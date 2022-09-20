Read full article on original website
Knoxville police investigating burned body found on Watauga Avenue
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A burned body was found on Watauga Avenue Saturday night in North Knoxville, according to Knoxville Police Department. Knoxville Police Department Violent Crimes Unit is investigating an incident involving a burned body found on the block of 130 Watauga Ave., near a wood line around 10 p.m.
KCSO: 4 arrested after home search finds heroin and marijuana
Four people were arrested while deputies with the Knox County Sheriff's Office's narcotics unit served a search warrant in Knoxville according to police.
‘We get a chance to speak our heart’: Volunteers help people open up in Tennessee prisons
Men, statistically, already struggle to open up emotionally. In prison, it can be even more difficult considering the circumstances. Volunteers can help unlock some of those emotions.
KPD Chief Noel visits Knoxville neighborhoods
Knoxville Police Chief Paul Noel has been very open about how important the community is since he joined the department in in June. Recently, his actions of visiting neighborhoods in Knoxville has backed up what he has been saying.
Tennessee authorities warn residents of envelopes being delivered with white substance
CHARLOTTE, Tenn. (WSMV) – The Dickson County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents to not open suspicious envelopes being delivered to Tennessee residents. The small, square envelopes look like they’re from Amazon and contain a gift card, but they do not. The envelopes contain a white powdery substance, which investigators are testing.
Law enforcement warns of dangers of ‘The Dragon’
The Blount County Sheriff's Office put out a warning to drivers that there will be more deputies patrolling the 11-mile stretch known as 'the Dragon' this fall.
Driver partially ejected from car after Knoxville crash
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rural Metro Fire crews responded to a serious car crash at around 4:30 p.m. on Friday on Washington Pike at Adair Road in East Knox County, according to a spokesperson for Rural Metro Jeff Bagwell. When crews arrived, they found a car on its side with...
Downtown Knoxville movie theater bomb threat ‘completely false,’ KPD says
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Downtown Knoxville’s Regal Riviera movie theater was evacuated Thursday night on the report of a bomb threat that ended up being false, a report from the Knoxville Police Department states. The calls stated that a man had brought in a suitcase containing a bomb, the...
Get to know Miss Lottie! A stray looking for a new home
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Meet Miss Lottie, this week’s Young-Williams Animal Center Pet of the Week. This German Sheppard mix came to the shelter as a stray and the staff describes her as a sweet lover who wants a lot of attention. “If you do stop petting her,...
47-Year-old Amy Hicks Died In A Bicycle Crash On Harriman Highway (Harriman, TN )
The Tennessee Highway Patrol reported a bicycle crash in the 1900 block of Harriman Highway around 10 p.m. According to the THP, the bicyclist was identified as [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Tennessee Drivers.
Blount County single mom getting a new home and a fresh start
BLOUNT CO., Tenn. (WATE) — A single mom of three daughters is ready for a fresh start on a new home. It was built by team members with Clayton Homes, a company that encourages its employees to give where their heart leads them. In this case, hundreds of Clayton...
Fentanyl, guns, money seized from Morristown home
University of Tennessee student tour guides teach a history lesson with campus landmarks.
3-legged cat needing a good home
MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Choose adoption. Many animals in East Tennessee are constantly looking for their forever home, however, some need a little more attention due to their special needs. Peaches is currently the Blount County Animal Center’s longest feline resident. She has been looking for her forever home...
Knoxville SWAT, FBI raid near school leads to two arrests
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Wednesday raid by the Knox County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team and the FBI at a home near a school led to two arrests, according to a report obtained by WVLT News. The raid happened around 6 a.m. at a home on Alki Lane, the...
Union County sheriff investigating why inmate blacked out, became unresponsive
UNION COUNTY, Tenn. — Union County authorities are looking into why an inmate fell unconscious, requiring resuscitation, while at the Maynardville jail. Sheriff Billy Breeding said in a statement to WBIR that dispatchers were alerted Sept. 18 that an ambulance was needed at the jail, part of the courthouse complex.
Recovering addict shares why Knoxville’s first community recovery center is needed
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Metro Drug Coalition (MDC) and other local leaders are calling the first community recovery center in Knoxville, ‘hope for our community.’ The Gateway is aimed to provide a safe space for those in recovery to gather and connect, and as someone in recovery, Amanda Hankins said it’s exactly what she […]
One person dead after early morning crash incident on Henley Street
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One person was killed after being hit by a car early morning Sunday on Henley Street, according to Knoxville Police Department. Knoxville police responded to a car crash involving a driver and another person on Henley Street near Clinch Avenue around 12:45 a.m. on Sunday.
First annual ‘Jody Bowl’ tailgate held to honor Vols fan who died from a rare blood disease
Family and friends remember Jody Slimp, a major Tennessee Vols fan who diesd from a rare blood disease, by starting an annual Tailgate in his memory.
Hand, foot, and mouth outbreak in Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Pediatrician Karie McLevain-Wells with East Tennessee Children’s Hospital West Knoxville Pediatrics told WVLT News there’s a hand, foot, and mouth virus outbreak in Knoxville. “It tends to like the Summer/Fall transitional times where it might be cool during the night and hot or warm...
KPD: 18-year-old seriously injured after Knoxville shooting
Police are investigating a shooting that left one person seriously injured and several apartments damaged on Tuesday night according to the Knoxville Police Department.
