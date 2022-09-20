Read full article on original website
Police: EB I-96 at West Grand Blvd. reopens after incident with suicidal person
Detroit police have confirmed the closure of eastbound I-96 at West Grand Blvd. due to a suicidal person.
fox2detroit.com
Man fatally shoots brother in Sterling Heights during dispute, police say
STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man is in police custody after allegedly shooting and killing his brother in Sterling Heights. The shooting happened Saturday evening at the Sterling Estates, located in the area of Utica and Van Dyke Ave. According to police, a domestic dispute between 2 brothers...
Police: Man dies after being struck by Amtrak Train in Birmingham
Birmingham police confirmed to 7 Action News that a man died after being hit by a train there today.
fox2detroit.com
'A family man' WWJ anchor killed, his girlfriend & 2 kids injured in Chesterfield attack
CHESTERFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - WWJ 950 journalist Jim Matthews was killed and his girlfriend and their two kids were hurt in what police are calling a murder and attempted suicide that happened midday Friday. "He was very passionate about his kids, took care of his kids, a family man,...
Police situation unfolding at train stopped on railroad tracks in Birmingham: reports
Witnesses say a large police presence was seen in Oakland County on Saturday, congregating around a train stopped on the tracks northeast of downtown Birmingham.
The Oakland Press
Royal Oak crime: Meijer cashier charged with embezzlement; drunken Royal Oak man tries to push car to his house after hitting 3 cars
A Meijer cashier with a criminal history was charged with embezzlement Tuesday after police say he was caught taking money from his cash register after prior shortages were reported. Police were called to the store, 5150 Coolidge Highway, on Sept. 18 by loss prevention workers. They told police they were...
Police investigate after man shoots & kills brother in Sterling Heights
The Sterling Heights Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred early Saturday evening (Sept. 24).
fox2detroit.com
Thief steals mail, package from Canton home
CANTON, Mich. (FOX 2) - Canton police are looking for a porch pirate who stole mail and a package from a home Thursday. Video from a doorbell camera shows the suspect walking up to the open, opening the mailbox, and grabbing the mail at 3:11 p.m. She then grabbed the package and left.
Elementary school in Chesterfield Township on lockdown due to police situation across the street: reports
A reported incident involving a stabbing and gunfire Macomb County has sent a elementary school across the street into lockdown Friday afternoon.
Several Dearborn pharmacies report robbery trend
“I don’t know why it’s happening in this community specifically, but there’s a lot of pharmacies here (in the Dearborn area)," Haidar reasoned.
ClickOnDetroit.com
19-year-old man attacked by woman with machete while riding bike to work in Macomb County
MT. CLEMENS, Mich. – A 19-year-old man was attacked by a woman with a machete while riding his bicycle to work Friday morning in Macomb County. The attack happened around 7 a.m. Friday (Sept. 23) in the area of Church Street and Gratiot Avenue in Mt. Clemens. The 19-year-old...
ClickOnDetroit.com
4 coordinate break-in at Bloomfield Township home, flee police with 2-year-old in van, officials say
BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Four people were arrested for coordinating a break-in at a Bloomfield Township home, stealing medication and key fobs, and fleeing police with a 2-year-old girl and multiple guns inside their van, officials said. Van flees scene of break-in Bloomfield Township police were called around 11:20...
fox2detroit.com
Man dead, woman stabbed, 10-year-old tied up and beaten in Chesterfield attack
CHESTERFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Update (5:50 p.m.) WWJ-950 AM has identified the male victim as overnight news anchor Jim Matthews. The Chesterfield Police Department is investigating a horrible crime scene on Friday that ended with a 57-year-old man dead, a woman stabbed, and a 10-year-old boy tied up and shoved into a closet.
ClickOnDetroit.com
WWJ anchor identified as man killed in attempted murder-suicide in Macomb County
CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – The man killed Friday in an attempted murder-suicide in Macomb County has been identified as WWJ anchor Jim Matthews. Matthews was the overnight news anchor for nearly seven years. He loved talking to his co-workers about his children, his love for them, and their school...
Suspect in custody following fatal stabbing in Pontiac
A 62-year-old Pontiac man has been arrested in connection with the stabbing death of a Waterford Township resident. Witnesses said the suspect was seen arguing with the victim. The suspect pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim in the chest.
fox2detroit.com
Suspects jump from car, try to abduct Gibraltar baby from stroller
GIBRALTAR, Mich. (FOX 2) - Gibraltar Police are searching for two men who jumped out of an SUV and tried to abduct a baby from the child's mom as she was pushing her daughter in a stroller. Police said it happened Wednesday night as Alexis Meyers was pushing her daughter...
fox2detroit.com
Man points BB rifle at Detroit police van full of children
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A man pointed a gun at a Detroit police van that was full of children Thursday night. According to police, an officer was transporting 6-8 children who are part of the violence prevention programs, Ceasefire Detroit and Brotherhood, just after 8:50 p.m. when someone in a Ford Explorer pulled alongside the van.
Decomposed body falls out of trash bin during garbage truck pickup in Michigan
DETROIT — A decomposed body fell out of a trash bin during a garbage truck pickup in Detroit, Michigan. According to WJBK, a body was found by a garbage truck worker who was picking up trash Wednesday afternoon around 4 p.m. Police told WJBK that the worker was emptying...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Canton woman, Oak Park man charged after 34-year-old murdered in Detroit
DETROIT – A Canton Township woman and an Oak Park man are facing charges after a 34-year-old was murdered in Detroit. Police were in the area of West Elizabeth and Clifford streets at 2:07 a.m. May 30 when they heard gunshots. They searched the area and found Akeem Stevens, 34, of Detroit, suffering from a gunshot wound.
fox2detroit.com
Detroit police, teens driving to dinner get fake AR-15 pointed at them
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A town hall with police and community leaders was held with Detroit's youth addressing gun violence Thursday. Afterward, as some teens were being taken to dinner by Detroit police, a suspect pulled alongside at a light and pointed what looked like an AR-15 at them. "In...
