly below average.
Comments / 10