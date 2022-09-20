ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesterfield Township, MI

Clay Township, MI
Michigan Accidents
Chesterfield Township, MI
Chesterfield Township, MI
Chesterfield Township, MI
Michigan Crime & Safety
Thief steals mail, package from Canton home

CANTON, Mich. (FOX 2) - Canton police are looking for a porch pirate who stole mail and a package from a home Thursday. Video from a doorbell camera shows the suspect walking up to the open, opening the mailbox, and grabbing the mail at 3:11 p.m. She then grabbed the package and left.
CANTON, MI
Man points BB rifle at Detroit police van full of children

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A man pointed a gun at a Detroit police van that was full of children Thursday night. According to police, an officer was transporting 6-8 children who are part of the violence prevention programs, Ceasefire Detroit and Brotherhood, just after 8:50 p.m. when someone in a Ford Explorer pulled alongside the van.
DETROIT, MI
Canton woman, Oak Park man charged after 34-year-old murdered in Detroit

DETROIT – A Canton Township woman and an Oak Park man are facing charges after a 34-year-old was murdered in Detroit. Police were in the area of West Elizabeth and Clifford streets at 2:07 a.m. May 30 when they heard gunshots. They searched the area and found Akeem Stevens, 34, of Detroit, suffering from a gunshot wound.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit police, teens driving to dinner get fake AR-15 pointed at them

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A town hall with police and community leaders was held with Detroit's youth addressing gun violence Thursday. Afterward, as some teens were being taken to dinner by Detroit police, a suspect pulled alongside at a light and pointed what looked like an AR-15 at them. "In...
DETROIT, MI

