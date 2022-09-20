ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

WATE

Knoxville police investigating burned body found on Watauga Avenue

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A burned body was found on Watauga Avenue Saturday night in North Knoxville, according to Knoxville Police Department. Knoxville Police Department Violent Crimes Unit is investigating an incident involving a burned body found on the block of 130 Watauga Ave., near a wood line around 10 p.m.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

KPD Chief Noel visits Knoxville neighborhoods

Knoxville Police Chief Paul Noel has been very open about how important the community is since he joined the department in in June. Recently, his actions of visiting neighborhoods in Knoxville has backed up what he has been saying.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Knoxville, TN
Tennessee Crime & Safety
Knoxville, TN
wvlt.tv

Driver partially ejected from car after Knoxville crash

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rural Metro Fire crews responded to a serious car crash at around 4:30 p.m. on Friday on Washington Pike at Adair Road in East Knox County, according to a spokesperson for Rural Metro Jeff Bagwell. When crews arrived, they found a car on its side with...
KNOXVILLE, TN
#Tennessee Valley#East Tennessee
WATE

Get to know Miss Lottie! A stray looking for a new home

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Meet Miss Lottie, this week’s Young-Williams Animal Center Pet of the Week. This German Sheppard mix came to the shelter as a stray and the staff describes her as a sweet lover who wants a lot of attention. “If you do stop petting her,...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

3-legged cat needing a good home

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Choose adoption. Many animals in East Tennessee are constantly looking for their forever home, however, some need a little more attention due to their special needs. Peaches is currently the Blount County Animal Center’s longest feline resident. She has been looking for her forever home...
BLOUNT COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Knoxville SWAT, FBI raid near school leads to two arrests

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Wednesday raid by the Knox County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team and the FBI at a home near a school led to two arrests, according to a report obtained by WVLT News. The raid happened around 6 a.m. at a home on Alki Lane, the...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

One person dead after early morning crash incident on Henley Street

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One person was killed after being hit by a car early morning Sunday on Henley Street, according to Knoxville Police Department. Knoxville police responded to a car crash involving a driver and another person on Henley Street near Clinch Avenue around 12:45 a.m. on Sunday.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Hand, foot, and mouth outbreak in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Pediatrician Karie McLevain-Wells with East Tennessee Children’s Hospital West Knoxville Pediatrics told WVLT News there’s a hand, foot, and mouth virus outbreak in Knoxville. “It tends to like the Summer/Fall transitional times where it might be cool during the night and hot or warm...
KNOXVILLE, TN

